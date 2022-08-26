According to the Chartered Governance Institute, "Good quality, ethical decision-making builds sustainable businesses and enables them to create long-term value more effectively." So it's no surprise that the head of start-up Neuralink (Elon Musk) has caused so many governance experts to try to wrap their brains around the decision he and a coworker made to have children together. Read More >>
Tesla Announces a Three-for-One Stock Split
Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla") announced today that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of Tesla's common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. Each stockholder of record on August 17, 2022 will receive a dividend of two additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on August 24, 2022. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 25, 2022.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected timing and impact of the stock dividend are "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Tesla disclaims any obligation to update this information.
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Tesla has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.
As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.
What: Tesla Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q2 2022 Update: https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call.
Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Second Quarter 2022
In the second quarter, we produced over 258,000 vehicles and delivered over 254,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control. June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla's history.
Production
Deliveries
Subject to operating lease accounting
Model S/X
16,411
16,162
12%
Model 3/Y
242,169
238,533
3%
Total
258,580
254,695
4%
Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2022 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.
What : Date of Tesla Q2 2022 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When : Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Time : 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q2 2022 Update : https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast : https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)
Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.
For additional information, please visit https://ir.tesla.com .
Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q2 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.
EV Nickel: Accelerating the Transition to Clean Energy
EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI) is looking to fill the huge demand for the base metal. The company’s prospective Langmuir Nickel project is a high-grade nickel sulfide project with a historical resource with 30 kilometers of additional strike length on the property. EV Nickel boasts a significant land package of approximately 9,100 hectares that is strategically located in the Shaw Dome, near multiple nickel end users, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Detroit Peers, NIO (NYSE:NIO), SBE Canada and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).
Company Highlights
- EV Nickel’s Langmuir Nickel project near Timmins, Ontario has a historical indicated resource in the W4 Zone of 677,000 tons at grades of 1.00 percent nickel and 0.06 percent copper from 2010.
- The project is near multiple nickel end-users, including Tesla.
- The project also has a historical inferred resource of 171,000 tons at grades of 0.91 percent nickel and 0.06 percent copper.
- The geology found in Shaw Dome has a strong resemblance to Western Australia’s Kambalda Dome that produced ~51Mt from 1968 to 2020.
- Inaugural drill program at the Langmuir Nickel Project produced Extremely high-grade nickel associated with W4 Zone including 8.66 percent Ni over 1.11 metres in hole EV21-01.
acQyr eXchange Launches Its End-To-End Rewards Platform for Mobile Games with an Innovative Event Sharing Pipeline to Capture In-Game Achievements
The QX rewards platform is for mobile game developers and publishers to create and offer retention and monetization rewards and incentives to gamers
AcQyr eXchange (QX) today announced the release of its end-to-end cash back and loyalty rewards SaaS platform for mobile and online game publishers and developers. It is designed to increase gameplay, improve player retention, and grow revenue by providing a superior solution for issuing, exchanging, and redeeming in-game rewards for cash.
A core feature of the QX platform is the proprietary and innovative Event Sharing Pipeline that was co-developed with AWS's technology partner, Rackspace Technology, to automatically stream, process, and analyze gameplay events, as well as to track and report progress toward offered rewards based on QX Partner monetization goals.
QX easily plugs into a mobile game and allows QX Partners to create retention and monetization reward offers. The platform tracks player progress against defined offers and issues cash rewards when offers are achieved. Players can track, manage, exchange, and redeem earned rewards from all participating games on their QX mobile app with one login. QX is free to join, and a Partner only pays for performance when a player earns and is issued in-game rewards.
"We're excited to release this major upgrade to the QX platform," stated Jim Mulford , QX Founder and CEO. "Our solution is designed to be an all-encompassing loyalty and cashback rewards program that provides players cash rewards for retention behavior like engagement, gameplay, and level ups, as well as for monetization activities like IAP and rewarded ad views, and tournaments—whatever behavior Partners choose to reward.
"This is the first multiple-game loyalty rewards program customized to Partner games to retain existing players, which costs far less than acquiring new ones. Our goal is to incent players to stay longer in a game and monetize more," said Mulford. "We offer our Partners all the tools to do just that."
acQyr eXchange, developed by Denver -based Targeted Shopping Solutions, Inc, is the first public exchange to create, track, and manage the digital assets (loyalty rewards, earned prizes, etc.) gamers acquire online which then can be redeemed for cash. QX was created to help mobile and online game publishers increase gameplay, improve customer retention, and grow revenue. By allowing gamers to own and exchange all earned rewards from participating games into local currency, the exchange is a unique and powerful platform for developers of all sizes. For further information, visit the company website .
