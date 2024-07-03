Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Ramelius Makes Strategic Investment in Spartan Resources

Boss Energy: Multi-mine Uranium Producer in Australia and the US

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

Tartana Minerals

TAT:AU

Pivotal Metals

PVT:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2024 Second Quarter Results on August 7, 2024

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2024 second quarter results on August 7, 2024 after market close.

A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 , starting at 8:00 am ET ( 5:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

RapidConnect URL:

Click here

Live webcast:

Click here

Dial toll free:

1-888-664-6383 or 1-416-764-8650

Conference Call ID:

94107872

The accompanying slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the 'Presentations' page of the Wheaton Precious Metals website before the conference call. The conference call will be recorded and available until August 15, 2024 at 11:59 pm ET . The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-888-390-0541

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-416-764-8677

Pass code:

107872 #

Archived webcast:

Click here

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-to-release-2024-second-quarter-results-on-august-7-2024-302189239.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/03/c6355.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wheaton Precious MetalsWPM:CAGold Investing
WPM:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:MGM

Maple Gold Mines: Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Maple Gold Mines (TSXV:MGM,OTCQB:MGMLF,FSE:M3G) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Maple Gold Mines is an advanced gold company developing its flagship Douay gold project located in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Douay property hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 422,000 indicated ounces of gold including 8.6 Mt grading 1.52 g/t gold and 2.35 million inferred ounces including 71.2 Mt grading 1.03 g/t gold. The Douay resource is the third-largest undeveloped gold resource in the province of Quebec.

Keep reading...Show less
Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Minerals: Copper, Gold, Silver and Zinc Producer, Explorer and Developer in Far North Queensland, Australia


Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) will release its second quarter 2024 operations and financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 , and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time) .

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

The webcast materials will be available Wednesday, July 24 th , after market close, under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects, and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.

__________________________________________
1 For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Investor Contact - Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact – Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Astral Resources NL (‘AAR’) will be lifted immediately following the release by AAR of an announcement regarding the outcome of an application to court by the Company seeking orders in relation to the Company’s inadvertent failure to lodge a cleansing notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) within the prescribed 5 day period after the issue of shares on 9 April 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and release the first results from diamond drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets on dark ground.

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

2024 has been a storybook year for gold. Gold prices saw significant gains through the first half of 2024 and set an all time high of US$2,450.05 on May 19.

Prices were supported by strong central bank buying, particularly by China, Turkey and India, along with resilient retail purchases that came despite high prices. Further momentum was carried as sentiment for the precious metal helped stem outflows from western exchange-traded funds in March and April.

Although gold experienced a slight pullback at the end of Q2, prices have remained elevated, continuing to trade above US$2,300 level. Despite gold’s solid performance at the end of 2023 and continued high prices in 2024, it wasn’t until after gold’s dramatic breakout that some of the major gold stocks saw some upward momentum.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars.

Endeavour Pours First Gold at Lafigué Mine, Looks for More Côte d’Ivoire Opportunities

Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV,TSX:EDV,OTCQX:EDVMF) said on Monday (July 2) that it has completed the first gold pour at its Lafigué mine in Côte d’Ivoire ahead of schedule, 21 months after construction began.

“We are proud to have achieved our first gold pour at Lafigué, which, alongside the first gold pour at the Sabodala-Massawa BIOX expansion that we achieved in April, marks the successful completion of the recent phase of investment and growth that we started in Q2-2022,” said CEO Ian Cockerill in a release shared by the company.

“We now begin a new phase of increased free cash flow generation, de-levering and enhanced shareholder returns."

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

Tartana Minerals: Copper, Gold, Silver and Zinc Producer, Explorer and Developer in Far North Queensland, Australia

Coeur Commences Drilling at Silver North's Tim Project

Bitcoin Well Announces the Ability to Sell Bitcoin Directly from Self Custody and 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Coeur Commences Drilling at Silver North's Tim Project

resource investing

Successful Placement

Uranium Investing

Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project, Resource Drilling Funded

rare earth investing

Reconnaissance Sampling Program Commences at Ngala Hill PGE Project to Follow up Historical Targets

Copper Investing

Potential Extension to 8 Mile Dam Gold Deposit Outlined by IP Survey at Gidji JV

Silver Investing

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

×