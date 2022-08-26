GamingInvesting News

According to the Chartered Governance Institute, "Good quality, ethical decision-making builds sustainable businesses and enables them to create long-term value more effectively." So it's no surprise that the head of start-up Neuralink (Elon Musk) has caused so many governance experts to try to wrap their brains around the decision he and a coworker made to have children together. Read More >>

Tesla Announces a Three-for-One Stock Split

Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla") announced today that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of Tesla's common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. Each stockholder of record on August 17, 2022 will receive a dividend of two additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on August 24, 2022. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 25, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Tesla has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Second Quarter 2022

In the second quarter, we produced over 258,000 vehicles and delivered over 254,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control. June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla's history.

Production

Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2022 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What : Date of Tesla Q2 2022 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When : Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Time : 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q2 2022 Update : https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast : https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please visit https://ir.tesla.com .

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q2 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Tech Leaders: SNOW, NEXCF, TSLA, AIMLF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Opportunities in Web 3.0, Electric Vehicles, AI, Wearables, and Big Data

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO's of: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), Nextech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Smart for Life (NASDAQ: SMFL), AIML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). Today's emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk: "Robotaxi Next Massive Driver of Growth"
"We ramped production with Giga Berlin and Giga Texas in the past few months. With two fantastic factories with great teams, they are ramping rapidly. With new factories, the initial ramp always looks small, but it grows exponentially. So, I have very high confidence in the teams of both factories. We expect to ramp those initially slowly, but like I said, growing exponentially with them achieving high volume by the end of this year. We're also working on a new vehicle that I alluded to at the Giga Texas opening, which is a dedicated robotaxi. That's highly optimized for autonomy, meaning it would not have steering wheel or pedals. And there are a number of other innovations around it that I think are quite exciting. That is fundamentally optimized for -- trying to achieve the lowest fully considered cost per mile or cost per kilometer, accounting everything. I think, going to be a very powerful product where we aspire to reach volume production of that in 2024. I think that really will be a massive driver of Tesla's growth. And we remain on track to reach volume production of the Cybertruck next year…"
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/21/tesla-inc-nasdaq-tsla-q1-2022-earnings-highlights/

EV Nickel Logo

EV Nickel: Accelerating the Transition to Clean Energy

EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI) is looking to fill the huge demand for the base metal. The company’s prospective Langmuir Nickel project is a high-grade nickel sulfide project with a historical resource with 30 kilometers of additional strike length on the property. EV Nickel boasts a significant land package of approximately 9,100 hectares that is strategically located in the Shaw Dome, near multiple nickel end users, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Detroit Peers, NIO (NYSE:NIO), SBE Canada and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

acQyr eXchange Launches Its End-To-End Rewards Platform for Mobile Games with an Innovative Event Sharing Pipeline to Capture In-Game Achievements

The QX rewards platform is for mobile game developers and publishers to create and offer retention and monetization rewards and incentives to gamers

AcQyr eXchange (QX) today announced the release of its end-to-end cash back and loyalty rewards SaaS platform for mobile and online game publishers and developers. It is designed to increase gameplay, improve player retention, and grow revenue by providing a superior solution for issuing, exchanging, and redeeming in-game rewards for cash.

NetDragon Appoints its First Virtual CEO

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that Ms. Tang Yu, an AI-powered virtual humanoid robot, has been appointed as the Rotating CEO of its flagship subsidiary, Fujian NetDragon Websoft Co., Ltd. The appointment is a move to pioneer the use of AI to transform corporate management and leapfrog operational efficiency to a new level.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)

Tang Yu's appointment highlights the Company's "AI + management" strategy and represents a major milestone of the Company towards being a "Metaverse organization". Tang Yu will streamline process flow, enhance quality of work tasks, and improve speed of execution. Tang Yu will also serve as a real-time data hub and analytical tool to support rational decision-making in daily operations, as well as to enable a more effective risk management system. In addition, Tang Yu is expected to play a critical role in the development of talents and ensuring a fair and efficient workplace for all employees.

Dr. Dejian Liu , Chairman of NetDragon, commented, "We believe AI is the future of corporate management, and our appointment of Ms. Tang Yu represents our commitment to truly embrace the use of AI to transform the way we operate our business, and ultimately drive our future strategic growth. Looking forward, we will continue to expand on our algorithms behind Tang Yu to build an open, interactive and highly transparent management model as we gradually transform to a metaverse-based working community, which will enable us to attract a much broader base of talents worldwide and put us in a position to achieve bigger goals."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved , Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring true integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

Dell Technologies Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

News summary

  • Record second quarter revenue of $26.4 billion , up 9%, driven by continued growth across client and infrastructure business units
  • Operating income up 25% at $1.3 billion , and non-GAAP operating income up 4% at $2 billion
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.68 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.68

-

History Is Made As Sarah Nurse Becomes First Woman Ever On The Cover of EA SPORTS NHL® Video Game

After winning a gold medal in women ' s hockey and breaking the points record at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the Dulcedo talent graces the cover along with Anaheim Ducks player Trevor Zegras

For the first time ever, a woman will grace the cover of EA SPORTS NHL video game with NHL 23. Olympian Sarah Nurse who broke the record for most points in a single Olympic tournament (five goals and 13 assists) helping Team Canada to secure Olympic Gold at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing now adds video game cover star to her extensive resume.

GIGABYTE AORUS Returns to PAX West in Full Force

Join Team AORUS for the ultimate 4K gaming experience and more in AORUSVERSE

The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE is back in Seattle, Washington with Team AORUS for another installment of the highly anticipated PAX West starting Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5, 2022 . This year's theme is AORUSVERSE, as attendees are invited to explore the vast gaming universe packed with the latest GIGABYTE AORUS gaming hardware and gears. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience these products hands-on and compete for prizes in esports challenges set up at the booth.

A quest on SKYPlay, the easiest P2E and NFT platform - Part 1

- The global game market expanded 10.41% in 2021, according to Technavio's "Gaming Market - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" research. It also predicted that the global game market will grow by 12 % yearly between 2021 and 2025, and that this growth is being fueled by its integration with blockchain technology. As the number of mobile game users expands, casual games - that can be played easily anytime and anywhere - will become one of the main pillars for growth.

During an episode of the podcast "Where It Happens" last December, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian claimed that P2E games would account for 90% of the market in five years.