NetDragon Appoints its First Virtual CEO
NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that Ms. Tang Yu, an AI-powered virtual humanoid robot, has been appointed as the Rotating CEO of its flagship subsidiary, Fujian NetDragon Websoft Co., Ltd. The appointment is a move to pioneer the use of AI to transform corporate management and leapfrog operational efficiency to a new level.
Tang Yu's appointment highlights the Company's "AI + management" strategy and represents a major milestone of the Company towards being a "Metaverse organization". Tang Yu will streamline process flow, enhance quality of work tasks, and improve speed of execution. Tang Yu will also serve as a real-time data hub and analytical tool to support rational decision-making in daily operations, as well as to enable a more effective risk management system. In addition, Tang Yu is expected to play a critical role in the development of talents and ensuring a fair and efficient workplace for all employees.
Dr. Dejian Liu , Chairman of NetDragon, commented, "We believe AI is the future of corporate management, and our appointment of Ms. Tang Yu represents our commitment to truly embrace the use of AI to transform the way we operate our business, and ultimately drive our future strategic growth. Looking forward, we will continue to expand on our algorithms behind Tang Yu to build an open, interactive and highly transparent management model as we gradually transform to a metaverse-based working community, which will enable us to attract a much broader base of talents worldwide and put us in a position to achieve bigger goals."
About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited
NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.
Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved , Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring true integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.
Dell Technologies Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
News summary
- Record second quarter revenue of $26.4 billion , up 9%, driven by continued growth across client and infrastructure business units
- Operating income up 25% at $1.3 billion , and non-GAAP operating income up 4% at $2 billion
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.68 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.68
-
Full story
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter. Revenue was a second quarter record of $26.4 billion , up 9%, driven by growth across Client Solutions Group (CSG) and Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG). Operating income was $1.3 billion , up 25%, representing 4.8% of revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was $2 billion , up 4%, representing 7.4% of revenue. Net income from continuing operations was $506 million and non-GAAP net income was $1.3 billion . Diluted earnings per share was $0.68 , and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.68 .
Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
Change
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
Change
(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)
Total net revenue
$ 26,425
$ 24,191
9 %
$ 52,541
$ 46,781
12 %
Operating income
$ 1,270
$ 1,017
25 %
$ 2,820
$ 2,004
41 %
Net income from continuing operations
$ 506
$ 629
(20) %
$ 1,575
$ 1,288
22 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.68
$ 0.80
(15) %
$ 2.06
$ 1.65
25 %
Non-GAAP net revenue
$ 26,425
$ 24,199
9 %
$ 52,541
$ 46,797
12 %
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 1,952
$ 1,868
4 %
$ 4,087
$ 3,638
12 %
Non-GAAP net income
$ 1,266
$ 1,166
9 %
$ 2,700
$ 2,221
22 %
Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.68
$ 1.48
14 %
$ 3.52
$ 2.83
24 %
Information about Dell Technologies' use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. All comparisons in this press release are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.
Operating segments summary
Client Solutions Group delivered second quarter record revenue of $15.5 billion , up 9% year-over-year. Commercial revenue was $12.1 billion , a 15% increase year-over-year, and Consumer revenue was $3.3 billion , down 9% year-over-year. Focus on the commercial market continues to drive differentiated share results, with share gains in 34 of the last 38 quarters. 1 Operating income was $1 billion , or approximately 6.3% of Client Solutions Group revenue.
Key areas of innovation:
- Precision 7865 Tower delivers on 25 years of commercial workstation innovation, supporting demanding, multi-application workloads.
- Alienware m15 R5 launches as the most powerful 17-inch AMD Advantage™ gaming laptop.
- New commercial devices for hybrid work are available, including the Latitude 9330 , the world's first laptop with a collaboration touchpad that lets users mute, turn video on/off, screen share and chat.
- This year's rollout of premium laptops continues with the launch of the XPS 13 and reveal of the versatile XPS 2-in-1.
