VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS 307.5 G/T SILVER EQUIVALENT OVER 21.2 METERS AT PALMER, SOUTHEAST ALASKA

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E1) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the three-hole 2026 infill drill program at the AG Deposit, located at the Palmer copper-zinc VMS Project (the "Palmer Project" or "Palmer") in Southeast Alaska.
Assay results from drill holes CMR26-211 and CMR26-215 are reported together with the previously announced results from drill hole CMR26-213 (see October 1, 2026, news release) and demonstrate the high-grade silver and zinc mineralization at the AG Deposit. The AG Deposit is one of two deposits included in the current Palmer Project mineral resource estimate1.
Drill hole CMR26-215 intersected high-grade silver mineralization in the central portion of the AG Deposit, including 21.2 meters grading 307.5 g/t AgEq*. Drill hole CMR26-211 returned 37.2 meters grading 177.7 g/t AgEq*. These results build on the previously reported 30.6-meter interval in drill hole CMR26-213, which returned 209.2 g/t AgEq*.
HIGHLIGHTS
- High-grade silver and zinc mineralization in drill hole CMR26-215:
- 21.2 meters grading 307.5 g/t AgEq* or 9.67% ZnEq* (4.79% zinc, 0.14% copper, 116.9 g/t silver and 0.27 g/t gold) from 180.3 meters down hole, including
- 7.2 meters grading 438.0 g/t AgEq* or 13.78% ZnEq* (5.46% zinc, 0.17% copper, 207.5 g/t silver and 0.45 g/t gold) from 182.3 meters down hole; and
- 1.2 meters grading 821.2 g/t AgEq* or 25.84% ZnEq* (23.58% zinc, 0.28% copper, 12.6 g/t silver and 0.73 g/t gold) from 200.3 meters down hole.
- Broad zinc-rich mineralization in drill hole CMR26-211:
- 37.2 meters grading 177.7 g/t AgEq* or 5.59% ZnEq* (3.62% zinc, 0.16% copper, 26.1 g/t silver and 0.21 g/t gold) from 145.1 meters down hole, including
- 12.8 meters grading 346.6 g/t AgEq* or 10.90% ZnEq* (7.79% zinc, 0.31% copper, 31.7 g/t silver and 0.19 g/t gold) from 169.5 meters down hole.
- Previously reported high-grade silver and gold in drill hole CMR26-213:
- 30.6 meters grading 209.2 g/t AgEq* or 6.58% ZnEq* (1.65% zinc, 0.05% copper, 96.6 g/t silver and 0.92 g/t gold) from 134.3 meters down hole, including
- 6.1 meters grading 562.3 g/t AgEq* or 17.69% ZnEq* (2.63% zinc, 0.06% copper, 320.2 g/t silver and 2.48 g/t gold) from 135.5 meters down hole. These results were previously reported on October 1, 2026.
* ZnEq (zinc equivalent) and AgEq (silver equivalent) are calculated using the assumptions set out in the Notes to Table 1. Reported intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are estimated at 75% to 85% of downhole lengths.
Craig Parry, Chair and CEO, commented:
"The AG Deposit is an important part of the existing Palmer resource, and these latest results provide additional confidence in the strength and continuity of the mineralization across the central portion of the deposit. With all three drill holes from the 2026 AG infill program now complete, we are bringing together a significantly improved dataset to refine the geological model and ultimately, to work toward an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Palmer."
Peter Mercer, Senior Vice President, Alaska, added:
"These results give us a more complete picture of the central portion of AG, with strong silver mineralization in CMR26-213 and CMR26-215 and substantial zinc-rich intervals in CMR26-211. We will move forward with integrating the assays and core logging from all three holes into the AG geological model. The mountain portion of our drill program is finished for the year while drilling at lower elevation targets continues through the remainder of the 2026 field season."
Figure 1: AG drill hole collars for CMR26-211, CMR26-213 and CMR26-215. See Table 2 for collar information.
