Wageen To List On VLRM Markets Board And Corporate Update

December 22, 2025
Valereum Plc (AQSE: VLRM) is pleased to announce that WAGEEN Token (WAG1), the flagship digital asset issued within the Wageen Corp. group, will imminently be listed on VLRM Markets, the Company's licensed and regulated tokenisation venue for real-world asset (RWA) opportunities. This agreement is expected to generate $600,000 in revenue for VLRM Markets upon the successful completion of the Wageen token issuance.
WAG1 introduces a differentiated investment structure combining stable fixed income with long-term growth potential. The token provides investors with regulated exposure to the rapidly expanding Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) sector across Latin America, participating in the evolution of a technology-driven mobility platform with strong regional scalability.
The issuance targets a total raise of US$20 million, of which US$6 million has already been secured through institutional commitments. WAG1 offers an 11% fixed annual yield, payable annually, with investors gaining exposure to Wageen Corp.'s planned growth in the Mobility-as-a-Service sector ahead of its intended equity offering.
Wageen Corp. is building an integrated mobility ecosystem combining terrestrial, air, and maritime transport services into one platform. The application enables users to access ride-hailing and premium mobility options, including private aviation, yachts, and helicopter services, through a single digital interface.
In addition to its financial structure, WAG1 also includes lifestyle-based utility features, delivered through partnerships with transport and travel providers, offering real-world benefits for token holders.
Gary Cottle, Group CEO of Valereum Plc, comments:
"The addition of WAG1 to VLRM Markets shows the appetite that's out there for regulated digital assets connected to real-world sectors which are using intelligence to revolutionise life and business."
Richard White, Group CEO of Wageen, adds:
"WAG1 offers investors a regulated entry point into the next generation of integrated mobility. With a competitive yield structure and an ambitious expansion roadmap, it represents a unique opportunity to participate in the development of a scalable and future-driven mobility ecosystem."
Board and Corporate Update
In parallel with this commercial progress, Valereum Plc announces that Matt Ripperger has stepped down from his role as Non-Executive Director. This transition forms part of the anticipated Board reconstitution already signalled in relation to the planned introduction of strategic funding from Valereum QGP-SP.
On behalf of the Board, the Company would like to thank Matt for his service and the expertise he has contributed to Valereum during a pivotal period of development, and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.
The Company also confirms that it is in advanced discussions regarding the appointment of a new AQSE Corporate Adviser. The Board has selected an adviser with the capability and experience required to support Valereum's strategic plan.
A further announcement will be made in due course.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Valereum Plc
Karl Moss
Tel: +44 7938 767319
Fortified Securities
Guy Wheatley
Tel: +44 203 4117773
To read more, please visit the Company's website at www.vlrm.com
or
To engage with Valereum directly by asking questions, watching video summaries and seeing what other shareholders have to say, navigate to our Investor Hub here: Sign Up
IMPORTANT NOTICES
The Company holds cryptocurrencies or cryptoassets in its treasury. Whilst the Board of Directors of the Company considers holding cryptocurrencies to be in the best interests of the Company, the Board remains aware that the financial regulator in the UK (the Financial Conduct Authority or FCA) considers investment in cryptocurrencies to be high risk. At the outset, it is important to note that an investment in the Company is not an investment in cryptocurrencies, either directly or by proxy and shareholders will have no direct access to the Company's holdings. However, the Board of Directors consider cryptocurrencies to be an appropriate store of value and potential growth and therefore appropriate for the Company. Accordingly, the Company is and intends to continue to be materially exposed to cryptocurrencies.
The Company is neither authorised nor regulated by the FCA, and the purchase of certain cryptocurrencies are generally unregulated in the UK. As with most other investments, the value of cryptocurrencies can go down as well as up, and therefore the value of the Company's cryptocurrencies holdings can fluctuate. The Company may not be able to realise its cryptocurrencies holdings for the same as it paid to acquire them or even for the value the Company currently ascribes to its cryptocurrencies positions due to market movements. Neither the Company nor investors in the Company's shares are protected by the UK's Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
Cryptocurrencies may present special risks to the Company's financial position. These risks include (but are not limited to): (i) the value of cryptocurrencies can be highly volatile, with value dropping as quickly as it can rise. Investors in cryptocurrencies must be prepared to lose all money invested in cryptocurrencies; (ii) the cryptocurrencies market is largely unregulated. There is a risk of losing money due to risks such as cyber-attacks, financial crime and counterparty failure; (iii) the Company may not be able to sell its cryptocurrencies at will. The ability to sell cryptocurrencies depends on various factors, including the supply and demand in the market at the relevant time. Operational failings such as technology outages, cyber-attacks and comingling of funds could cause unwanted delay; and (iv) cryptoassets are characterised in some quarters by high degrees of fraud, money laundering and financial crime. Prospective investors in the Company are encouraged to do their own research before investing.
