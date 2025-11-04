WestCX Launches Engage: Real-Time AI That Speaks, Listens, and Learns Across Every Patient Interaction

WestCX part of West Technology Group today announced the launch of Engage, the next generation of its AI-native engagement platform. The launch unites Engage, LinguaAI, and Journey Insights into a single ecosystem that enables healthcare organizations to deliver intelligent, multilingual, and measurable patient experiences. Together, these innovations help improve satisfaction, reduce missed appointments, and make care more accessible and equitable for all patients.

Engage: Streaming Speech-to-Speech AI that Transforms Patient Communication
Engage introduces a breakthrough in streaming Speech-to-Speech AI, setting a new standard for natural, intelligent, and compliant patient communication. Building on Mosaicx ' proven deployments, Engage now extends across the full WestCX portfolio, including its Televox brand. Engage empowers healthcare systems, payers, and pharmaceutical organizations to hold human-like conversations that understand, act, and learn in real time.

"Engage goes beyond static automation, creating personalized patient experiences and reducing friction in the care journey," said Alpa Shah, Global Vice President – CX Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "The deep integration of generative AI and intelligent automation throughout the platform reinforces WestCX as a true innovator in AI-powered patient engagement."

The platform combines conversational, generative, and agentic AI to automate core functions, such as appointment scheduling, insurance verification, payments and medication reminders, all within a single exchange.

Engage delivers measurable results:

  • Accelerates ROI by automating high-volume administrative tasks and improving patient throughput.
  • Reduces patient no-shows by roughly 20-35%, empowering organizations to recapture revenue and focus staff on critical care.
  • Integrates seamlessly with existing EHR and CRM systems, enabling personalized care journeys that adapt in real time.
  • Ensures every conversation is secure and HITRUST, HIPAA, SOC 2, and PCI-compliant.

LinguaAI: Multilingual Engagement at Scale
Complimenting Engage, LinguaAI redefines accessibility and inclusion. Supporting over 100 languages in real time, LinguaAI delivers context-aware conversations that reflect empathy and understanding, ensuring patients receive high-quality care, regardless of language or background.

For health systems serving Limited English Proficiency (LEP) populations, this means inclusive communication that scales without compromising security or compliance.

Journey Insights: Turning Engagement into Intelligence
Journey Insights converts every patient interaction into actionable intelligence. By capturing and analyzing calls, messages, and digital interactions across channels, it becomes a source of truth that reveals friction points and benchmarks performance. The solution also predicts next best actions that drive higher satisfaction, containment, and care outcomes.

"Journey Insights goes a step further by turning everyday interactions into opportunities for improvement," said Sam Meckey, President of WestCX. "With Engage, LinguaAI, and Journey Insights, we are raising the bar for communication in regulated industries. These solutions make every interaction more natural, inclusive, and data-driven, improving outcomes while reducing operational cost."

Redefining the Standard for Patient Engagement
Together, Engage, LinguaAI, and Journey Insights form an AI-native engagement ecosystem that listens, learns, and adapts. This approach transforms patient communication from a transactional process into a continuous relationship that strengthens satisfaction, improves adherence, and delivers measurable financial impact.

The launch marks the next phase in WestCX's mission to connect the entire patient journey, uniting the capabilities of Televox and Mosaicx under one AI-powered platform purpose-built for healthcare, life sciences, and other highly regulated industries.

See Engage in Action
To see Engage in action and learn more about WestCX's enterprise engagement solutions, visit televox.com .

About WestCX
WestCX, part of West Technology Group, LLC, is a cloud-based technology partner delivering AI-powered omnichannel engagement solutions. The WestCX brand includes Mosaicx and Televox, trusted names that automate interactions and improve efficiency, satisfaction, and outcomes across patient and customer experiences. With more than 30 years of expertise in enterprise CX and healthcare communication, WestCX is transforming how organizations connect, engage, and serve.

West Technology Group is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Media Contact
Lucy Meneghello
Communiqué PR
TelevoxPR@communiquepr.com
206-282-4923 ext. 129


APO
