Montfort's TIMIA Capital Originates $35.8 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital in 2022

GamingInvesting News

Web3 Gaming Studio InfiniGods Launches First Game, InfiniMerge

InfiniMerge combines simple mechanics and straightforward progression with Web3 elements like digital collectibles and play-to-own rewards

InfiniGods, the innovative Web3 gaming studio founded by social and mobile industry veterans, today announced the public launch of InfiniMerge a free-to-play merge game set in an ancient Greek landscape with a focus on building and adventure.

InfiniGods Blockchain Games

InfiniMerge is the first game from InfiniGods , which launched last year with $9 million in seed funding from Pantera Capital , Framework Ventures and Animoca Brands . InfiniGods is led by co-founders Owen O'Donoghue , former Director of Gaming at Facebook, and Damon Gura , former CEO and board member at DGN Games.

Since coming out of beta, InfiniMerge has attracted more than 1,000 players with an impressive day-one retention rate above 40% percent and a day 7 retention rate of 10%. The InfiniGods team has observed much higher retention rates than similar puzzle games, with NFT holders in particular playing more often than non-NFT holders.

InfiniMerge is a fresh take on casual puzzle games inspired by Candy Crush, Triple Town and City Block. With InfiniMerge, players are given new levels inspired by the legends and characters of a particular mythos.

"Merge games are popular for their simple mechanics and straightforward progression, and InfiniMerge combines all this with Web3 elements like digital collectibles and play-to-own rewards," said Damon Gura , Co-Founder and CEO of InfiniGods. "We believe that Web3 gaming will only reach its potential if games are fun and accessible, and that's the objective we've sought to achieve with InfiniMerge."

Early metrics show that gamers who participated in InfiniGods' recent Elder Gods NFT drop have a higher return rate than non-NFT holders. These players have used their 'God Powers' more than 2,000 times in two weeks in the InfiniMerge universe, with usage increasing over time as more players understand the in-game value of digital collectibles. Players can also generate their own in-game power ups (followers) and either use them for their own gameplay or trade them with other players in the game. This in-game, player-driven economy has already seen over 100 NFTs minted and sold in the first two weeks as players either play to earn or play for fun.

InfiniMerge also benefits from the instant feedback loop that's become a unique advantage of Web3 gaming. A dedicated Discord support channel has helped InfiniGods developers identify bugs and implement quick improvements based on community feedback.

"In Web2 gaming, community feedback can take months or even years to implement. Now in the Web3 era, we can instantly iterate on games based on real-time feedback from players, which is a huge advantage for community-building in the metaverse," said Owen O'Donoghue . "Detailed feedback from InfiniMerge players has allowed us to rapidly enhance gameplay, and we look forward to leveraging this killer feature to continue upgrading the user experience."

To further engage a diverse audience of Web3 gamers, InfiniGods recently introduced Community Merge , selecting one popular project per calendar quarter to be developed as an interactive, playable experience on InfiniMerge by leveraging their existing assets. Its first playable Community Merge level is called Wolf Game .

InfiniGods develops fun, free-to-play Web3 games centered around ancient mythologies and civilizations. The company's mission is to make Web3 gaming accessible and enjoyable for everyone while giving people the opportunity to own their in-game assets and boosting the player-owned economy. InfiniGods allows players to win valuable gameplay rewards, like power-ups and boosts, simply by participating and leveling up. The scarcity of digital collectibles shapes gameplay by enabling unique actions and rewards.

To check out InfiniMerge, please click here . The game is available on desktop, with full mobile support coming later this year.

About InfiniGods
Founded in 2022, InfiniGods is a blockchain gaming studio with a suite of fun free-to-play Web3 games centered around ancient mythologies and civilizations. Developed by veterans in the mobile and social gaming space, InfiniGods unlocks the true potential of blockchain technology by easing the barrier to entry for casual gamers and creating an ecosystem where owned assets are interoperable across its suite of games. For more information, visit infinigods.com .

