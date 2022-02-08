TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive Precious Metal Purchase Agreement with Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. in respect to the Goose Project, part of Sabina's 100% owned Back River Gold District located in Nunavut, Canada . The Goose Project is forecast to be a high margin mine in the lowest half of the gold cost curve with a 15-year mine life ...

