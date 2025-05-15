Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), today held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in a virtual format. Shareholders approved all resolutions presented at the meeting including the election of all nominated directors for the ensuing year, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the fiscal year, the advisory vote on executive compensation, and the sale of Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l in accordance with the terms of the sale and purchase agreement dated as of March 30, 2025.

A summary of the results are as follows:

Resolution Outcome
of Vote 		Percentage of
Votes For 		Percentage of
Votes
Withheld/Against
Election of Directors
Michele Buchignani Approved 81.22% 18.78%
Anthony Guglielmin Approved 87.16% 12.84%
Daniel M. Hancock Approved 61.47% 38.53%
Daniel Sceli Approved 91.10% 8.90%
Karl-Viktor Schaller Approved 61.28% 38.72%
Eileen Wheatman Approved 81.43% 18.57%
Appointment of Auditors Approved 93.83% 6.17%
Executive Compensation
(Advisory Vote) Agree 52.87% 47.13%
Sale of Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l Approved 83.38% 16.62%


About Westport Fuel Systems

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global transportation industry. Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, we serve our customers in approximately 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com .

Investor Inquiries:
Investor Relations
T: +1 604-718-2046
E: invest@wfsinc.com


Primary Logo

