Webinar: How Gold and Crypto Are Reshaping Global Finance

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 06, 2025
Gold is re-emerging as a cornerstone of the global financial system, even as cryptocurrencies and digital assets transform the way capital flows across markets. What does this mean for investors?
In a recent webinar hosted by Investingnews.com, global investor Ravi Sood, chairman and CEO of Golconda Gold (TSXV:GG), shared his insights on the role gold plays in an increasingly digitizing financial world, and what this means for investors seeking to position ahead of the next major shift in global finance. Rather than competing, gold and cryptocurrencies may be converging into a powerful force that reshapes the future of money and investment.
Watch this webinar presentation by Ravi Sood, chairman and CEO of Golconda Gold, above.
GG:CC
Sign up to get your FREE
Golconda Gold Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
29 September
Golconda Gold
Advancing gold production in tier 1 gold jurisdictions in South Africa and the US
08 October
Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update
Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce production of 3,588 ounces of gold for the third quarter of 2025 ("Q3") at its Galaxy Gold Mine ("Galaxy"), an 18% increase in gold production compared to Q2 2025 and a 51% increase compared to... Keep Reading...
20h
Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Waiting for Next Leg, What's the Catalyst?
Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and New Orleans Investment Conference host, shares his outlook for gold and silver as prices continue to consolidate. "At the end of this cycle, I've long predicted that we're going to get to a US$6,000 to US$8,000 (per ounce) price range, whenever that... Keep Reading...
22h
Maritime Announces 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at the annual general and special meeting (the "Company Meeting") of the holders of common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company (the "Shareholders") and the holders of... Keep Reading...
04 November
Word Gold Council: Investment Key Driver of Gold Demand in Q3 2025
Investor appetite for safe-haven assets resulted in a record quarter for gold demand in Q3 2025, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) latest report.The WGC published its Gold Demand Trends Q3 report on October 30, which clearly demonstrates that investor demand for gold is exploding as... Keep Reading...
04 November
Gold Miners Ride Record Prices to Strong Q3 Results
Global gold producers reported robust third-quarter earnings on the back of record bullion prices. The yellow metal surged to its all-time high of US$4,379.13 on October 17, 2025, coming off the back of rising geopolitical and economic tensions that reignited safe-haven demand.The metal broke... Keep Reading...
04 November
LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m
(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario November 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME | OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce encouraging results from its 7,700-metre Summer 2025 drill exploration program at the 100%-owned Ishkõday Project,... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Golconda Gold Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00