Westport Fuel Systems: Advanced, Clean Fuel Systems that Deliver Economic, Environmental Benefits

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wealth Minerals Charges Up 64 Percent

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Athena Reports High-Grade Silver, up to 6,630 g/t, from Newly Completed Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Nevada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Cygnus Metals

CYG:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems: Advanced, Clean Fuel Systems that Deliver Economic, Environmental Benefits


Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT,TSX:WPRT) delivers advanced fuel technologies, focused on heavy-duty and light-duty vehicles, to reduce carbon emissions without compromising engine performance. The company offers innovative solutions that enable internal combustion engines to operate on alternative low-carbon fuels, including natural gas, renewable natural gas (RNG), propane and hydrogen.

Westport operates in a rapidly growing and changing clean transportation market driven by stringent emission regulations, increasing fuel costs, and rising demand for sustainable mobility solutions.

Westport's HDPI systemThe HPDI system features a revolutionary, patented injector with a dual concentric needle design that delivers small quantities of diesel fuel and large quantities of natural gas, at high pressure, to the combustion chamber.

The HPDI fuel system is engineered for heavy-duty trucks and industrial applications. By injecting high-pressure natural gas or hydrogen directly into the combustion chamber, HPDI delivers diesel-like torque and power with up to 98 percent lower CO₂ emissions when using hydrogen. This technology is critical for long-haul trucking and other high-load applications, where maintaining performance and range is essential. This technology is now owned under the Cespira JV, which generated a revenue of $16.2 million in Q3 2024.

Company Highlights

  • Westport is a pioneer in the development and commercialization of alternative fuel delivery systems for natural gas, renewable natural gas (RNG), propane, and hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines (ICEs).
  • The company is rooted in both the heavy-duty and light-duty vehicle market, leveraging Westport’s proprietary fuel technologies to deliver reductions in carbon emissions for both commercial and passenger vehicles.
  • Westport’s High-Pressure Controls and Systems segment focuses on fuel management solutions for hydrogen and other pressurized alternative fuels.
  • The flagship HPDI technology, now part of the company’s Cespira joint venture with Volvo Group, enables heavy-duty trucks to operate on natural gas or hydrogen, thereby substantially lowering CO₂ emissions while delivering diesel-equivalent or better performance.
  • Westport’s growth trajectory is enhanced by key collaborations, most notably via the formation of Cespira, a joint venture with Volvo Group aimed at accelerating the global adoption of the HPDI technology.

This Westport Fuel Systems profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT,TSX:WPRT)to receive an Investor Presentation

nasdaq stocksnasdaq:wprttsxv stockstsx:wprtoil and gas investingcleantech investingCleantech Investing
WPRT
Westport Fuel Systems
Sign up to get your FREE

Westport Fuel Systems Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems


Keep reading...Show less
Cespira Appoints Carlos Gonzalez as President and CEO

Cespira Appoints Carlos Gonzalez as President and CEO

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), is pleased to announce that Cespira, the Company's High Pressure Direct Injection (HPDI) joint venture with Volvo Group, has appointed Carlos Gonzalez as President and CEO, effective April 1, 2025. Carlos succeeds Dan Sceli, CEO of Westport, who held the position on an interim basis since the closing of the joint venture transaction in June 2024 and will continue to sit on Cespira's board.

"The Westport team is pleased to welcome Carlos as the new President and CEO of Cespira," said Dan Sceli, Chief Executive Officer of Westport Fuel Systems. "His exceptional leadership, combined with a proven track record in business development and supply chain management within the automotive and commercial vehicle industries, will be instrumental in guiding Cespira towards its continued growth and success. Just as importantly, his passion for sustainability and innovation perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering transformative solutions for hard-to-decarbonize transportation applications."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Westport Announces Director Retirement

Westport Announces Director Retirement

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), announces that Brenda Eprile has retired from Westport's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective January 6, 2025. The Board is currently evaluating alternatives with respect to the appointment of an independent director to fill the vacancy.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to express our deepest gratitude to Brenda for her exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication throughout her 11 year tenure," said Dan Hancock, Westport Fuel Systems Board Chair. "Brenda has been an invaluable part of our team, and we wish her well in her next chapter."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Leaf Mobile Intention To Float

Leaf Mobile Intention To Float

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA ("EEA") (OTHER THAN ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA WHERE SECURITIES MAY BE LAWFULLY MARKETED) OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER TO ISSUE OR SELL, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO SUBSCRIBE OR PURCHASE, ANY INVESTMENTS IN ANY JURISDICTION.