Infrastructure Solutions Group delivered record second quarter revenue of $9.5 billion , up 12% and its sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Storage revenue was $4.3 billion , up 6%, with growth across the portfolio and demand strength in high-end storage and our marquee mid-range product PowerStore, which has now grown every quarter since its launch. Servers and networking revenue was $5.2 billion , up 16% year-over-year. Operating income was $1 billion or approximately 11% of Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue.
Key areas of innovation:
The largest release in PowerStore history and new PowerMaxOS10 software are now available, delivering more than 500 new Dell storage software advancements that help customers drive faster insights, achieve better multicloud data control and increase cyber resiliency.
- PowerProtect Cyber Recovery vault purchases grew 30% year-over-year , as customers seek multiple layers of protection from ransomware and other sophisticated threats.
- Dell Validated Design for Analytics – Data Lakehouse , consisting of Dell's end-to-end ISG portfolio, provides secure access to reliable, quality data, so users can run analytics, AI, ML and other data-driven workloads.
- T-Mobile and Dell Technologies join forces to pair a private 5G network with Dell edge-computing technologies, so data can be processed, stored and acted upon at locations like large business campuses, factories or universities.
Dell Technologies ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $41 billion , up 2% year-over-year, deferred revenue of $28 billion , and cash and investments of $7 .1 billion . Recurring revenue for the second quarter was approximately $5 .2 billion , up 8% year-over-year. APEX annual recurring revenue is now over $1 billion , with second quarter orders growth of 78% year-over-year.
Executive Quotes:
- "We continued to execute well in an increasingly challenging environment with record second quarter revenue of $26.4 billion , up 9% ," said Jeff Clarke , vice chairman and co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "We also advanced our long-term strategy – growing the core while innovating for our customers and enabling their opportunities in the data era."
- "We delivered strong CSG and ISG growth and profitability – with revenue up 12% and 9% respectively – although we observed more cautious customer behavior as the quarter progressed," said Chuck Whitten , co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "Customers continue to prioritize advanced technology solutions to compete and succeed in the years ahead, and we are confident in our long-term opportunities."
- "Another quarter of record revenue, together with our operating income of $1.3 billion and non-GAAP operating income of $2 billion , affirms our industry strength and competitive position," said Tom Sweet , chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "We remain focused on what we can control, staying flexible and opportunistic, and delivering revenue and EPS growth with strong free cash flow to our shareholders over time."
Conference call information
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.
Copyright © 2022 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release presents information about Dell Technologies' non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to non-controlling interests, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, and non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the attached tables for each of the fiscal periods indicated.
Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements:
Statements in this press release that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and are based on Dell Technologies' current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes.
Dell Technologies' results or events in future periods could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: risks and uncertainties relating to our spin-off of VMware, Inc., including the potential effects on our business of the transaction; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive pressures; Dell Technologies' reliance on third-party suppliers for products and components, including reliance on single-source or limited-source suppliers; Dell Technologies' ability to achieve favorable pricing from its vendors; adverse global economic conditions and instability in financial markets; Dell Technologies' execution of its growth, business and acquisition strategies; the success of Dell Technologies' cost efficiency measures; Dell Technologies' ability to manage solutions and products and services transitions in an effective manner; Dell Technologies' ability to deliver high-quality products, software, and services; cyber attacks or other data security incidents; Dell Technologies' foreign operations and ability to generate substantial non-U.S. net revenue; Dell Technologies' product, services, customer, and geographic sales mix, and seasonal sales trends; the performance of Dell Technologies' sales channel partners; access to the capital markets by Dell Technologies or its customers; material impairment of the value of goodwill or intangible assets; weak economic conditions and the effect of additional regulation on Dell Technologies' financial services activities; counterparty default risks; the loss by Dell Technologies of any contracts for ISG services and solutions and its ability to perform such contracts at their estimated costs; loss by Dell Technologies of government contracts; Dell Technologies' ability to develop and protect its proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; disruptions in Dell Technologies' infrastructure; Dell Technologies' ability to hedge effectively its exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; expiration of tax holidays or favorable tax rate structures, or unfavorable outcomes in tax audits and other tax compliance matters; impairment of portfolio investments; unfavorable results of legal proceedings; compliance requirements of changing environmental and safety laws or other laws; the effect of armed hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; the effect of global climate change and legal, regulatory, or market measures to address climate change; Dell Technologies' dependence on the services of Michael Dell and key employees; Dell Technologies' level of indebtedness; the effect of the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate to calculate interest rates under our variable-rate indebtedness; and business and financial factors and legal restrictions affecting continuation of Dell Technologies' quarterly cash dividend policy and dividend rate.
