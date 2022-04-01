Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") reports assay results of the remaining 30 drill holes from the 2021 drill program at its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project (the "Project"), in southern Yukon.
The 30 drill holes were infill and step-out drill holes from the Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell deposits, which have further confirmed and expanded gold-silver mineralization on the Project. With all drill results now received (see Table 1), the Company is evaluating its exploration plans for the 2022 program.
Highlights of the drilling results:
- Hole MS21-003 at the Mt. Skukum deposit intersected a 7.7 metre ("m") interval (from 82.0 to 89.7 m) grading 15.68 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") in the Lake 1 Zone (see Figures 1 and 2). This is an infill hole and mineralization occurs within a series of chalcedonic quartz-calcite veins and veinlets.
- Hole SC21-027 at the Skukum Creek deposit intersected a 14.0 m interval (from 473.7 to 487.7 m) grading 6.05 g/t Au and 106 g/t silver ("Ag"), including two separate intervals of 2.13 m grading 12.85 g/t Au and 203 g/t Ag, and 3.90 m grading 9.18 g/t Au and 183 g/t Ag, in the Rainbow Zone (see Figures 3 and 4). This is an infill/resource upgrade hole with gold-silver mineralization associated with a quartz vein breccia within a rhyolite dyke host emplaced in shear zone within granodiorites.
- Hole RACA21-003 on the RACA zone (see Figures 5 and 6), adjacent to and east of the Skukum Creek deposit, intersected a 3.2 m interval (from 356.9 to 360.1 m) grading 0.76 g/t Au and 581 g/t Ag. An additional deeper interval of 2.65 m (from 425.5 to 428.2 m) graded 489 g/t Ag including a 0.3 m interval of 3,740 g/t Ag. This hole tests a new zone that encountered multiple narrow silver-rich quartz sulfide veins.
Table 1: Summary of All 2021 Drill Results at Skukum Gold Project (includes previously released results)
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)1,2
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|AuEq (g/t)3,4
|Zone
|GG21-001
|371.4
|374.35
|2.95
|1.43
|1
|1.44
|Goddell deposit
|GG21-002
|355.8
|357.22
|1.42
|3.05
|1
|3.07
|and
|383.13
|383.83
|0.70
|3.22
|1
|3.24
|and
|391.88
|392.07
|0.19
|3.95
|4
|4.01
|and
|531.62
|532.04
|0.42
|3.22
|714
|13.29
|and
|552.96
|553.45
|0.49
|0.56
|492
|7.5
|MS21-001
|116.59
|117.43
|0.84
|2.19
|3
|2.23
|Mt. Skukum deposit
(Cirque Zone)
|MS21-002
|No significant assay results
|MS21-009
|No significant assay results
|MS21-010
|No significant assay results
|MS21-003
|82
|89.73
|7.73
|15.68
|26
|16.05
|Mt. Skukum deposit
(Lake 1 Zone South)
|MS21-004
|203
|204
|1.00
|1.69
|7
|1.78
|and
|209
|210.2
|1.20
|2.03
|3
|2.08
|MS21-005
|160.24
|161
|0.76
|8.12
|5
|8.82
|Mt. Skukum deposit
(Lake 1 Zone Central)
|and
|169.5
|170.5
|1.00
|8.55
|5
|8.62
|MS21-006
|179.97
|188.85
|8.88
|3.17
|3
|3.21
|incl.
|179.97
|183.36
|3.39
|7.85
|7
|7.94
|MS21-007
|No significant assay results
|MS21-008
|No significant assay results
|MS21-011
|186.43
|186.73
|0.30
|40.7
|22
|41.01
|MS21-012
|86.8
|87.65
|0.85
|5.58
|5
|5.64
|Mt. Skukum deposit
(Lake 2 Zone, Fox Zone)
|179
|180.5
|1.50
|4.12
|2
|4.14
|MS21-013
|130.3
|131.13
|0.83
|2.54
|2
|2.57
|MS21-014
|104
|104.27
|0.27
|32.4
|22
|32.7
|286.37
|286.68
|0.31
|3.2
|5
|3.2
|RACA21-002
(Step-out)
|136.54
|138.49
|1.95
|0.39
|395
|5.91
|Skukum Creek deposit
(RACA Zone)
|284.52
|284.90
|0.38
|1.40
|41
|2
|345.98
|347.78
|1.80
|1.06
|1440
|11.28
|435.00
|437.00
|2.00
|4.10
|5
|4.2
|RACA21-003
(Step-out)
|58.04
|58.21
|0.17
|0.01
|101
|1.52
|161.45
|161.59
|0.14
|0.79
|278
|4.71
|317.75
|318.84
|1.09
|0.52
|456
|6.95
|356.87
|360.10
|3.23
|0.76
|581
|8.95
|389.46
|393.03
|3.57
|0.38
|56
|1.17
|425.51
|428.16
|2.65
|0.27
|489
|7.17
|incl.
