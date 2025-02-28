2024 Annual Results - Capacity ramp-up, economies of scale and market conditions combine to deliver record margins

- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
February 27, 2025
Metro Mining Limited (ASX: MMI) (Metro or the Company) is pleased to announce the release of its annual results for 2024, in which the Ikamba Offshore Floating Terminal (OFT) and port infrastructure upgrades were commissioned.
This article includes content from Metro Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
- 24% increase in shipped production to 5.7 million WMT
- 30% increase in revenue to $307 million
- 100% increase in Underlying EBITDA to $37 million
- 35% reduction in net debt1
- Production and shipment guidance for 2025 set at 6.5 to 7.0 million WMT
Following commissioning in quarter 2, in the final quarter of the year, the Bauxite Hills Mine demonstrated its capacity to consistently operate at the expansion project target rate of 7 million wet metric tonnes (WMT) per annum, culminating in total shipped production of 5.7 million WMT, a 24% year-on-year increase.
Record shipments and a strong pricing environment contributed to a 30% year-on-year revenue increase to $307 million. Site EBITDA margins were $13.8 /WMT and $17.4 /WMT in Q3 and Q4, respectively resulting in a 100% increase in underlying group earnings (EBITDA) to $37 million. 100% of the junior debt of $39 million was paid down, resulting in a 35% reduction in net debt to $44 million including $31 million of cash at year end.
The $36 million expansion is complete with the full flow sheet in place including new haulage fleet, upgraded loading capacity at pit and port, new wobbler screening circuit, 2 additional tugs and the OFT. Following the pause for major maintenance in the wet season, Metro expects to recommence operations in the second half of March with shipment guidance of 6.5 to 7.0 million WMT for 2025.
Simon Wensley, CEO & MD of Metro Mining said:“Metro has turned in a combination of record results for 2024, especially in the second half, as we ramped up the expansion. I expect to see further economies of scale flowing through in 2025 as we lift production by a further 20%, with continued strong traded bauxite demand flowing through to improved margins”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metro Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
26 February
Transformational Gold Resources Acquisition Presentation
High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) has announced Transformational Gold Resources Acquisition Presentation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from High-Tech Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
26 February
Minim Martap Project Update
CanyonContinuesRapidAdvancementTowardProduction
Canyon Resources Limited (ASX: CAY) (‘Canyon’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on key development workstreams at the Company’s flagship Minim Martap Bauxite Project (‘Minim Martap’ or ‘the Project’), located in Cameroon, as the Company continues to make rapid progress toward production.
Minim Martap ranks among the world’s richest bauxite deposits, underpinned by an Ore Reserve of 109Mt at 51.1% total Al2O3 and 2.0% total SiO2 and a JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 1,027Mt at 45.3% total Al2O3 and 2.7% total SiO2
The Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) remains on schedule for completion in Q3 2025, with a focus on optimising operational efficiencies, ensuring sustainable economics and confirming the preferred pathway to production. The Company remains confident that the DFS will reinforce the viability of Minim Martap as a world-class bauxite project. Concurrently, discussions with select debt providers are progressing positively, as Canyon seeks to secure an optimal funding structure in alignment with strategic objectives and results from the DFS.
As part of the DFS, Canyon is currently evaluating the implementation of a two-stage development strategy, aimed at accelerating production through a phased ramp-up to enable a first bauxite shipment in 2026. This approach would enable earlier revenue generation, strengthen supply chain relationships and strategically position Minim Martap for future growth as rail capacity expands. In addition to this process, Canyon has engaged several internationally recognised consultants to refine and optimise the existing rail infrastructure required for the transport of the bauxite ore. Detailed assessments are now underway to enhance logistical efficiency and explore capacity expansion strategies that will support long-term operational growth.
As part of project execution planning, Canyon is working with leading mining equipment vendors to define procurement schedules and delivery timelines, ensuring timely access to critical mining equipment, which will be essential for meeting targeted production timelines and targets and maintaining operational efficiency. The Company remains focused on aligning equipment availability with its potential staged development strategy to support seamless project execution.
Discussions with potential offtake partners are advancing well, with negotiations reflecting strong market interest in Minim Martap’s high-quality bauxite product and supporting the Company’s efforts to secure long- term sales agreements. Establishing these strategic partnerships is a key step in de-risking the Project, working through the relevant financing discussions and ensuring an efficient pathway towards commencement of operations.
Bauxite market fundamentals and pricing has strengthened over the past 12 months, with the CIF China price for 45% Al203 and 3% total SiO2 ex Guinea reported to be approximately $US 100/DMT in February 2025. The product from Minim Martap with a proved or reserve grade 51.1% total Al203 and total SiO2 should achieve a considerable premium price compared to a 45% Al2O3 and SiO2 bauxite product.
Lastly, Canyon continues to focus on building out its project team and management team to ensure the Company is well-positioned during the next phase of development growth, as Canyon works toward becoming a near-term bauxite producer.
Mr Jean-Sebastien Boutet, Canyon Chief Executive Officer commented:“Progress at our world-class Minim Martap Project continues as planned, reinforcing our confidence in our timeline towards production. Notably, the analysis of a potential two-staged development strategy has been particularly promising, offering the opportunity for fast-tracked production and revenue generation, while strategically positioning the Company to capitalise on expanding rail capacity and the establishment of key supply chain relationships.
"Our team remains committed to transforming the Minim Martap Bauxite Project into a world-class operation that delivers sustainable, long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders alike. We will continue to provide timely updates as we achieve key milestones and advance toward production.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Canyon Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
25 February
Canada’s Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Facing Uncertain Future
Canadian mining industry investment has faced significant challenges over the past decade. There is a common understanding that funding isn’t moving through the sector, especially to juniors.