This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Dell Technologies discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Dell Technologies' business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Dell Technologies' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2022 , quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Any or all forward-looking statements Dell Technologies makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Dell Technologies might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. Dell Technologies does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any duty to update, its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date they are made, new information, or otherwise.
1 Based on units, as of Q2 CY2022 IDC data. Data between Q1 CY2013 and Q2 CY2022.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Basis of Presentation
Spin-Off of VMware, Inc. — On November 1, 2021 , Dell Technologies Inc. completed its spin-off of VMware, Inc. ("VMware") by means of a special stock dividend (the "VMware Spin-off"). In accordance with applicable accounting guidance, the results of VMware, excluding Dell's resale of VMware offerings, are presented as discontinued operations in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and, as such, have been excluded from both continuing operations and segment results for the three and six months ended July 30 , 2021. The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows are presented on a consolidated basis for both continuing operations and discontinued operations.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income and Related Financial Highlights
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
Change
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
Change
Net revenue:
Products
$ 20,810
$ 18,895
10 %
$ 41,274
$ 36,382
13 %
Services
5,615
5,296
6 %
11,267
10,399
8 %
Total net revenue
26,425
24,191
9 %
52,541
46,781
12 %
Cost of net revenue:
Products
17,671
15,692
13 %
34,680
30,126
15 %
Services
3,315
3,024
10 %
6,638
5,916
12 %
Total cost of net revenue
20,986
18,716
12 %
41,318
36,042
15 %
Gross margin
5,439
5,475
(1) %
11,223
10,739
5 %
Operating expenses:
Selling, general, and administrative
3,543
3,761
(6) %
7,096
7,419
(4) %
Research and development
626
697
(10) %
1,307
1,316
(1) %
Total operating expenses
4,169
4,458
(6) %
8,403
8,735
(4) %
Operating income
1,270
1,017
25 %
2,820
2,004
41 %
Interest and other, net
(635)
(292)
(117) %
(972)
(580)
(68) %
Income before income taxes
635
725
(12) %
1,848
1,424
30 %
Income tax expense
129
96
34 %
273
136
101 %
Net income from continuing operations
506
629
(20) %
1,575
1,288
22 %
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
251
(100) %
—
530
(100) %
Net income
506
880
(43) %
1,575
1,818
(13) %
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(5)
(2)
(150) %
(8)
(3)
(167) %
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests of discontinued operations
—
51
(100) %
—
103
(100) %
Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.
$ 511
$ 831
(39) %
$ 1,583
$ 1,718
(8) %
Percentage of Total Net Revenue:
Gross margin
20.6 %
22.6 %
21.4 %
23.0 %
Selling, general, and administrative
13.4 %
15.5 %
13.5 %
15.9 %
Research and development
2.4 %
2.9 %
2.5 %
2.8 %
Operating expenses
15.8 %
18.4 %
16.0 %
18.7 %
Operating income
4.8 %
4.2 %
5.4 %
4.3 %
Income before income taxes
2.4 %
3.0 %
3.5 %
3.0 %
Net income from continuing operations
1.9 %
2.6 %
3.0 %
2.8 %
Income tax rate
20.3 %
13.2 %
14.8 %
9.6 %
Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in millions; unaudited)
July 29, 2022
January 28, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 5,507
$ 9,477
Accounts receivable, net
13,431
12,912
Due from related party, net
195
131
Short-term financing receivables, net
4,860
5,089
Inventories
5,883
5,898
Other current assets
12,386
11,526
Total current assets
42,262
45,033
Property, plant, and equipment, net
5,772
5,415
Long-term investments
1,520
1,839
Long-term financing receivables, net
5,450
5,522
Goodwill
19,505
19,770
Intangible assets, net
6,972
7,461
Due from related party, net
609
710
Other non-current assets
6,685
6,985
Total assets
$ 88,775
$ 92,735
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$ 6,647
$ 5,823
Accounts payable
25,339
27,143
Due to related party
1,269
1,414
Accrued and other
6,810
7,578
Short-term deferred revenue
14,724
14,261
Total current liabilities
54,789
56,219
Long-term debt
20,287
21,131
Long-term deferred revenue
13,301
13,312