|426.85
|427.16
|0.31
|1.90
|3740
|54.6
|SC21-001
|463.00
|464.31
|1.31
|2.11
|27
|2.49
|Skukum Creek deposit
(Rainbow Zone)
|SC21-002
|No significant assay results
|SC21-003
|28.96
|29.57
|0.61
|2.70
|2490
|37.81
|SC21-004
|96.00
|104.00
|8.00
|1.52
|90
|2.79
|incl.
|102.21
|104.00
|1.79
|5.81
|269
|9.61
|SC21-005
|79.65
|88.75
|9.10
|2.81
|180
|5.35
|incl.
|79.65
|83.15
|3.50
|5.57
|375
|10.88
|SC21-006
|78.64
|87.57
|8.93
|2.49
|120
|4.18
|incl.
|78.64
|83.04
|4.40
|3.82
|184
|6.41
|SC21-007
|Abandoned before reach the Rainbow Zone
|SC21-008
|141.07
|152.40
|11.33
|1.57
|228
|4.78
|incl.
|146.23
|148.44
|2.21
|6.05
|1142
|22.16
|SC21-009
|124.75
|139.88
|15.13
|1.15
|143
|3.17
|incl.
|124.75
|128.04
|3.29
|2.87
|571
|10.92
|and
|133.56
|134.63
|1.07
|4.69
|174
|7.14
|SC21-012
|143.95
|144.26
|0.31
|0.90
|125
|2.7
|202.52
|208.14
|5.62
|3.26
|178
|5.78
|incl.
|202.52
|204.37
|1.85
|8.64
|320
|13.15
|206.89
|208.14
|1.25
|1.69
|318
|6.17
|SC21-013
|523.20
|527.87
|4.67
|5.34
|46
|5.99
|523.20
|525.69
|2.49
|7.74
|48
|8.41
|SC21-019
|218.00
|222.27
|4.27
|4.15
|251
|7.68
|229.07
|235.05
|5.98
|2.64
|176
|5.12
|incl.
|233.24
|235.05
|1.81
|5.88
|489
|12.78
|SC21-020
|No significant assay results
|SC21-021
|307.50
|325.00
|17.50
|3.34
|478
|10.08
|incl.
|312.95
|317.26
|4.31
|10.45
|1825
|36.18
|SC21-022
|499.14
|500.06
|0.92
|2.59
|61
|3.44
|SC21-023
|370.00
|389.00
|19.00
|4.37
|126
|6.14
|incl.
|377.00
|381.95
|4.95
|13.63
|363
|18.74
|SC21-025
|484.00
|486.00
|2.00
|5.55
|42
|6.14
|SC21-027
(step-out)
|473.74
|487.72
|13.98
|6.05
|106
|7.54
|incl.
|475.82
|477.95
|2.13
|12.85
|203
|15.72
|And
|481.30
|485.20
|3.90
|9.18
|183
|11.76
|SC21-010
|343.79
|345.79
|2.00
|2.20
|2
|2.2
|Skukum Creek deposit
(Rainbow Zone east)
|398.39
|400.39
|2.00
|0.00
|160
|2.3
|SC21-014
|No significant assay results
|SC21-011
|582.03
|582.25
|0.22
|2.40
|168
|4.8
|Skukum Creek deposit
(Rainbow 2 Zone, Berg Zone)
|588.75
|589.49
|0.74
|0.30
|129
|2.1
|SC21-015
|226.40
|243.58
|17.18
|7.90
|100
|9.1
|incl.
|226.40
|228.81
|2.41
|9.40
|90
|10.4
|incl.
|239.34
|243.58
|4.24
|26.80
|350
|30.8
|SC21-016
|480.15
|480.30
|0.15
|1.90
|93
|3.2
|515.38
|516.30
|0.92
|9.40
|249
|12.9
|548.19
|548.37
|0.18
|1.40
|38
|2
|SC21-017
|323.32
|325.32
|2.00
|4.65
|52
|5.38
|352.27
|352.65
|0.38
|0.76
|188
|3.41
|SC21-018
|277.73
|288.31
|10.58
|4.97
|39
|5.51
|incl.