Media Contact
Infinigods@dittopr.co

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/web3-gaming-studio-infinigods-launches-first-game-infinimerge-301726902.html

SOURCE InfiniGods

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kindred Group's Q4 report 2022 and invitation to conference call

Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the fourth quarter 2022 on Wednesday 8 February 2023 at 07.30 (CET).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 10.00 (CET) which is webcasted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/q42022 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" New Players Including Alessandro Delpi Wearing the JUVENTUS Official Kit Debut in the JUVENTUS OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the JUVENTUS Official Campaign from Friday, January 20th . The campaign will feature Zedane, Davi, and Alessandro Delpi wearing the JUVENTUS official kit. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the JUVENTUS Official Campaign from Friday, January 20th. The campaign will feature Zedane, Davi, and Alessandro Delpi wearing the JUVENTUS official kit. Also check ou the Chinese New Year campaign and much more!

The campaign will include a login bonus, daily scenarios, event missions, and much more. Be sure to check the in-game notifications for details.

JUVENTUS Selection Transfer

Zedane, Davi, and Alessandro Delpi wearing the JUVENTUS official kit debut as new players in this Transfer! This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 SSR player is guaranteed on Step 3 and 1 new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 5.

The JUVENTUS Selection: Zedane Step-Up Transfer, JUVENTUS Selection: Davi Step-Up Transfer, JUVENTUS Selection: Alessandro Delpi Step-Up Transfer and more will be held at the same time.

Dreamball Exchange

JUVENTUS home, away, and keeper kits are now available in the Dreamball Exchange!

Chinese New Year: Daily Scenarios

Users can play these limited scenarios once a day during the event period. Be sure to play for a chance to receive the following items.

  • Shot-Specific Black Ball (SSR) +3
  • Dribble-specific Black Ball (SSR) +3
  • Block-specific Black Ball (N) +3

And more

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:


Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:


Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:


Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:


Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:


https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:


@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:


https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:


https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:


©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA



©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM



© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-new-players-including-alessandro-delpi-wearing-the-juventus-official-kit-debut-in-the-juventus-official-campaign-301726626.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FAZE CLAN AND PORSCHE ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

PARTNERSHIP INITIATIVES TO INCLUDE ORIGINAL CONTENT, CONSUMER PRODUCTS, ESPORTS INTEGRATIONS AND WEB3 DIGITAL GOODS

Download hi-res images HERE

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LUXURY FASHION MOBILE GAME DREST APPOINTS GAMING AND WEB3 EXPERT HENRI HOLM AS CFO

DREST the company behind the world's first luxury fashion and lifestyle mobile game announces gaming, tech and Web3 authority Henri Holm as its new CFO, as the company prepares for its next phase of worldwide expansion.

Henri Holm, Chief Financial Officer, Drest

Holm has 20 years of international experience in the games industry, having worked with privately funded, venture capital-funded, and publicly listed companies, driving finance, business development and digital strategy creation. Holm brings a wealth of knowledge in scaling up multinational firms such as Fandom Sports Media, Nokia Greater China and Rovio Entertainment, where he oversaw the development of the Angry Birds franchise across Asia .

Holm will join the Executive Team and drive strategic choices as DREST delivers the second evolution of its core gaming product and pushes development forwards in the metaverse, aiming to become the leading creative platform for fashion, entertainment and lifestyle gamification.

Henri Holm , CFO DREST said: "I am thrilled to join DREST and be part of a deeply talented multinational team focused on creating innovative, exceptionally designed and inclusive gaming experiences. DREST is built by hand-picked industry experts from gaming, tech, luxury fashion and original content creators. I look forward to working with all and merging the creative worlds of fashion, beauty and lifestyle with the many possibilities of the metaverse."

Lisa Bridgett , CEO DREST commented: " I am simply delighted to team with Henri. He has so much successful experience in leading innovative gaming companies that have made smart resource allocation decisions - enabled for media, growth and the future. Henri's acumen will be invaluable as we enter a very exciting year for DREST."

Lucy Yeomans , Founder & Co-Chair said: "When we founded DREST, our ambition was to bring the worlds of luxury fashion, gaming and tech together. Henri's appointment is testament to this goal and to the hard work we put in bringing on board the best talent from across these sectors. Welcome Henri!"