Other non-current liabilities
3,153
3,653
Total liabilities
91,530
94,315
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Total Dell Technologies Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit)
(2,860)
(1,685)
Non-controlling interests
105
105
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
(2,755)
(1,580)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 88,775
$ 92,735
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in millions; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 506
$ 880
$ 1,575
$ 1,818
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
218
845
(1,120)
2,145
Change in cash from operating activities
724
1,725
455
3,963
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of investments
(28)
(124)
(80)
(270)
Maturities and sales of investments
50
79
68
335
Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs
(807)
(632)
(1,497)
(1,257)
Acquisition of businesses and assets, net
—
(6)
—
(16)
Other
7
14
11
20
Change in cash from investing activities
(778)
(669)
(1,498)
(1,188)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
1
26
5
186
Repurchases of parent common stock (a)
(689)
(8)
(2,468)
(17)
Repurchases of subsidiary common stock (a)
(1)
(544)
(8)
(978)
Payments of dividends to stockholders
(242)
—
(490)
—
Proceeds from debt
3,431
1,209
6,465
3,935
Repayments of debt
(3,539)
(4,353)
(6,242)
(8,423)
Debt-related costs and other, net
(7)
(3)
(14)
(14)
Change in cash from financing activities
(1,046)
(3,673)
(2,752)
(5,311)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(83)
(16)
(194)
(21)
Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(1,183)
(2,633)
(3,989)
(2,557)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period, including cash attributable to discontinued operations
7,276
15,260
10,082
15,184
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period, including cash attributable to discontinued operations
6,093
12,627
6,093
12,627
Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash attributable to discontinued operations
—
5,922
—
5,922
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from continuing operations
$ 6,093
$ 6,705
$ 6,093
$ 6,705
_________________
(a)
Common stock repurchases are inclusive of employee tax withholding on stock-based compensation.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Segment Information
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
Change
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
Change
Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):
Net revenue:
Servers and networking
$ 5,209
$ 4,480
16 %
$ 10,257
$ 8,620
19 %
Storage
4,327
4,070
6 %
8,564
7,963
8 %
Total ISG net revenue
$ 9,536
$ 8,550
12 %
$ 18,821
$ 16,583
13 %
Operating Income:
ISG operating income
$ 1,046
$ 962
9 %
$ 2,128
$ 1,740
22 %
% of ISG net revenue
11.0 %
11.3 %
11.3 %
10.5 %
% of total reportable segment operating income
52 %
49 %
50 %
46 %
Client Solutions Group (CSG):
Net revenue:
Commercial
$ 12,141
$ 10,577
15 %
$ 24,112
$ 20,385
18 %
Consumer
3,349
3,691
(9) %
6,965
7,194
(3) %
Total CSG net revenue
$ 15,490
$ 14,268
9 %
$ 31,077
$ 27,579
13 %
Operating Income:
CSG operating income
$ 978
$ 986
(1) %
$ 2,093
$ 2,066
1 %
% of CSG net revenue
6.3 %
6.9 %
6.7 %
7.5 %
% of total reportable segment operating income
48 %
51 %
50 %
54 %
Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Segment Information
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
Reconciliation to consolidated net revenue:
Reportable segment net revenue
$ 25,026
$ 22,818
$ 49,898
$ 44,162
Other businesses (a)
1,399
1,378
2,638
2,630
Unallocated transactions (b)
—
3
5
5
Impact of purchase accounting (c)
—
(8)
—
(16)
Total consolidated net revenue
$ 26,425
$ 24,191
$ 52,541
$ 46,781
Reconciliation to consolidated operating income:
Reportable segment operating income
$ 2,024
$ 1,948
$ 4,221
$ 3,806
Other businesses (a)
(71)
(77)
(135)
(167)
Unallocated transactions (b)
(1)
(3)
1
(1)
Impact of purchase accounting (c)
(3)
(15)
(12)
(35)
Amortization of intangibles
(244)
(442)
(487)
(887)
Transaction-related expenses (d)
(3)
(37)
(8)
(66)
Stock-based compensation expense (e)
(236)
(206)
(468)
(378)
Other corporate expenses (f)
(196)
(151)
(292)
(268)
Total consolidated operating income
$ 1,270
$ 1,017
$ 2,820
$ 2,004
_________________
(a)
Other businesses consists of: 1) Dell's resale of standalone VMware, Inc. products and services, "VMware Resale," 2) Secureworks, and 3) Virtustream, and do not meet the requirements for a reportable segment, either individually or collectively.
