Wedgemount Provides Update on Interest Settlement

Vancouver, BC December 23, 2025 TheNewswire - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), announces that it has closed its offer to settle a portion of outstanding interest owing to holders of its principal amount $2,599,000, 10% unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") issued during August and September of 2024 (see press releases dated August 22 and September 12, 2024).

Under the Interest Settlement Agreement ("Settlement"), the Company settled interest owing of $95,250 in connection with an interest payment due August 25, 2025 ("August Payment"), through the issue of 1,907,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share. The Shares issued in satisfaction of the August Payment will be subject to a hold period expiring 4months and 1 day after issuance, in accordance with the rules and policies of the Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws. To date, Debenture holders owning principal amount $1,907,000 have agreed to the Settlement proposal. The Settlements remain subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resource company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of oil and gas projects in Texas, USA.

 