LEAF Mobile Inc

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals President Yannis Tsitos.

Troy Minerals Eyes High-purity Silica Production in Mongolia in 2025

Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY,OTCQB:TROYF) is advancing its mining permit application for the Tsagaan Zalaa high-purity silica project in Mongolia, with plans for production by 2025, according to Yannis Tsitos, the company’s president.

“This is a high-quality project, and we are now advancing (with) a mining permit application," he said. "We're going to do it in the coming weeks … So please stay tuned for more public disclosure on this."

Tsitos also shared insights into Troy Minerals’ strategic focus and growth potential, with a portfolio centered on critical minerals like high-purity silica, vanadium and rare earth elements. The company aims to capitalize on surging demand for materials essential to green economies and advanced technologies, he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Low-angle view of European Commission banner hanging on the southern wing of the Berlaymont building.

Europe's Emerging Green Hydrogen Market Creates Investment Opportunities

Europe's green hydrogen market is experiencing an unprecedented surge, thanks to its accelerated transition towards a sustainable future. This evolving landscape presents a strategic opportunity for forward-thinking investors.

The European Union's (EU) commitment to green hydrogen is a key component of its clean energy transition.

In July 2022, the EU announced some 5.4 billion euros in public funding had been allocated for a hydrogen technology development project. This significant investment is expected to act as a catalyst, drawing an additional 8.8 billion euros in private investments. Such a substantial financial injection underscores the EU's dedication to fostering a robust green hydrogen ecosystem and signals the immense potential for investors in this rapidly expanding market.

Keep reading...Show less
Electric vehicle charging.

South Africa Courts EV Makers, China Proposes EV Tech Controls

South Africa's introduction of a tax incentive aimed at attracting electric vehicle (EV) and hydrogen-powered vehicle production has positioned the country as a potential hub for Chinese automakers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the tax amendment into law on December 24, allowing a 150 percent tax deduction on investment in new-energy vehicle production.

The legislation is seen as a response to ongoing shifts in global automotive markets, particularly the European Union’s drive to phase out internal combustion engines.

Keep reading...Show less
Provaris Energy

Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake with Uniper

Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris; ASX:PV1) is pleased to advise the collaboration with Uniper Global Commodities SE (Uniper) and Norwegian Hydrogen AS has advanced to the execution of a conditional Term Sheet for the supply, transport and offtake of RFNBO compliant hydrogen. The Term Sheet provides the basis of negotiating a binding Hydrogen Sale and Purchase Agreement (Hydrogen SPA) which is targeted for June 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Becoming a substantial holder - Phelbe Pty Ltd

Becoming a substantial holder - Phelbe Pty Ltd

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Becoming a substantial holder - Phelbe Pty Ltd

Download the PDF here.

Field with windmills overlayed by Canadian flag.

5 Best-performing Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2024

The global transition to a green economy has been a boon for the cleantech market — it's helping investment in renewable energy and clean technology continue to grow, allowing the sector to keep building momentum.

Analysts see a few key trends dominating the cleantech sector worldwide, including solar and wind energy, agricultural technology, electric vehicles (EVs), EV infrastructure and clean energy commercial long-haul transportation solutions.

Heading into 2025, here’s a look at the best-performing Canadian cleantech stocks on the TSX and TSXV year-to-date; CSE companies were considered, but none made the list at this time.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Westport Fuel Systems
Sign up to get your FREE

Westport Fuel Systems Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cizzle Brands Corporation and Van Houtte Coffee Services Announce Entry into an Agreement for Distribution of Cizzle Brands' Products Across Canada

Quimbaya Gold Samples yield up to 5.86 g/t gold and 133 g/t silver at Tahami North

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Argentina Lithium Announces 225-metre Lithium Brine Interval at the 14th Exploration Well on the Rincon West Project

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Samples yield up to 5.86 g/t gold and 133 g/t silver at Tahami North

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Announces 225-metre Lithium Brine Interval at the 14th Exploration Well on the Rincon West Project

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Hits 2.5 g/t Gold Eq. over 34 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

oil and gas investing

Update for the Quarter ending 31 December 2024

Gold Investing

Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG) - Suspension of Trading and Delisting from ASX

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for Quarter ended 31 December 2024

×