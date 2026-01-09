Wedgemount Director Resignation

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - January 9, 2026 - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), announces that Mr. Simon Clarke has tendered his resignation as an independent director of the Company effective immediately.

The Company thanks Simon for his contributions and wishes him the best with his future endeavours.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resource company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of oil and gas projects in Texas, USA.

 

Mark Vanry, President and CEO

