WestCX Launches Secure Messaging and Dynamic QR Innovation at Becker's 2025

WestCX, part of the West Technology Group today announced the launch of its Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Dynamic QR capabilities at the Becker's Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting (Booth 617). Available through its TeleVox and Mosaicx brands, these innovations help healthcare providers, payors, and life sciences organizations improve patient engagement, reduce costs, capture more revenue, and meet the strictest compliance standards.

Measurable Outcomes
RCS and Dynamic QR are designed to address the dual pressures of clinical excellence and financial performance. Early deployments have delivered:

  • 50–80% higher conversions compared to SMS/email
  • ~20% revenue uplift from fewer no-shows and improved adherence
  • 3× engagement increases through branded quick replies and interactive features
  • Full compliance with HITRUST, HIPAA, SOC 2, and PCI standards

"The convergence of regulatory demands and clinical expectations has never been greater," said Sam Meckey, president of WestCX. "RCS and Dynamic QR give health organizations the ability to lower costs, boost outcomes, and capture revenue without ever compromising compliance."

For clinicians, these solutions reduce manual outreach and support better adherence. For operational and financial leaders, they mean greater margin protection, auditability, and faster ROI.

"This is part of our larger vision to make every patient or member interaction secure, intelligent, and predictive," Meckey added. "It's how WestCX is helping healthcare move from transactional communication to personalized, AI-native engagement."

Live at Becker's
WestCX's TeleVox team will demonstrate RCS and Dynamic QR at Booth 617 during Becker's Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Conference in Chicago (September 30–October 3). Attendees can see firsthand how these tools transform clinical workflows, revenue cycle operations, and patient engagement.

Can't attend Becker's? Schedule a virtual demo at www.televox.com/request-a-demo/ .

About WestCX
WestCX, under the West Technology Group, LLC portfolio, is a cloud-based technology partner providing AI-powered omnichannel solutions. The WestCX brand includes Mosaicx and TeleVox, solutions that automate interactions and optimize engagements, improving efficiency and customer and patient satisfaction. With over 30 years of experience delivering enterprise CX solutions, the company's expertise includes innovative digital patient relationship management and conversational AI solutions. West Technology Group is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Media Contact
Lucy Meneghello
Communiqué PR
TeleVoxPR@communiquepr.com
206-282-4923 ext. 129