Launched in 2019, DREST aims to open-up the often exclusive world of luxury fashion, making it accessible to everyone, everywhere. DREST offers players the chance to exhibit and improve their styling talent using the latest luxury fashion and beauty collections to style hyper-realistic avatars, combining gamification, e-commerce, advertising and data strategy opportunities. DREST provides a platform for user-generated content through its styling challenges, with the digital fashion assortment provided by FARFETCH as well as brands directly.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986075/Henri_Holm_CFO_DREST.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774714/DREST_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/DREST)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-fashion-mobile-game-drest-appoints-gaming-and-web3-expert-henri-holm-as-cfo-301725105.html

SOURCE DREST

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Swarmio Media is Awarded 'Outstanding Applications Company' at the Pacific Telecommunications Council Awards 2023

  • The Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) is the leading global non-profit membership organization promoting the advancement of information and communications technologies (ICT) in the Pacific Rim
  • The 'Outstanding Applications Company' award recognizes the best 'over-the-top' applications and services built on global networks
  • Other 2023 PTC award winners include TELUS, Amazon Web Services (a subsidiary of Amazon Inc.), Equinix, and CITIC Telecom CPC (a subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International)

 Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, is pleased to announce it has received the award for Outstanding Applications Company at the PTC Awards 2023 which took place in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 17, 2023 .

Swarmio Media is focused on the global deployment of its Ember gaming and esports platform. (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

The PTC award for Outstanding Applications Company recognizes the best "over-the-top" applications and services built on global networks. This was the second consecutive year that Swarmio was nominated for its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports solution, Ember, which enables telecom operators to effectively engage and monetize their subscribers. Swarmio's Ember platform also gives gamers access to an ultra-low latency playing experience, exclusive tournaments, and unique digital content and products, which they can purchase using alternative payment channels integrated by the "Swarmio Pay" fintech solution - including e-wallet, direct carrier billing (DCB) and direct top-up.

The PTC Awards, hosted annually by the Pacific Telecommunications Council , acknowledges the outstanding contributions being made to improve the ability of people and organizations in the Pacific region to connect, communicate, collaborate, and experience an enhanced quality of life. Fellow PTC Award 2023 winners include TELUS, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Equinix, and CITIC Telecom CPC (a subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International).

"We are extremely honoured to have been recognized by the Pacific Telecommunications Council, and to have won the award for Outstanding Applications Company for our Ember gaming and esports platform," commented Vijai Karthigesu , CEO of Swarmio. "To have been considered alongside such a prestigious list of finalists was an achievement in itself, and I would like to congratulate the other nominees and winners. I'd also like to thank my team, who have worked extremely hard to make considerable progress over the course of 2022. Having launched the Ember platform to millions of gamers in partnership with several of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, I look forward to sharing more developments with our shareholders in 2023."

To learn more about the PTC Awards, please visit: https://www.ptc.org/ptc23/awards/

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

To learn more about Swarmio Media, please visit:
Swarmio Investor Website ( https://ir.swarmio.media )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/19/c1014.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MIDNIGHT WITCH CHARON DESCENDS FROM THE COSMOS IN VINDICTUS

Charon's arrival brings charm, destruction and out-of-this-world rewards

The midnight witch, Charon, is now available to play in Nexon's fantasy MMORPG Vindictus making her the 22nd hero to enter the game. Little is known about the mysterious magician except her mission to find the "Truth" upon arriving in Colhen. Despite her cold disposition, she scours the battlefield looking for people to save. Her floating vessel, Orbis, accompanies her through battle, releasing powerful spells.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Green River Gold Corp. to Exhibit and Display Core at the Ame Roundup Conference, the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention

Emerita Provides Diamond Drill Results, Intersects 33.1 Meters Grading 7.7% Zinc, 3.9% Lead, 0.3% Copper, 0.73 g/t Gold and 156.3 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS DATE

AGM Results

Related News

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Confirms Third High Grade Discovery At Springdale Graphite Project – ‘Springdale South’

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver Gaining Traction, 2023 Will be Year of Transition

Iron Investing

Iron Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Iron in 2023

Coal Investing

Coal Market Forecast 2023: Top Trends That Will Affect Coal in 2023

Gold Investing

Heritage Mining "Poised for Discovery" in 2023, CEO says

Energy Investing

Virginia Energy Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

Rare Earth Investing

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium: Exploring for High-Grade REE and Uranium Deposits in Canada to Support Clean Technologies

×