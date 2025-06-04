Challenger Gold

Challenger Announces Completion of Hualilan Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study

PFS outlines robust economics from toll milling delivering forecast EBITDA of A$221m1 over the 3 years of tolling at current prices

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) ("CEL" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the outcomes of the Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) completed on it’s 100% owned Hualilan Gold project located in San Juan, Argentina. The study presents a technical and economic evaluation of the Tolling scheme proposed for the project in conjunction with Austral Gold (ASX: AGD) (“Tolling Partner” or “Toll Mill”) as announced in an ASX Release on 10 January 2025.

Highlights

Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) delivers compelling financial metrics:

  • Robust margins on conservative commodity prices: using US$2,500/oz Au and US$27.50/oz Ag, the three-year toll-milling plan generates EBITDA of US$88.0M, post-tax NPV5 of US$50.5M, and cumulative post-tax free cash flow of US$56.7M.
  • Leverage to spot prices: at today’s ~US$3,300/oz Au and US$33/oz Ag, EBITDA rises to US $142.8M and post-tax NPV5 to US$82.2M, with post-tax free cash flow of US$91.8M.
  • Low upfront capital and quick payback: total upfront spend is just US$8.9M (A$13.8M) which is US$4.2M upfront capex and US$4.7M working capital, and achieves payback by December 2025 (or 3 months from the commencement of mining).
  • Competitive cost structure: forecast All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC")2 is ~US$1,454/oz AuEq, comfortably below spot prices and achievable thanks to toll milling and a short haulage distance.
  • Financing risk removed: recent A$33.9M equity placement fully funds development through to first cash flow and acceleration the development of the larger stand-alone Hualilan development.
  • Significant upside: Toll Milling is based on extracting only 3% of the 2.8 Moz Hualilan MRE.

Key operational findings of the PFS for Toll Milling to support

  • High grade reserve-only schedule: mining focuses on three shallow open pits producing 465,000 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of mineralized material above the cut-off grade at an average mined grade of 6.2 g/t Au and 35 g/t Ag; Inferred Resources are excluded.
  • Payable Metal: Production Target of 76.6 koz payable Au and 338.5 koz Ag over a 30-month processing campaign.
  • Low strip ratio: total material movement of 3.27 Mt with a life-of-mine strip ratio of 6:1 w:o and a forecast mining cost of US$8.12/t.
  • Logistics & processing: ore is hauled 165 km on sealed highway to the fully-permitted Casposo plant, where recoveries are expected at 84.4% Au and 65.7% Ag; all-in processing, haulage and access charges of ≈ US$133/t processed.
  • Campaign rhythm: Casposo batch treats Hualilan ore at ~25 kt/ month, running three months- on/ three months-off, with the toll program spanning 33 months in total.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Challenger Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:celgold explorationgold investing
CEL:AU
The Conversation (0)

Barrick Completes Sale of 50% Interest in the Donlin Gold Project

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) (TSX:ABX) announced today that it has completed the divestiture of its 50% interest in the Donlin Gold Project in Alaska to affiliates of Paulson Advisers LLC and NOVAGOLD Resources Inc. (NYSE American, TSX:NG) for $1 billion in cash.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NevGold Adds More Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 1.47 g/t AuEq Over 74.7 Meters , Including 3.59 g/t AuEq Over 18.2 Meters , and Also Including 4.61 g/t AuEq Over 6.0 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada 

NevGold Adds More Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 1.47 g/t AuEq Over 74.7 Meters , Including 3.59 g/t AuEq Over 18.2 Meters , and Also Including 4.61 g/t AuEq Over 6.0 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada 

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce that it has discovered further significant oxide gold-antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") drill results at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The Company continues to unlock the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Adam Rozencwajg, gold bars.

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold Stock Gains, Silver and Uranium Prices — Plus PGMs Bull Case

Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, shares his latest thoughts on the gold, silver and uranium markets, also discussing why he's bullish on platinum.

In his view, it has "all the hallmarks of something we like to get involved with."

Keep reading...Show less
A gavel and two legal books.

Mali Court Adjourns Barrick's Gold Complex Hearing Over Deepening Taxes, Control Dispute

A Malian court has postponed a critical decision on whether to place Barrick Mining’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) flagship Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex under provisional administration

The move intensifies an already fraught standoff between the Canadian miner and Mali’s military-led government.

The delay, confirmed to Reuters on Monday (June 2) by the court’s registry office and a lawyer involved in the case, follows the Malian government’s formal request on May 8 for the Bamako Commercial Court to appoint an interim administrator to take over daily operations of the gold complex.

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX)

Vertex Minerals Gets Efficiency Boost with Sensor-based Ore Sorting Tech

Ore processing at Vertex Minerals’ (ASX:VTX) Hill End gold project in New South Wales is getting a boost in efficiency and sustainability with the integration of Tomra Mining’s laser ore sorting technology, according to a report published by Mining Review Africa.

Integrating Tomra’s sensor-based sorting system allowed Vertex to more precisely separate ore from waste rock, thereby improving feed grade and reducing the volume of materials processed downstream, the report noted.

Keep reading...Show less
Sitka Intercepts Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold in First Drill Holes of the Summer Season at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Sitka Intercepts Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold in First Drill Holes of the Summer Season at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Triumph Gold Announces the Acquisition of the Coyote Knoll Silver-Gold Mineral Property - Located in Central Utah

Operational Update

Pursuit Dispatchs 99.5% Lithium Carbonate Samples to Potential Strategic Partners as Feasibility Studies Progress

UPDATE Fully Developed Stope Block Announcement (28/04/25)

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Triumph Gold Announces the Acquisition of the Coyote Knoll Silver-Gold Mineral Property - Located in Central Utah

Industrial Metals Investing

Operational Update

lithium investing

Pursuit Dispatchs 99.5% Lithium Carbonate Samples to Potential Strategic Partners as Feasibility Studies Progress

Base Metals Investing

UPDATE Fully Developed Stope Block Announcement (28/04/25)

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited Identifies Additional Gold Resources at the Reward Mine

Uranium Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Forges Ahead with Ivana Project Through Strategic COAM Joint Venture

critical metals investing

NioBay Makes Its First Product Deliveries to Potential Customers/Partners

×