AG ASSAY RESULTS
Vizsla Copper's 2026 drill program at the AG Deposit completed the first drilling at the deposit since 2019. Drilling targeted mineralized horizons in the central portion of the deposit (Figure 1). The drill holes were planned to infill an area between two lateral high-grade and metal-rich portions of the deposit known as the JAG and Nunatak panels (Figure 2). The combined results provide additional information on the distribution of zinc, silver, gold and barite within the area tested.
Drill hole CMR26-215 intersected a silver-rich, barite-bearing sulphide package containing 7.2 meters grading 207.5 g/t silver (438 g/t AgEq*, Table 1) from 182.3 meters within a broader interval of 21.2 meters grading 307.5 g/t AgEq* (Table 1). A zinc-rich section at the lower end of this interval returned 1.2 meters grading 23.58% zinc from 200.3 meters down hole. The separate high-grade sample returned 1,045 g/t silver over 0.4 meters from 194.0 meters to 194.4 meters down hole.
Drill hole CMR26-211 intersected 37.2 meters of zinc-rich mineralization from 145.1 meters down hole (37.2 meters of 177.7 g/t AgEq*), including 12.8 meters grading 7.79% zinc (346.6 g/t AgEq*, Table 1) from 169.5 meters down hole. Further down hole, a separate 22.5 meter interval from 185.7 meters graded 4.36% zinc (22.5 meters of 153.5 g/t AgEq*). These intersections complement the silver-rich mineralization encountered in drill holes CMR26-213 and CMR26-215.
Previously reported drill hole CMR26-213 intersected barite-bearing, semi-massive sulphide mineralization in an altered volcanic sequence. The drill hole intersected a 6.1 meter interval grading 320.2 g/t silver and 2.48 g/t gold (562.3 g/t AgEq*, Table 1) within a broader 30.6 meter interval of 209.2 g/t AgEq* (see October 1, 2026, news release). The results are reproduced in Table 1.
Figure 2: AG Deposit long section, looking southwest, with 2025 MRE grade shells, historical pierce points and 2026 drilling.
Table 1. Selected Assay Results — AG Deposit
|
Drill hole
|
From
|
To
|
Length
|
Zn
|
Cu
|
Ag
|
Au
|
Pb
|
BaSO₄
|
CuEq
|
ZnEq
|
AgEq
|
CMR26-215
|
180.3
|
201.5
|
21.2
|
4.79
|
0.14
|
116.9
|
0.27
|
0.94
|
36.22
|
4.39
|
9.67
|
307.5
|
Including
|
182.3
|
189.5
|
7.2
|
5.46
|
0.17
|
207.5
|
0.45
|
1.48
|
55.16
|
6.25
|
13.78
|
438.0
|
Including
|
200.3
|
201.5
|
1.2
|
23.58
|
0.28
|
12.6
|
0.73
|
0.04
|
3.22
|
11.72
|
25.84
|
821.2
|
CMR26-211
|
145.1
|
182.3
|
37.2
|
3.62
|
0.16
|
26.1
|
0.21
|
0.99
|
9.63
|
2.54
|
5.59
|
177.7
|
Including
|
169.5
|
182.3
|
12.8
|
7.79
|
0.31
|
31.7
|
0.19
|
2.47
|
10.66
|
4.95
|
10.90
|
346.6
|
CMR26-211
|
185.7
|
208.2
|
22.5
|
4.36
|
0.09
|
3.1
|
0.08
|
0.08
|
0.86
|
2.19
|
4.83
|
153.5
|
Including
|
190.4
|
195.4
|
5.0
|
6.70
|
0.10
|
3.4
|
0.09
|
0.06
|
0.56
|
3.26
|
7.19
|
228.7
|
CMR26-211
|
233.8
|
245.1
|
11.3
|
2.78
|
0.03
|
9.8
|
0.10
|
0.07
|
3.32
|
1.53
|
3.36
|
106.9
|
CMR26-213*
|
134.3
|
164.9
|
30.6
|
1.65
|
0.05
|
96.6
|
0.92
|
0.47
|
12.15
|
2.99
|
6.58
|
209.2
|
Including
|
135.1
|
145.5
|
10.4
|
2.49
|
0.06
|
255.3
|
2.39
|
1.15
|
32.75
|
6.91
|
15.23
|
484.2
|
Including
|
135.5
|
141.6
|
6.1
|
2.63
|
0.06
|
320.2
|
2.48
|
1.42
|
37.24
|
8.03
|
17.69
|
562.3
|
CMR26-213*
|
229.2
|
233.8
|
4.6
|
4.57
|
0.13
|
12.7
|
0.07
|
0.10
|
0.75
|
2.45
|
5.40
|
171.7
* CMR26-213 results were previously reported on October 1, 2026. Reported intervals are down hole lengths; true widths are estimated at 75% to 85% of down hole lengths.