These small companies represent the foundation for mining in Canada, performing most exploration, and one program that has helped steer investment their way is the federal government’s Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC).
The program has been in place for the past two decades, but is set to expire on March 31, 2025.
With parliament prorogued, the mining industry is concerned that the METC will lapse and is calling for its renewal.
What is the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit?
The METC is a 15 percent credit that was created by Canada to help exploration companies raise money. It serves as a supplement to the flow-through share scheme established by the government.
Under the rules established for flow-through shares, companies can shift certain expenses to shareholders.
For tax purposes, these expenses are considered to have been incurred by the investor, not the corporation, and can reduce the investor’s taxable income. Investors in a mining company receive a 100 percent deduction for the amount invested in shares, as well as a 15 or 30 percent credit for eligible expenses.
Individuals who incur eligible exploration expenses pursuant to a flow-through share agreement with a mining company can claim the 15 percent METC. Eligible expenses include prospecting and geological surveys.
The METC applies to investors of all sizes, regardless of their marginal federal income tax rate; however, because some federal flow-through share incentives come in the form of income tax deductions, these deductions can vary.
Mining industry calls for METC extension
In a statement on January 7, the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) urged members of parliament to renew the METC, calling it one of the federal government's most productive programs.
"With exploration investment already in decline, allowing the tax credit to lapse would undermine every segment of Canada’s mineral sector — from coast to coast," the organization said.
The PDAC's release goes on to indicate that the METC is essential to safeguarding Canada’s competitiveness and the resilience of the country's mining sector as a whole.
The January statement came amid intensifying rhetoric about sweeping US tariffs on Canada and Mexico. The resource sector is a significant exporter to the US, with key products including oil, gas, steel and aluminum.
In a February interview with the Investing News Network, PDAC President Raymond Goldie emphasized that he would like to see the Canadian government make a permanent commitment to the METC.
He said certainty and stability would help maintain Canadian leadership in the resource sector.
“It is one of the most productive Canadian fiscal incentives by delivering a significant return on investment without requiring an outlay of public funds by the federal government,” Goldie noted.
He also spoke about how critical the mining sector is to the Canadian economy, indicating that exploration helps strengthen the country's economic resilience through economic growth and stronger domestic supply chains.
He noted that minerals add C$100 billion to Canada’s GDP and create hundreds of thousands of jobs.
METC expiration date approaching
In 2018, the METC was extended until March 2024, at which time it was extended until March 31, 2025.
However, given Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation, the subsequent prorogation of parliament and the Liberal Party's leadership race, it’s unclear whether the METC will be extended again this time.
The government is scheduled to reconvene on March 24, and given the short time frame between the return of parliament and the expiration of the credit, there are questions around how much will get done.
In addition to the METC, the federal government introduced the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC) in 2022. Similar to the METC, it provides a 30 percent credit to support the development of critical mineral projects in Canada that will produce batteries, permanent magnets, clean technology and semiconductors.
The two programs are separate, with the CMETC valid until March 31, 2027.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
24 February
Red Cloud Sets Agenda for the 2025 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase Live in Toronto
Red Cloud is excited to announce its annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase, taking place on February 27 and 28, 2025, at the OMNI King Edward Hotel Toronto.
This flagship event will feature over 90 resource companies presenting, plus welcome CEOs, high-net-worth and institutional investors - capped off with an engaging keynote agenda.
After a year of strong commodity prices and overlooked junior resource stocks, 2025 is ushering in a shift as investors return to the sector. Gold is leading the resurgence, reaching record highs above US$2,900, driving free cash flow for producers and increasing demand for new development projects.
As Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC conference approaches, industry leaders are eyeing key junior companies as prime acquisition targets, signaling a turning point in the commodity cycle. With the valuation gap between producers and projects at extreme levels, senior mining companies are poised to move into growth mode for the first time in a decade.
Founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining sector, Red Cloud offers a unique platform that helps companies navigate growth opportunities through expert guidance and innovative financial solutions.
"Gold's strength is reigniting interest in the junior resource sector, creating new opportunities for investors and companies alike. With producers generating strong cash flow but facing a need for growth, we expect increased M&A activity and a renewed focus on high-quality development projects. This shift marks an exciting turning point, and Red Cloud is committed to helping our clients capitalize on the momentum," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities
Keynote presentations from industry leaders listed below:
Thursday February 27, 2025
- Ken Hoffman, Senior Advisor at McKinsey's Basic Materials Institute
- Fireside chat with John Burzynski, Chairman at Osisko Metals
Friday February 28, 2025
- Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell, Director Cupel Advisory Corp.
- Fireside chat Lobo Tiggre, CEO at Louis James LLC
Figure 1
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/241791_agenda_-_fms_2025_-_red_cloud_v7_mailchimp_day1_agenda_fms2024_002.jpg
Figure 2
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/241791_agenda_-_fms_2025_-_red_cloud_v7_mailchimp_day2_agenda_fms2024_002.jpg
Visit our website to register to attend, request 1x1 meetings and learn more about the conference: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2025/
Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities, and all additional sponsors.
For additional information and inquiries, please contact our events team: marketing@redcloudsecurities.com
About Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, Retail Investment Advisory services, and Corporate Access.
About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy and execution in the digital media, production, and distribution. Our breadth of services combines our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.
For additional information, visit:
www.redcloudfs.com
https://x.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
https://www.youtube.com/@RedCloudTV
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs
www.redcloudsecurities.com
https://x.com/RedCloudSec
https://www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-securities/
24 February
Application for quotation of securities - CUF
CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Application for quotation of securities - CUF
24 February
Issue of Shares
CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Issue of Shares
