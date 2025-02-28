Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Metro Mining Limited

2024 Annual Results - Capacity ramp-up, economies of scale and market conditions combine to deliver record margins

Metro Mining Limited (ASX: MMI) (Metro or the Company) is pleased to announce the release of its annual results for 2024, in which the Ikamba Offshore Floating Terminal (OFT) and port infrastructure upgrades were commissioned.
  • 24% increase in shipped production to 5.7 million WMT
  • 30% increase in revenue to $307 million
  • 100% increase in Underlying EBITDA to $37 million
  • 35% reduction in net debt1
  • Production and shipment guidance for 2025 set at 6.5 to 7.0 million WMT

Following commissioning in quarter 2, in the final quarter of the year, the Bauxite Hills Mine demonstrated its capacity to consistently operate at the expansion project target rate of 7 million wet metric tonnes (WMT) per annum, culminating in total shipped production of 5.7 million WMT, a 24% year-on-year increase.

Record shipments and a strong pricing environment contributed to a 30% year-on-year revenue increase to $307 million. Site EBITDA margins were $13.8 /WMT and $17.4 /WMT in Q3 and Q4, respectively resulting in a 100% increase in underlying group earnings (EBITDA) to $37 million. 100% of the junior debt of $39 million was paid down, resulting in a 35% reduction in net debt to $44 million including $31 million of cash at year end.

The $36 million expansion is complete with the full flow sheet in place including new haulage fleet, upgraded loading capacity at pit and port, new wobbler screening circuit, 2 additional tugs and the OFT. Following the pause for major maintenance in the wet season, Metro expects to recommence operations in the second half of March with shipment guidance of 6.5 to 7.0 million WMT for 2025.

Simon Wensley, CEO & MD of Metro Mining said:“Metro has turned in a combination of record results for 2024, especially in the second half, as we ramped up the expansion. I expect to see further economies of scale flowing through in 2025 as we lift production by a further 20%, with continued strong traded bauxite demand flowing through to improved margins”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Metro Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

High Tech Metals Limited

Transformational Gold Resources Acquisition Presentation

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) has announced Transformational Gold Resources Acquisition Presentation.


Keep reading...Show less
Canyon Resources Limited

Minim Martap Project Update

CanyonContinuesRapidAdvancementTowardProduction

Canyon Resources Limited (ASX: CAY) (‘Canyon’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on key development workstreams at the Company’s flagship Minim Martap Bauxite Project (‘Minim Martap’ or ‘the Project’), located in Cameroon, as the Company continues to make rapid progress toward production.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flag with two stacks of coins.

Canada’s Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Facing Uncertain Future

Canadian mining industry investment has faced significant challenges over the past decade. There is a common understanding that funding isn’t moving through the sector, especially to juniors.

These small companies represent the foundation for mining in Canada, performing most exploration, and one program that has helped steer investment their way is the federal government’s Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC).

The program has been in place for the past two decades, but is set to expire on March 31, 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Red Cloud Sets Agenda for the 2025 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase Live in Toronto

Red Cloud Sets Agenda for the 2025 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase Live in Toronto


Keep reading...Show less
Application for quotation of securities - CUF

Application for quotation of securities - CUF

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Application for quotation of securities - CUF

Download the PDF here.

Issue of Shares

Issue of Shares

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Issue of Shares

Download the PDF here.

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

HY25 Results Announcement

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

×