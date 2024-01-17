Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Wheaton Precious Metals Recognized Among Corporate Knights'?2024?100?Most Sustainable Corporations in the?World

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has ranked among Corporate Knights' 2024 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the world. The Company will be included in the Global 100 Index, which represents a benchmark for sustainability excellence.

"It is an incredible honour to be recognized by Corporate Knights in its annual ranking of the world's most sustainable companies," said Randy Smallwood , Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This achievement is reflective of our commitment to operating responsibly in all areas of our business and represents the quality of the mining partners that we work with to deliver the commodities our society needs. We remain dedicated to further enhancing our sustainability efforts, setting ambitious targets, and collaborating with our mining partners."

Corporate Knights' 2024 ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations is based on a rigorous assessment of over 6,500 public companies with revenue over US$1 billion . A significant component of determining the Global 100 score considers the impact of Wheaton's streaming business on the clean economy, as well as the responsible business practices of Wheaton's mining partners. The Company also scored highly in categories related to governance and human capital.

To learn more about Wheaton's sustainability approach and commitments, please visit the website at: www.wheatonpm.com/Sustainability .

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking-Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to sustainability commitments and targets by Wheaton and at mineral stream interests currently owned by Wheaton (the "Mining Operations"). Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wheaton to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including (without limitation) risks related to the ability to achieve sustainability commitments and targets at both Wheaton and the Mining Operations and other risks discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business – Risk Factors" in Wheaton's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Wheaton's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed March 31, 2023 on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR and the risks identified under "Risks and Uncertainties" in Wheaton's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 , available on SEDAR and in Wheaton's Form 6-K filed March 9, 2023 . Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management currently believes to be reasonable, including (without limitation) that sustainability commitments and  targets at both Wheaton and the Mining Operations will be achieved, there will be no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, that estimations of future production from the Mining Operations and mineral reserves and resources are accurate, that the mining operations from which Wheaton purchases precious metals will continue to operate, that each party will satisfy their obligations in accordance with the precious metals purchase agreements, and that Wheaton's application of the CRA Settlement is accurate (including the Company's assessment that there will be no material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence for years subsequent to 2010) and possible domestic audits for taxation years subsequent to 2016 and international audits.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-recognized-among-corporate-knights-2024-100-most-sustainable-corporations-in-the-world-302037362.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/17/c4690.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wheaton Precious MetalsWPM:CAGold Investing
WPM:CA
TSXV:MGM

Maple Gold Mines: Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Maple Gold Mines (TSXV:MGM,OTCQB:MGMLF,FSE:M3G) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Maple Gold Mines is an advanced gold company developing its flagship Douay gold project located in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Douay property hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 422,000 indicated ounces of gold including 8.6 Mt grading 1.52 g/t gold and 2.35 million inferred ounces including 71.2 Mt grading 1.03 g/t gold. The Douay resource is the third-largest undeveloped gold resource in the province of Quebec.

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Bonanza Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Langdons

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Langdons Prospect.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Reports Higher Q4 Gold Production

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary full year and fourth quarter 2023 production results. On the back of higher Q4 production, preliminary gold production for the full year of 4.05 million ounces was consistent with our forecast as guided in our third quarter release. 1 Preliminary copper production of 420 million pounds for 2023 was within the guidance range of 420 to 470 million pounds.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross to announce 2023 Q4/full-year results and 2024 guidance on February 14, 2024

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the "Company") will release its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year financial statements and operating results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, after market close. The Company will also provide its full-year 2024 guidance, mineral reserve, and mineral resource statement as of December 31, 2023, and an exploration and project update. Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET to present the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The call-in numbers for the conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it filed its updated mineral resource estimate (the "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate") for the Ana Paula Project (the "Ana Paula Project") located in Guerrero, Mexico. The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Rita Teal and Lewis Teal, Qualified Persons with Teal CPG Inc.

The technical report titled "Ana Paula Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update" (the "Report") is dated January 11, 2024, has an effective date of November 27, 2023 and supports the disclosure made by Heliostar in its November 27, 2023 press release titled "Heliostar Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ana Paula Project, Mexico". There are no material differences in the Report from the results disclosed in Company's November 27, 2023 press release. The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on Heliostar's website (www.heliostarmetals.com).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars on top of papers showing stock exchange numbers

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks

2023 was eventful for gold, which approached record highs in H1 and broke them in the second half of the year.

The first half of the year saw gold make serious gains on the back of March's regional banking crisis in the US, which threatened to upset the entire financial system. As investors ran for safe havens, gold pushed toward all-time highs, reaching US$2,051.11 per ounce on May 4 as fears of the crisis becoming more widespread prevailed.

Following the events of May, gold trended downward through to October as central banks around the world worked to bring inflation down to manageable levels. By October 4, the price of gold had fallen to US$1,821.08. However, attacks in Israel ignited investor fears of a broad regional conflict in the Middle East and sent the price of gold back up. By December 3, trading in the yellow metal had reached a fever pitch, and it reached an intraday high of US$2,135.40.

Keep reading...Show less
tasmania on map

Tasmania’s Geology a Golden Investment Opportunity

Since its mid-19th century gold rush, Australia has maintained its position as one of the world's top gold producers.

Most of Australia’s mining and exploration activities have been focused on Western Australia and Victoria. But there's another region nearby with just as much potential — perhaps more. Situated 240 kilometres off Australia's southern coast, Tasmania remains largely unexplored.

Given that Tasmania's northeastern section is believed to be a geologic extension of the rich Victorian goldfields, early movers in the area could be sitting on a literal gold mine.

Keep reading...Show less

×