Notes:
|
1.
|
CuEq (%) = (49.04 × Cu% + 22.25 × Zn% + 10.14 × Pb% + 0.70 × Ag g/t + 37.77 × Au g/t) / 49.04.
|
2.
|
ZnEq (%) = (49.04 × Cu% + 22.25 × Zn% + 10.14 × Pb% + 0.70 × Ag g/t + 37.77 × Au g/t) / 22.25.
|
3.
|
AgEq (g/t) = (49.04 × Cu% + 22.25 × Zn% + 10.14 × Pb% + 0.70 × Ag g/t + 37.77 × Au g/t) / 0.70. AgEq is calculated using the same AG metal-value coefficients as CuEq and ZnEq.; AgEq grade is not reported in the 2025 mineral resource estimate.
|
4.
|
Barite (BaSO₄) is excluded from CuEq, ZnEq and AgEq. BaSO₄ is calculated from XRF BaO using BaO × 1.52217. Where XRF BaO was unavailable, BaSO₄ was estimated from ICP barium using Ba% × 1.6995.
|
5.
|
Metal price assumptions considered for the calculation of Metal Equivalent grades are: Gold (US$/oz 2,100.00), Silver (US$/oz 28.0), Copper (US$/lb 4.50), Lead (US$/lb 0.95) and Zinc (US$/lb 1.50) (SRK, 2025).
|
6.
|
Estimated metal recoveries (REC) are 54.8% for copper, 94.8% for zinc, 83.4% for lead, 91.0% for silver and 66.0% for gold as determined from metallurgical locked cycle flotation tests completed in 2018 (SRK 2025).
|
7.
|
Reported composite grades are length-weighted averages; controls and duplicates are excluded. Internal lower-grade samples and dykes are retained, with no grade capping. "Including" intervals are contained within their parent intervals and should not be added. Previously reported CMR26-213 composite grades have been updated following verification of the underlying assays and composite calculations. The updated values supersede those reported on October 1, 2026.
Table 2. Collar Coordinates for Reported Drill Holes
|
Hole
|
UTM East*
|
UTM North*
|
Elevation
(m)
|
Drill Pad
|
Azimuth (°)
|
Dip
(°)
|
Target
|
CMR26-211
|
419,794
|
6,582,027
|
1239
|
Zion
|
180
|
30
|
AG Deposit
|
CMR26-213
|
419,794
|
6,582,027
|
1239
|
Zion
|
195
|
25
|
AG Deposit
|
CMR26-215
|
419,794
|
6,582,027
|
1239
|
Zion
|
171
|
40
|
AG Deposit
*Coordinates are in UTM NAD 83, Zone 8N. Elevations are in meters above sea level; dips are expressed as positive angles below horizontal.
Figure 3: Drill core from CMR26-215 between 197.9 meters and 207.5 meters, including the 1.2-meter interval from 200.3 meters to 201.5 meters grading 23.58% zinc and 25.84% ZnEq. See the Note regarding drill core photographs.
AG DEPOSIT AND GEOLOGICAL CONTEXT
The AG Deposit hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.35 million tonnes grading 0.15% copper, 3.88% zinc, 0.80% lead, 110.6 g/t silver, 0.41 g/t gold and 30.0% BaSO₄ (3.9% CuEq and 8.8% ZnEq). It is one of two deposits included in the Palmer Project mineral resource estimate, which has an effective date of January 13, 20251. The 2026 drill results reported here are not included in that estimate. Barite grades are reported in the mineral resource estimate but were excluded from the resource cut-off and metal-equivalent calculations.