(b)
Unallocated transactions includes other corporate items that are not allocated to Dell Technologies' reportable segments.
(c)
Impact of purchase accounting includes non-cash purchase accounting adjustments that are primarily related to the EMC merger transaction.
(d)
Transaction-related expenses includes acquisition, integration, and divestiture related costs.
(e)
Stock-based compensation expense consists of equity awards granted based on the estimated fair value of those awards at grant date.
(f)
Other corporate expenses includes impairment charges, incentive charges related to equity investments, severance, payroll taxes associated with stock-based compensation, facilities action, and other costs. During the three and six months ended Fiscal 2023, other corporate expenses includes impairment and other costs incurred in connection with exiting our business in Russia.
SUPPLEMENTAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
These tables present information about the Company's non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic and diluted, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, and non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A detailed discussion of Dell Technologies' reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations — Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Dell Technologies encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in these reports in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
Change
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
Change
Non-GAAP net revenue
$ 26,425
$ 24,199
9 %
$ 52,541
$ 46,797
12 %
Non-GAAP gross margin
$ 5,650
$ 5,673
— %
$ 11,591
$ 11,137
4 %
% of non-GAAP net revenue
21.4 %
23.4 %
22.1 %
23.8 %
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 3,698
$ 3,805
(3) %
$ 7,504
$ 7,499
— %
% of non-GAAP net revenue
14.0 %
15.7 %
14.3 %
16.0 %
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 1,952
$ 1,868
4 %
$ 4,087
$ 3,638
12 %
% of non-GAAP net revenue
7.4 %
7.7 %
7.8 %
7.8 %
Non-GAAP net income
$ 1,266
$ 1,166
9 %
$ 2,700
$ 2,221
22 %
% of non-GAAP net revenue
4.8 %
4.8 %
5.1 %
4.7 %
Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.68
$ 1.48
14 %
$ 3.52
$ 2.83
24 %
Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
Change
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
Change
Net revenue
$ 26,425
$ 24,191
9 %
$ 52,541
$ 46,781
12 %
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Impact of purchase accounting
—
8
—
16
Non-GAAP net revenue
$ 26,425
$ 24,199
9 %
$ 52,541
$ 46,797
12 %
Gross margin
$ 5,439
$ 5,475
(1) %
$ 11,223
$ 10,739
5 %
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles
105
150
209
300
Impact of purchase accounting
—
9
2
18
Stock-based compensation expense
37
32
75
60
Other corporate expenses
69
7
82
20
Non-GAAP gross margin
$ 5,650
$ 5,673
— %
$ 11,591
$ 11,137
4 %
Operating expenses
$ 4,169
$ 4,458
(6) %
$ 8,403
$ 8,735
(4) %
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles
(139)
(292)
(278)
(587)
Impact of purchase accounting
(3)
(6)
(10)
(17)
Transaction-related expenses
(3)
(37)
(8)
(66)
Stock-based compensation expense
(199)
(174)
(393)
(318)
Other corporate expenses
(127)
(144)
(210)
(248)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 3,698
$ 3,805
(3) %
$ 7,504
$ 7,499
— %
Operating income
$ 1,270
$ 1,017
25 %
$ 2,820
$ 2,004
41 %
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles
244
442
487
887
Impact of purchase accounting
3
15
12
35
Transaction-related expenses
3
37
8
66
Stock-based compensation expense
236
206
468
378
Other corporate expenses
196
151
292
268
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 1,952
$ 1,868
4 %
$ 4,087
$ 3,638
12 %
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
Change
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
Change
Net income from continuing operations
$ 506
$ 629
(20) %
$ 1,575
$ 1,288
22 %
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles
244
442
487
887
Impact of purchase accounting
3
15
12
35
Transaction-related (income) expenses
(4)
25
(6)
54
Stock-based compensation expense
236
206
468
378
Other corporate expenses
212
151
308
268
Fair value adjustments on equity investments
255
(168)
241
(362)
Aggregate adjustment for income taxes
(186)
(134)
(385)
(327)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 1,266
$ 1,166
9 %
$ 2,700
$ 2,221
22 %
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.
