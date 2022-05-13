Precious MetalsInvesting News

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below. As previously announced, Mr. Doug Holtby who had served as Chair of Wheaton is retiring and did not stand for reelection, and Mr. George Brack has been appointed the role of Chair of the Board. In addition, Ms. Jaimie Donovan has been elected to the Board.

"First off, I would like to thank Doug for his leadership and guidance over the past 16 years, during which Wheaton grew from a niche player to one of the largest precious metal companies in the world," said George Brack , Chair of Wheaton. "I am excited to be stepping into the Chair position of Wheaton, especially given the Company's strong track record of delivering value to all stakeholders through accretive growth and focus on sustainability. I am also excited to welcome Jaimie Donovan to the Wheaton Board of Directors. Ms. Donovan's significant technical and operational experience will no doubt make her an excellent addition to the Wheaton Board. With the addition of Ms. Donovan, we are pleased to achieve our goal of having at least 30% gender diversity on the Board, two years ahead of our stated target of 2024."

2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

George L. Brack

279,843,827

86.73%

42,799,191

13.27%

John A. Brough

289,923,537

89.86%

32,719,481

10.14%

Jaimie Donovan

320,848,121

99.44%

1,794,897

0.56%

R. Peter Gillin

268,956,212

83.36%

53,686,806

16.64%

Chantal Gosselin

317,437,144

98.39%

5,205,874

1.61%

Glenn Ives

321,506,611

99.65%

1,136,407

0.35%

Charles A. Jeannes

321,420,318

99.62%

1,222,700

0.38%

Eduardo Luna

288,408,017

89.39%

34,235,001

10.61%

Marilyn Schonberner

321,639,355

99.69%

1,003,663

0.31%

Randy V.J. Smallwood

320,784,002

99.42%

1,859,016

0.58%

The following special matter was also approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

  • the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 91.56% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