|282.55
|285.66
|3.11
|15.09
|101
|16.52
|319.00
|338.55
|19.55
|2.19
|18
|2.45
|incl.
|330.15
|330.37
|0.22
|16.15
|69
|17
|And
|332.89
|333.65
|0.76
|11.90
|122
|13.62
|And
|336.40
|336.90
|0.50
|36.10
|37
|36.62
|SC21-024
|392.05
|392.91
|0.86
|21.00
|66
|21.9
|SC21-026
|335.29
|336.41
|1.12
|3.20
|208
|6.1
Notes:
- Drill location, elevation, azimuth, and dip of drill holes are provided in Table 2 below.
- Composites are length weighted.
- True width is estimated at 50-70% of drill intercepts.
- Calculation for gold equivalent ("AuEq") (g/t) = Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) x 0.0141] is based on the long-term median of the August 2021 Street Consensus Commodity Price Forecasts by BMO, which are US$1,600/oz for Au, US$22.50/oz for Ag. Au:Ag ratio is 1:71.
- Assumptions: AuEq calculation utilizes in situ contained Au and Ag and assumes 100% recovery.
Figure 1: Plan view of the Mt. Skukum deposit showing main zones, drill hole traces and drill hole collar locations.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/118830_1183cad5f413caf7_004full.jpg
Figure 2: Mt. Skukum deposit - Lake Zone 1 section showing 2021 drill intercepts and select historic drill intervals.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/118830_1183cad5f413caf7_005full.jpg
Figure 3: Plan view of the Skukum Creek deposit showing main zones, drill hole traces and drill hole collar locations.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/118830_1183cad5f413caf7_006full.jpg
Figure 4: Skukum Creek deposit - Rainbow Zone section showing 2021 drill intercepts and select historic drill intervals.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/118830_1183cad5f413caf7_007full.jpg
Figure 5: Plan view of the RACA Zone drill hole traces and drill hole collar locations.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/118830_1183cad5f413caf7_008full.jpg
Figure 6: RACA Zone section G-H showing drill hole RACA21-003 mineralized intervals.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 6, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/118830_1183cad5f413caf7_009full.jpg
Table 2: Drill hole details for current and historic holes presented in Table 1 and Figures 1 to 6.
|Hole_ID
|Length (m)
|UTM Easting (m)
|UTM Northing (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Level
|Target
|Prospect
|MS21-001
|197
|474284
|6674903
|1734
|293.2
|-58
|Surface
|Cirque Vein
|MTS
|MS21-002
|191
|474241
|6674804
|1740
|300
|-53.1
|Surface
|Cirque Vein
|MTS
|MS21-003
|115
|473539
|6674705
|1905
|100.1
|-54.3
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|MS21-004
|301
|473423
|6674732
|1928
|104.3
|-66
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|MS21-005
|200
|473450
|6674786
|1926
|109
|-54.1
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|MS21-006
|197
|473455
|6674883
|1916
|118
|-52
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|MS21-007
|286
|473391
|6674884
|1910
|107.8
|-48
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|MS21-008
|264
|473455
|6674883
|1916
|95
|-50.8
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|MS21-009
|219
|474241
|6674804
|1740
|310.1
|-56
|Surface
|Cirque Vein
|MTS
|MS21-010
|208
|474284
|6674903
|1735
|297
|-65
|Surface
|Cirque Vein
|MTS
|MS21-011
|222
|473455
|6674883
|1916
|86
|-46
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|MS21-012
|301
|473471
|6675118
|1866
|113
|-48
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|MS21-013
|344
|473471
|6675118
|1866
|111
|-58
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|MS21-014
|325
|473473
|6675154
|1856
|104
|-45
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|SC21-001
|633
|478100
|6671143
|1386
|292.8
|-46
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-002
|770
|477807
|6671501
|1346
|177.8
|-47
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-003
|654
|478100
|6671143
|1386
|277
|-57
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-004
|130
|477907
|6671337
|1383
|280.9
|-45.2
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-005
|111
|477907
|6671337
|1383
|299.8
|-48.2
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-006
|105
|477907
|6671337
|1383
|331.8
|-53.3
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-007
|72
|477907
|6671337
|1383
|319.8
|-44.6
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-008
|294
|477925
|6671322
|1384
|278.4
|-48.7
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-009
|170
|477925
|6671322
|1384
|289.1
|-51
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-010
|441
|478099
|6671385
|1299
|345.2
|-45.2
