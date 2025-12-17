Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces the implementation of a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 6,672,291 of its common shares (the "Shares") representing approximately 10% of the Company's "public float", as defined under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Company may purchase Shares under the NCIB over a 12-month period beginning on December 19, 2025 and ending no later than December 18, 2026. All Shares purchased under the NCIB will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the CSE or Canadian alternative trading systems at the prevailing market price of the Shares at the time of purchase and in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable Canadian securities laws. All Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The Company will fund the purchases of Shares under the NCIB with cash on hand. The exact timing and amount of any purchases of Shares made pursuant to the NCIB will depend on market conditions and other factors. The Company has no obligation to acquire any Shares and may suspend or discontinue purchases under the NCIB at any time. The actual number of Shares which may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by management of the Company, subject to applicable laws and the rules of the CSE.

Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase on the CSE up to a number of Shares equal to 2% of its issued and outstanding Shares over any 30-trading day period. Western will have Canaccord Genuity Corp. conduct the NCIB transactions on its behalf.

The Board of Directors of Western believes that the Shares have been trading in a price range which does not adequately reflect the value of the Company's business and prospects, and therefore purchasing Shares for cancellation is an appropriate strategy for increasing long-term shareholder value.The purchase of Shares pursuant to the NCIB may have an effect on the anticipated use of funds described in the LIFE Offering Document dated October 14, 2025 prepared for the private placement that closed as of the same date. It is anticipated that such effect (if any) will be discussed in the Annual Management Discussion and Analysis to be prepared for the financial year ending on December 31, 2025.

To the knowledge of the Corporation, no director, senior officer or other insider of the Corporation currently intends to sell any shares under the NCIB. The Corporation has not repurchased any of its Shares on the CSE or otherwise in the previous 12 months.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is developing high-grade uranium and vanadium production. Western is currently licensing and developing the Mustang Mineral Processing Plant for mined material recovery which may incorporate kinetic separation to optimize economics. Western holds a number of resource properties including the Sunday Mine Complex, its flagship property located in the prolific Uravan Mineral Belt. The production pipeline encompasses multiple conventional projects in Colorado and Utah that are currently undergoing permitting and development. The Company continues to review opportunities to acquire and develop additional complementary properties in proximity to the processing plant site.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements").  Statements of that nature include statements relating to, or that are dependent upon: the Company's expectations and projections regarding the NCIB; exploration and production plans and results; the timing of planned activities; whether the Company can raise any additional funds required to implement its plans;  whether regulatory or analogous requirements can be satisfied to permit planned activities; and more generally to the Company's business, and the economic and political environment applicable to its operations, assets and plans. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Please refer to the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, as well as its other filings on www.sedarplus.com, for a more detailed review of those risk factors.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements, and that these statements are made as of the date hereof. While the Company may do so, it does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements at any particular time, except as and to the extent required under applicable laws and regulations.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

George Glasier
President and CEO
970-864-2125
gglasier@western-uranium.com           

Robert Klein
Chief Financial Officer
908-872-7686
rklein@western-uranium.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Western Uranium and VanadiumWUC:CCCSE:WUCBattery Metals Investing
WUC:CC
Western Uranium and Vanadium
Sign up to get your FREE

Western Uranium and Vanadium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Western Uranium and Vanadium

Western Uranium and Vanadium

Near-term Uranium and Vanadium Producer

Near-term Uranium and Vanadium Producer Keep Reading...
Keep reading...Show less

Western Uranium & Vanadium Mining Operations Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to offer an update on its mining operations, highlighting significant achievements and outlining strategic goals for the upcoming year. Exceptional Progress at the Sunday Mine Complex Project... Keep Reading...

Western Uranium & Vanadium Bolsters Mining Team to Scale-Up Uranium Production

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is excited to announce the elevation of Michael Rutter to the position of Chief Operating Officer and the addition of Bruce Norquist to the team as General Manager of Mining Operations. Michael Rutter, who... Keep Reading...

Western Uranium & Vanadium Provides Market and Company Updates

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is providing the following updates: Uranium Markets A few months, have made 2023 an extraordinary year for uranium markets. From January through mid-August, uranium spot prices ("Spot") traded in a narrow... Keep Reading...

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Closes Fully Subscribed Brokered LIFE Financing of $7.25 Million

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its brokered private placement financing previously announced in the Company's news release issued on December 4, 2023 (the " Offering ").... Keep Reading...

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Brokered LIFE Financing Up to 7.25 Million

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agency agreement with A.G.P. Canada Investment ULC (" A.G.P. Canada ") pursuant to which A.G.P. Canada will act as sole agent and bookrunner for the... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the full logging of all eight drill holes completed in the Trapper zone and confirms shipping three... Keep Reading...
Discovery of New Parallel Silver Lode at Webbs

Discovery of New Parallel Silver Lode at Webbs

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Discovery of New Parallel Silver Lode at WebbsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km

Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1kmDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Graphite Purification Tolling Services

Graphite Purification Tolling Services

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Graphite Purification Tolling ServicesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Eliminates a risk for the vertically integrated development as the Company advances the NICO critical minerals project closer to a construction decision Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT,OTC:FTMDF) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Completes Phase 2 of Major Drill Program at the Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization in All Drill Locations at Trapper North and South Zones & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 2 of Major Drill Program at the Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization in All Drill Locations at Trapper North and South Zones & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the successful completion of diamond drilling in the Trapper South zone comprised of 977 m in four... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Western Uranium and Vanadium
Sign up to get your FREE

Western Uranium and Vanadium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

Nuvau Minerals Engages Bunt Capital for Investor Relations Services

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified High-Grade Assay Results up to 15.21% Copper from the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

Base Metals Investing

Nuvau Minerals Engages Bunt Capital for Investor Relations Services

Copper Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified High-Grade Assay Results up to 15.21% Copper from the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences Drill Program at the Ogama-Rockland Gold Deposit

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Launches Drilling Program at Ivana Gateway Target, Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Adds 6 Square Kilometers of Highly Prospective Outcropping Antimony-Gold Targets at Limo Butte, Nevada