$ 511
$ 631
(19) %
$ 1,583
$ 1,291
23 %
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles
244
442
487
887
Impact of purchase accounting
3
15
12
35
Transaction-related (income) expenses
(4)
25
(6)
54
Stock-based compensation expense
236
206
468
378
Other corporate expenses
212
151
308
268
Fair value adjustments on equity investments
255
(168)
241
(362)
Aggregate adjustment for income taxes
(186)
(134)
(385)
(327)
Total non-GAAP adjustments attributable to non-controlling interests
(3)
(2)
(5)
(3)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.
$ 1,268
$ 1,166
9 %
$ 2,703
$ 2,221
22 %
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in millions, except percentages and per share amounts; unaudited; continued)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
Change
July 29, 2022
July 30, 2021
Change
Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. — basic
$ 511
$ 631
$ 1,583
$ 1,291
Weighted-average shares outstanding — basic
739
763
746
760
Earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. — basic
$ 0.69
$ 0.83
(17) %
$ 2.12
$ 1.70
25 %
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. — diluted
$ 511
$ 631
$ 1,583
$ 1,291
Weighted-average shares outstanding — diluted
755
786
768
784
Earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. — diluted:
$ 0.68
$ 0.80
(15) %
$ 2.06
$ 1.65
25 %
Earnings per share from discontinued operations attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.
Net income from discontinued operations attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. — basic
$ —
$ 200
$ —
$ 427
Weighted-average shares outstanding — basic
—
763
—
760
Earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. — basic
$ —
$ 0.26
NM
$ —
$ 0.56
NM
Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies
—
(3)
—
(5)
Net income from discontinued operations attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. — diluted
$ —
$ 197
$ —
$ 422
Weighted-average shares outstanding — diluted
—
786
—
784
Earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. — diluted
$ —
$ 0.25
NM
$ —
$ 0.53
NM
Non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. — basic
$ 1,268
$ 1,166
$ 2,703
$ 2,221
Weighted-average shares outstanding — basic
739
763
746
760
Earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. — basic
$ 1.72
$ 1.53
12 %
$ 3.62
$ 2.92
24 %
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. — diluted
$ 1,268
$ 1,166
$ 2,703
$ 2,221
Weighted-average shares outstanding — diluted
755
786
768
784
Earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. — diluted
$ 1.68
$ 1.48
14 %
$ 3.52
$ 2.83
24 %
Amounts may not visually recalculate due to rounding.
History Is Made As Sarah Nurse Becomes First Woman Ever On The Cover of EA SPORTS NHL® Video Game
After winning a gold medal in women ' s hockey and breaking the points record at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the Dulcedo talent graces the cover along with Anaheim Ducks player Trevor Zegras
For the first time ever, a woman will grace the cover of EA SPORTS NHL video game with NHL 23. Olympian Sarah Nurse who broke the record for most points in a single Olympic tournament (five goals and 13 assists) helping Team Canada to secure Olympic Gold at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing now adds video game cover star to her extensive resume.
Nurse shares the cover of the NHL 23 game with NHL player Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks. "It is such a tremendous honor to be the first woman on the cover of the EA SPORTS NHL franchise," says Nurse, who has been with Dulcedo since 2018.
How this vision came to life is solely at the hands of one man, Dulcedo Sports & Entertainment senior agent Thomas Houlton . "In the latter part of 2021, I helped negotiate a licensing agreement between EA and Hockey Canada to include women in the NHL 22 video game for the first time ever," says Houlton. "The public reception was incredible and Sarah and I forged a strong relationship with EA SPORTS through that partnership."
This partnership provided a gateway to bigger aspirations. "I kind of jokingly said to a representative at EA, that our next conversation would need to be about landing the cover," laughs Houlton. Lo and behold, an Olympic Gold medal, and a tournament points record later, EA SPORTS called up Houlton to say they wanted Nurse to be the first woman on the cover of the NHL video game. And the rest is history as they say.
Though diversity is an important matter in mainstream these days, sports has seemed more careful lately when broaching this topic. "Having not only a woman but a woman of color on the cover of a video game in a male-dominated sport will have unfair criticism, so we applaud EA SPORTS for blazing a trail and taking a strong stance on being pro-diversity and inclusion, something that we take seriously at Dulcedo," says Houlton.