The Company intends to update the Palmer Project mineral resource estimate in the first quarter of 2027, following receipt of all outstanding assays from the 2026 drill program and completion of geological interpretations and resource modelling.
SAMPLING, ANALYTICAL METHODS AND QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL
The Company's QA/QC drill core sample protocol consists of collection of samples over a minimum 0.3 m interval to a maximum 1.5 m interval (depending on the lithology and style of mineralization) over the mineralized portions of the drill hole. The drill core sample is cut in half with a diamond saw, with half of the core placed in individual sealed plastic sample bags and the remaining half securely retained in the original core box for permanent storage. Drill core samples are shipped by transport truck in sealed woven plastic bags to ALS Geochemistry in Whitehorse, Yukon, for sample preparation. Prepared samples are then forwarded to ALS in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for analysis. ALS Geochemistry meets the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 standards.
Various metals including copper, lead, zinc and silver were analyzed by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) atomic emission spectroscopy, following multi-acid digestion. The elements copper, lead and zinc are determined by ore grade assay for samples that return values >10,000 ppm by ICP analysis. Silver is determined by ore-grade assay for samples that return >100 ppm by ICP analysis. Higher-grade zinc samples are analyzed by titration where required. Gold was determined by fire-assay fusion of a 30 g sub-sample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Barium (BaO) analysis utilized lithium borate fusion into fused discs for XRF analyses, with BaO converted to BaSO4 (barite) using a conversion factor of BaO x 1.52217. Where XRF BaO was unavailable, BaSO₄ was estimated from ICP barium using Ba% × 1.6995. Density measurements were determined at the project site by Constantine personnel on cut core for each assay sample.
The Company maintains a robust QA/QC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material). In addition, prepared samples, sample replicates, duplicates and internal reference materials are routinely used as part of ALS Geochemistry's internal quality assurance program.
OUR COMMITMENT
Vizsla Copper is committed to conducting all exploration activities with a safety-first mindset. Protecting the health and safety of our employees, contractors and neighbouring communities remains the Company's highest priority. This commitment includes responsible environmental stewardship, rigorous regulatory compliance, and open and timely engagement as the Palmer Project continues to advance.
The most recent approval from the Department of Natural Resources and associated public record are available through the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.
ABOUT Vizsla Copper
Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Palmer VMS project in Southeast Alaska, and its Poplar and Woodjam porphyry-related projects in Central and Southern British Columbia. All of the Company's projects are well situated amongst significant infrastructure. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of the properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdictions of Alaska and British Columbia, and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.
Vizsla Copper is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the mineral resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).
Note
- Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are uncertain in nature and there has not been sufficient work to define them as indicated or measured mineral resources. Scientific and technical information relating to the Palmer Mineral Resource Estimate contained in this news release is derived from the technical report dated February 28, 2025, with an effective date of January 13, 2025, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate, Palmer Project, Alaska, USA", prepared by Ben Parsons, MSc, MAusIMM (CP), and Kash Kelloff, BSc ChemE, MBA, SME, MMSAQP, of SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.
- Photographs of drill core are provided for illustrative purposes only. Visual estimates of mineralization are inherently imprecise and may not accurately reflect true grade. Readers are cautioned that photographic representations of mineralization should not be relied upon as a substitute for analytical assay results and do not represent the average grade of any sample interval.
QUALIFIED PERSON
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Mercer, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Alaska for Vizsla Copper, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the continuation of surface drilling at the Xmas Creek targets through the remainder of the 2026 field season; the integration of assays and core logging into the AG geological model; the interpretation, correlation and potential continuity of mineralized horizons; further exploration and future work programs; and the potential contribution of AG within the broader Palmer Project and the Company's portfolio.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks that visual observations of mineralization may not be confirmed by assay results and may not be indicative of grade, continuity or the potential to define a mineral resource, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, uncertainties associated with mineral resource estimates and the absence of mineral reserves, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, commodity price volatility including fluctuations in copper, gold and molybdenum prices, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.
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