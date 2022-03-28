Precious MetalsInvesting News

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. announces that Mr. Doug Holtby intends to retire as both Chair and Non-Executive Director of the Board upon the completion of his term at the upcoming 2022 annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 13, 2022 . Mr. Holtby has been a director since 2006 and the Chair of Wheaton since 2009. "On behalf of the Board and the management team at Wheaton, I would ...

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Doug Holtby intends to retire as both Chair and Non-Executive Director of the Board upon the completion of his term at the upcoming 2022 annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 13, 2022 (the "AGM"). Mr. Holtby has been a director since 2006 and the Chair of Wheaton since 2009.

"On behalf of the Board and the management team at Wheaton, I would like to thank Doug for his dedication and guidance over the last 16 years," said Randy Smallwood , President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Under his leadership, Wheaton grew from a small, niche player in the silver industry to one of the largest and most profitable precious metals companies in the world. As Board Chair, his leadership kept us focussed on always improving the streaming model and moving forward in all aspects of the business."

"Doug leaves an amazing legacy at Wheaton. During his tenure, Wheaton underwent transformational growth and has positioned itself as both a leader and innovator in the precious metals and mining sector. I am honoured to succeed Mr. Holtby and look forward to working with the Board and management in continuing to deliver exceptional results to all of Wheaton's stakeholders," said George Brack , Chair Designate of Wheaton.

George Brack –  Chair Designate

The board intends to appoint Mr. George Brack as the Non-Executive Chair of the Board to be effective on the retirement of Mr. Holtby. Mr. Brack has been a director of Wheaton since 2009, and most recently served as the Chair of the Governance and Sustainability Committee. Mr. Brack's 35-year career in the mining industry focused on exploration, corporate development and investment banking, specifically identifying, evaluating and executing strategic mergers and acquisitions, and raising equity capital. Until 2009, he was Managing Director and Industry Head, Mining at Scotia Capital, and served as the Chair of the Board for Capstone Mining Corp. from 2011 to 2022 (where he is currently Lead Independent Director).

Jaimie Donovan – Nominee Director

A new director has been proposed for election to the Board every other year since 2016, reflective of the Board's commitment to Board renewal. Consistent with this approach, Ms. Jaimie Donovan is being proposed for election to the Board at the AGM. Ms. Donovan has over 20 years of mining industry experience, spanning roles in operations, technical services, capital allocation and corporate development.  She was the Head of Growth and Evaluations for Barrick Gold in North America until March 2019 . Ms. Donovan has significant technical and operations experience working at mines in Australia and Canada for Barrick, Goldfields and Western Mining. Ms. Donovan holds Bachelor degrees in Mining Engineering (B.Eng. Honours) and Commerce (B.Com. Finance) from the University of Western Australia .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING-STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the AGM. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wheaton to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including risks discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business – Risk Factors" in Wheaton's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Wheaton's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR and Wheaton's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 available on SEDAR and on Form 6-K on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management currently believes to be reasonable, including (without limitation) that there will be no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, that the mining operations from which Wheaton purchases precious metals will continue to operate, that each party will satisfy their obligations in accordance with the precious metals purchase agreements, that neither Wheaton nor the Mining Operations will suffer significant impacts as a result of an epidemic (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic)  and that Wheaton's application of the CRA Settlement for years subsequent to 2010 is accurate (including the Company's assessment that there will be no material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence for years subsequent to 2010).

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-announces-retirement-of-board-chair-301511363.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/28/c0109.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wheaton Precious MetalsWPM:CAGold Investing
WPM:CA
TSXV:MGM

Maple Gold Mines: Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Maple Gold Mines (TSXV:MGM,OTCQB:MGMLF,FSE:M3G) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Maple Gold Mines is an advanced gold company developing its flagship Douay gold project located in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Douay property hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 422,000 indicated ounces of gold including 8.6 Mt grading 1.52 g/t gold and 2.35 million inferred ounces including 71.2 Mt grading 1.03 g/t gold. The Douay resource is the third-largest undeveloped gold resource in the province of Quebec.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars with stock chart

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Gains Again, Expert Outlines Key Support Level

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The gold price was on the move again this week, rising from a low point of about US$1,915 per ounce on Tuesday (March 22) to a high of around US$1,965 on Thursday (March 24).

It was changing hands just below US$1,955 at the time of this writing on Friday (March 25).

I had the chance to speak with David Erfle of Junior Miner Junky, who said he sees support for gold trying to hold at the US$1,900 or US$1,920 level, although he wouldn't be surprised to see the yellow metal test US$1,850 since it was facing "strong resistance" there before the Russia/Ukraine war prompted it to break higher.

Keep reading...Show less
Satori Commences Drilling and Preliminary Work for an IP Survey

Satori Commences Drilling and Preliminary Work for an IP Survey

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a drilling campaign and preliminary work to complete an IP survey are underway at the Tartan Lake project, Flin Flon, Manitoba.

The first 2,000 metres of a 5,000 metre drilling campaign has commenced at the McFadden Zone, a 30 metre by 40 metre stripped shear zone outcrop located 1 kilometre south-east of the known Main Zone deposit. Drilling at McFadden will precede the 3,000+ metre drill program planned to further test the Main Zone, the South Zone, and the interpreted new Hanging Wall Zone, which returned the second highest value intercept ever recorded at Tartan Lake at hole TLMZ21-12, intersecting 47.56 g/t Au averaged over 5.8 meters, within a wider interval averaging 23.76 g/t Au over 12.6 meters (See news release dated December 6, 2021).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Due to Investor Demand iMetal Increases Size of Private Placement

Due to Investor Demand iMetal Increases Size of Private Placement

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) (OTC PINK:ADTFF) (FRA:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that as a result of market interest it has elected to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Placement"). The Company will continue to offer up to 16,666,667 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each "Unit" will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four (24) months (each, a "Warrant

The Company will also offer up to 6,666,667 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit for further gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each "FT Unit" will also consist of one common share (each, an "FT Share") of the Company and one Warrant. The FT Shares will qualify as flow-through shares within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold nugget with stock chart

VIDEO — David Erfle: Technical Bottom in for Gold Stocks, Where to Find Opportunity

David Erfle: Technical Bottom in for Gold Stocks, Where to Find Opportunityyoutu.be

Interesting gold price action has been brought on in recent weeks by factors like the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as last week's US Federal Reserve meeting.

The yellow metal is still trading at elevated levels, but will its gains stick? David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, said he sees support trying to hold at the US$1,900 or US$1,920 per ounce level.

However, he told the Investing News Network, he wouldn't be surprised to see gold test US$1,850 since it was facing "strong resistance" there before the conflict allowed it to break out.

Keep reading...Show less
Graycliff Exploration Begins Phase Four Drilling at Shakespeare Project and Regional Exploration at Baldwin Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Begins Phase Four Drilling at Shakespeare Project and Regional Exploration at Baldwin Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY) (OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced Phase 4 drill program at the Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The Company has also commenced initial regional exploration at the adjacent 1,500-hectare Baldwin Project that shares a number of geological characteristics with the Shakespeare Project.

Phase 4 at Shakespeare will include:

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×