Nurse represents a double minority in the world of hockey as a woman of color but that is an element she prides herself on. "The thing I am most proud about with this campaign is the long lasting impact it will have on the next generation of female hockey players," says Houlton. "Every partnership with Sarah serves a greater purpose, to inspire those she is paving the way for. If young girls can see it, they can dream it, and ultimately be there one day," stresses Houlton. "Also, as a woman of color in hockey, Sarah has long been a champion of diversity and inclusion and I am so humbled to represent someone who is proud to carry that responsibility on her shoulders. She is unapologetically herself."
About Dulcedo: Founded in 2008, in Montréal, Dulcedo Management Group is a global multi-disciplinary talent management agency with head offices in Montréal and Toronto with a talent roster from all over the world. Dulcedo currently has four branches, representing talents within the Modeling, Sports, Influencer, and Gaming industries. Visit www.dulcedo.com to learn more.
GIGABYTE AORUS Returns to PAX West in Full Force
Join Team AORUS for the ultimate 4K gaming experience and more in AORUSVERSE
The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE is back in Seattle, Washington with Team AORUS for another installment of the highly anticipated PAX West starting Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5, 2022 . This year's theme is AORUSVERSE, as attendees are invited to explore the vast gaming universe packed with the latest GIGABYTE AORUS gaming hardware and gears. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience these products hands-on and compete for prizes in esports challenges set up at the booth.
GIGABYTE will bring the ultimate 4K immersive experience to this year's PAX West with its complete 4K gaming monitor line, ranging from 28-inch to 48-inch in various panel types. Attendees are free to test them out in person and get immersed in the gaming action. For PC build enthusiasts, there will be a cool-looking AORUS PC mod on display inspired by the world-renowned game Fortnite.
There will also be a special Resident Evil-themed corner at the booth resembling the horror scene that takes place in the game. Attendees will be able to play the game on the huge AORUS FO48U 4K gaming monitor and experience the ultimate gaming experience like no others, thanks to FO48U's OLED panel for the stunning visuals and the exclusive Space Audio for the true-to-life sounds.
In addition to all the hustle and bustle on site, GIGABYTE will be hosting an online event from August 24th to September 5th and giving away a GIGABYTE M32UC 4K curved gaming monitor as the grand prize. Those who cannot attend the show can also team up with GIGABYTE AORUS through the online event and go on a fun adventure in AORUSVERSE. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/paxw22
A quest on SKYPlay, the easiest P2E and NFT platform - Part 1
- The global game market expanded 10.41% in 2021, according to Technavio's "Gaming Market - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" research. It also predicted that the global game market will grow by 12 % yearly between 2021 and 2025, and that this growth is being fueled by its integration with blockchain technology. As the number of mobile game users expands, casual games - that can be played easily anytime and anywhere - will become one of the main pillars for growth.
During an episode of the podcast "Where It Happens" last December, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian claimed that P2E games would account for 90% of the market in five years.
Axie Infinity and CryptoKitties are globally famous games in which NFT and blockchain are integrated. As it applies to all emerging industries at the turning point where an early stage is changing into a full-fledged competition phase, top game producing firms worldwide are adopting P2E as the result, and countless efforts are being made to become as competitive in the market. Following the Samsung Securities' research "New Gold Rush - Is P2E game sustainable?", it highlighted the sustainability of the P2E model, and cited that contents and advanced tokenomics as the core competitiveness.
The sustainable present and future of SKYPlay , which strives to be the easiest P2E and NFT platform.
#Keyword 1 - Contents and X2E
WeMade and Com2uS have recently entered the M2E(Move to Earn) market that has previously been represented by STEPN. As a result, X2E(X to Earn), an app technology that assigns a value to particular activities, is quickly emerging as a technology that appeals to MZ generations with pleasure and their need for financial security.
SKYPlay will develop and publish a variety of eP2E games to encourage new intake and virtuous circle. Beside the launching of Coin Grid and the platform this month, two other games will be released this year including a game from Retrocat.
Partners of SKYPlay are diversified to provide various content services like movies, sports, and art. L2E(Learn to Earn) services are being prepared with KOREAEDUGROUP to outline the mid to long-term planning in respect of the membership management and motivation boost. F2E(Farm to Earn) services with Healeat, an NFT-based agricultural product production and purchasing broker, will guarantee stable income for the producers and nutritious food for the customers.
Continues to Part. 2
