Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. announces that Mr. Doug Holtby intends to retire as both Chair and Non-Executive Director of the Board upon the completion of his term at the upcoming 2022 annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 13, 2022 . Mr. Holtby has been a director since 2006 and the Chair of Wheaton since 2009. "On behalf of the Board and the management team at Wheaton, I would ...

