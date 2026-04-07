Vonage Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Asia-Pacific Communications Platform-as-a-Service Company of the Year Recognition

Vonage is recognized for its market leadership in omnichannel communications, trusted brand experiences, and deep vertical expertise.

Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Vonage, part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), has been named the 2025 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year in the communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) industry for its outstanding achievements in agility, operational efficiency, revenue growth, competitive differentiation, and stability. This recognition highlights Vonage's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Through an innovative technology portfolio, Vonage offers a versatile suite of solutions that includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS software. This portfolio allows enterprises to transform their digital operations across diverse industries, markets and regions. With an industry-leading, comprehensive suite of communications and network APIs, Vonage is helping enterprises and developers unlock the full potential of 5G networks securely, reliably, and at scale. As part of Ericsson, Vonage bridges telco and tech, giving global developers access to previously untapped programmable network features through APIs, with the ability to embed network capabilities and intelligence with just a few lines of code. With their network powered solutions, Vonage is enabling enterprise businesses to embed identity verification, robust fraud detection, and quality on demand (QoD) directly into applications and workflows, driving efficiency and trust in an increasingly connected digital world.

"Vonage's leading technology portfolio serves as a strategic advantage, enabling enterprise digital transformation and a go-to-market strategy anchored on its innovative APIs," said Sherrel Sonia Roche, Associate Director, Customer Experience Research at Frost & Sullivan. "With these intuitive, AI-enabled APIs, Vonage enables secure, context-aware customer interactions anytime, anywhere, helping enterprises deepen engagement, elevate experience, and drive loyalty and long-term value."

Vonage is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences by streamlining service delivery, enabling self-service through advanced portals, and maintaining high levels of service availability - meeting the needs of its expanding global customer base, with a focus on localized support which have been key to delivering long-term value across diverse regional markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific.

"This award highlights our commitment to turning the potential of network powered solutions into real and measurable value for enterprises in the APAC region and around the world," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API for Vonage. "By combining deep expertise in Communications APIs and Network APIs, we're enabling developers and businesses to embed programmable capabilities like voice, video and messaging, as well as network insights for verification and fraud detection to create safe and engaging digital experiences."

Frost & Sullivan commends Vonage for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of CPaaS, driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The honor recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.
Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact

Camila Tinajero
E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2026 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

Press Contact:
press@vonage.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonage-receives-frost--sullivans-2025-asia-pacific-communications-platform-as-a-service-company-of-the-year-recognition-302732194.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/07/c8771.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EricssonERICnasdaq:ericemerging tech investing
ERIC
The Conversation (0)
Rio Silver Closes $3.0M Private Placement with Eric Sprott as Lead Investor

Rio Silver Closes $3.0M Private Placement with Eric Sprott as Lead Investor

Rio Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Rio Silver") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOF) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on February 25, 2026, by issuing an aggregate of 8,571,429 units (the "Units") of the Company at... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data from Human Brain Organoid Neuroinflammation Models Supporting the INM-901 Alzheimer's Disease Program

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data from Human Brain Organoid Neuroinflammation Models Supporting the INM-901 Alzheimer's Disease Program

Human Organoid Data Supports the Therapeutic Rationale for INM-901 Program Ahead of Human Clinical TrialsConsistent Anti-Inflammatory Effects Demonstrate Translation from Animal Models to Three-Dimensional Human Brain Tissue SystemsInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Hires Versa for Diamond Drilling at Its La Joya Silver Project

Silver Dollar Hires Versa for Diamond Drilling at Its La Joya Silver Project

The fully funded, 3,500-meter drilling program will commence in AprilSilver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has hired Versa Perforaciones to conduct a 3,500-metre diamond drilling program at its... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Files Hammerdown Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report

New Found Gold Files Hammerdown Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated February 26, 2026, the Company has filed a technical report for its 100% owned Hammerdown Gold Project ("Hammerdown"), titled: "New Found... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Announces Exercise of Participation Rights by South32 and Teck, Updates Details of Recently Announced Financing

American Eagle Announces Exercise of Participation Rights by South32 and Teck, Updates Details of Recently Announced Financing

Highlights: South32 and Teck will maintain their equity ownership in American Eagle Gold.Including Eric Sprott's private placement, American Eagle Gold's cash balance will increase by $34 million to more than $55 million upon close of this financing.Eric Sprott, South32 and Teck are the sole... Keep Reading...
EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

Key Highlights: Mr. Jeremy Sameulson, EVP of AI and Innovation at IQT, publishes VEIL™ Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Framework on arXiv: Introduces an architecture designed to enable use of sensitive data without exposing raw inputs, endorsed by Dr. Mohammad Tayebi, Professor at Simon... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA,OTC:SNANF) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona"), will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, March 18th at 3:30pm ET to discuss follow-up data from its... Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Q1 2026 Rwanda Trading Update

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Passes All Matters at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Passes All Matters at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Lexaria Applauds Eli Lilly's Foundayo Drug Approval

Related News

copper investing

Q1 2026 Rwanda Trading Update

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Passes All Matters at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Passes All Matters at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

copper investing

Middle East Conflict Forces Barrick to Halt Reko Diq Mine Development

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Discovers High-Grade Silver Below Historical Workings at Its 100% Wholly Owned Silverton Silver Mine Property, Nevada

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Discovers High-Grade Silver Below Historical Workings at Its 100% Wholly Owned Silverton Silver Mine Property, Nevada

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Advances Environmental Impact Assessment For Oil & Gas Drilling Targets, Block VIII, Cambodia