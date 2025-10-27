Walmart Announces 2025 Black Friday Deals Events Wrapped in the Magic of WhoKnewVille

Walmart's largest deals events of the year bring deeper savings, greater deals and more convenient shopping options than ever before. So many gifts, so much to do, Walmart makes it easy who knew!
On the heels of last night's introduction of WhoKnewVille , Walmart is announcing plans for the most anticipated shopping events of the year – three major Walmart Deals Events – offering bigger savings, exciting new brands, and the fastest, easiest holiday shopping experience yet.
Walmart Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
"For years, Walmart has owned Black Friday – and this year we're proving why. We're dropping up to 60% off top brands and offering thousands of deals under $20, making it clear: nobody does low prices like we do," said John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. "Just like our Thanksgiving Meal Basket we're leading on convenience and rewriting what value looks like, helping customers have their best, brightest and most budget-friendly holiday yet."
Walmart Deals Events
From toys and electronics to home, fashion, and beauty, customers will find incredible deals on the season's most-wanted gifts across top brands, including Delonghi, Apple, LEGO, Dyson, La Roche Posay, Levi's and Barbie. This year's event dates are:
- Walmart Black Friday Deals Event 1: November 14–16
- Available online and in stores for the entire event
- Walmart+ members get five hours early access online starting Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET
- Walmart Black Friday Deals Event 2: November 25–30
- Online only: November 25–27
- Online and in stores: November 28–30
- Walmart+ members get five hours early access online beginning Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET
- Cyber Monday: December 1
- Online only
- Walmart + members get five hours early access online beginning Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. ET
Sneak Peek: Event 1 Featured Deals
With thousands of deals on the way, Walmart is unwrapping a few early surprises — here's a peek at what's coming:
- 98" TCL QLED 4K Google TV – Was $1,798.00, Event Price $998.00
- Barbie Malibu Travel Playset – Was $21.88, Event Price $12.00
- Calvin Klein Obsession 3 Perfume – Was $97.00, Event Price $31.50
- Cate & Chloe Lauren 18k White Gold Plated 22mm Hoop Earrings with Swarovski Crystals – Was $130.00, Event Price $15.99
- Cozy Haven Faux Fur Throw Blanket – Special Buy, Event Price $13.00
- Cricut Explore 3 Bundle – Was $410.00, Event Price $197.99
- Dreo 1500W Portable Space Heater – Was $99.99, Event Price $38.99
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – Was $729.00, Event Price $399.99
- Ford 24V Ride-on – Was $599.99, Event Price $299.99
- Goodyear Reliant All-Season Tire (entire line) – Event offer $30 off per tire
- Govee 65" LED Lights – Was $99.00, Event Price $69.99
- Keurig Iced Essentials – Was $79.00, Event Price $44.97
- KONG Classic Stuffable Dog Chew Toy, Medium – Was $13.99, Event Price $11.96
- L'ange Hair Styler – Was $119.00, Event Price $48.30
- LEGO Speed Champions 2-pack – Was $44.98, Event Price $25.00
- Melissa & Doug Chunky Puzzles – Was $13.99, Event Price $7.00
- Men's & Women's Levi's Signature Denim – Was $24.98, Event Price $15.00
- My Texas House Glitter Trees (set of 3) – Was $159.66, Event Price $78.00
- Philips Norelco 7200 Electric Razor – Was $99.96, Event Price $79.96
- Reebok Women's Sport 2-piece set – Was $40.00; Event Price $25.00
- Scoop Women's Knee-High Kitten Heel Boots – Was $52.00, Event Price $30.00
- Sportspower Bounce Pro 14' Round Trampoline with Safety Enclosure – Was $229.00, Event Price $149.00
Shopping Made Faster Than Ever
Walmart continues to make holiday shopping simple, fast, and personal. And when it comes to convenience, Walmart delivers — literally. With options like curbside pickup, Express Delivery in 30 minutes or less, and two-day shipping, customers can choose how and when their gifts arrive.
Welcome to WhoKnewVille
To promote its Walmart Deals events and celebrations all season long, Walmart recently unveiled WhoKnewVille, a Dr. Seuss-inspired world that will be everywhere customers already are — in their feeds, their living rooms, and even in virtual worlds. The magic of WhoKnewVille will bring a little green holiday mischief to Black Friday, courtesy of one of the holiday's most beloved characters, turning "who knows?" into "who knew!" for customers.
