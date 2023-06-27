Labyrinth Receives $796,000 Refund From Quebec Government

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Golconda Gold

TSXV:GG
Galane Gold Ltd is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in Botswana, South Africa and New Mexico. The company's projects include Mupane in Botswana; Galaxy in South Africa; and Summit and Banner Mill in the United States of America.
Press Releases

Galane Gold Releases Financial and Operating Results for Third Quarter 2015

Galane Gold Acquires 66% of Galaxy Gold

Galane Gold Renegotiates Samsung C&T Loan Terms

Galane Gold Ltd is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in Botswana, South Africa and New Mexico. The company's projects include Mupane in Botswana; Galaxy in South Africa; and Summit and Banner Mill in the United States of America.
The Conversation (0)
×