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-011
|673
|477147
|6671246
|1694
|150
|-62.2
|Surface
|Rainbow 2 Zone
|SKC
|SC21-012
|261
|478032
|6671300
|1348
|308.5
|-48.4
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-013
|627
|478100
|6671143
|1386
|287
|-59
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-014
|81
|478023
|6671441
|1298
|318.2
|-52.8
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-015
|344
|477202
|6671131
|1692
|126.8
|-52.3
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-016
|569
|477128
|6671151
|1709
|110.4
|-45.3
|Surface
|Rainbow 2 Zone
|SKC
|SC21-017
|435
|477128
|6671151
|1709
|136.3
|-45.5
|Surface
|Rainbow 2 Zone
|SKC
|SC21-018
|398
|477128
|6671151
|1709
|168.2
|-47.7
|Surface
|Rainbow 2 Zone
|SKC
|SC21-019
|286
|478032
|6671300
|1348
|316.5
|-52.8
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-020
|371
|478066
|6671254
|1357
|318.5
|-55.8
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-021
|368
|478065
|6671253
|1357
|303
|-54.8
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-022
|597
|478101
|6671140
|1390
|286.7
|-55
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-023
|456
|478065
|6671253
|1357
|299
|-61
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-024
|530
|477129
|6671151
|1708
|120
|-51.5
|Surface
|Rainbow 2 Zone
|SKC
|SC21-025
|548
|478101
|6671144
|1386
|295.2
|-52.8
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|SC21-026
|423
|477129
|6671151
|1708
|129
|-51
|Surface
|Rainbow 2 Zone
|SKC
|SC21-027
|572
|478101
|6671143
|1386
|305
|-54
|Surface
|Rainbow Zone
|SKC
|GG21-001
|694
|483746
|6673100
|1020
|138.5
|-44.4
|Surface
|Goddell
|GOD
|GG21-002
|658
|483746
|6673100
|1020
|150.8
|-53.2
|Surface
|Goddell
|GOD
|RACA21-002
|482
|478072
|6671724
|1272
|334.9
|-60
|Surface
|Raca
|SKC
|RACA21-003
|537
|478173
|6671703
|1268
|338
|-60.4
|Surface
|Raca
|SKC
|MS11-01
|81
|473575
|6674704
|1905
|106
|-50
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|MS11-02
|101
|473575
|6674704
|1905
|104
|-63.6
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|MS11-02A
|90
|473574
|6674701
|1905
|106
|-60
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|MS11-03
|101
|473574
|6674702
|1905
|99
|-60
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|MS11-04
|102
|473574
|6674700
|1905
|116.3
|-59.3
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|MS11-08
|243
|473441
|6674748
|1926
|107.6
|-52.5
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|87-365
|82
|473574
|6674702
|1906
|106.1
|-61
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|87-370
|91
|473572
|6674705
|1907
|97.8
|-69.8
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|87-372
|113
|473540
|6674705
|1904
|104.1
|-63.1
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|87-373
|122
|473539
|6674705
|1904
|98.1
|-73
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|88-291
|56
|473466
|6674706
|1754
|50.8
|-34.5
|1750 level
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|88-508
|79
|473574
|6674715
|1907
|125.1
|-62.5
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
|86-192
|209
|473425
|6674734
|1928
|107
|-58
|Surface
|Lake Zone
|MTS
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Drill core from the Company's 2021 exploration program was logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located at the Project site. Core samples from the 2021 program were cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw. Drill core and surface samples were sent to ALS Laboratories which are independent of the Company. Sample preparation was performed at the ALS Laboratory in Whitehorse, Yukon, followed by analysis at the ALS Laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory. All samples were analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold were analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Samples were also analyzed for a 48 multielement geochemical suite by ICP-MS with a four-acid digestion. Certified gold reference standards, blanks, field duplicates and coarse reject duplicates were routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Whitehorse Gold's quality control/quality assurance program.
Qualified Persons
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein. Alex Zhang is the Vice President, Exploration of New Pacific Metals Corp..
ABOUT Whitehorse Gold CORP.
Whitehorse Gold is a responsible mineral exploration and development company focused on its 170-square-km Project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989). The company is also reviewing other mining assets in jurisdictions that provide year-round access.
