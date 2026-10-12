Viva Gold to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference October 13th

Viva Gold to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference October 13th

Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV: VAU,OTC:VAUCF, OTCQB: VAUCF) ("Viva," or the "Company"), today announced that Jim Hesketh, President & CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 13th, 2026.

DATE: October 13th
TIME: 1:30 p.m. ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 13th – 20th. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company
questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the
conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.  

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • The Company expects to publish a feasibility study ("FS") in Q4 of 2026
  • Additional drilling is planned at the Company's new Midway Hills discovery
  • Recently completed an upsized and oversubscribed financing that had strong institutional support
  • Upon completion of the FS, Viva will create a plan of operations and entire the Nevada mine permitting process

About Viva Gold

Viva Gold's 100%-owned Tonopah Gold Project is located within a large land position in established goldmining country on the prolific Walker Lane Structural Trend in western Nevada, approximately a 30minute drive south of Kinross Gold's Round Mountain Mine. Viva has defined a high-confidence gold mineral resource and has demonstrated the potential for an economically viable open-pit, heap leach/mill gold project through its 2025 preliminary economic assessment (PEA). Prefeasibility Study has been initiated on the project with a final report due in fourth quarter of 2026. Viva Gold is committed to advancing the Tonopah Gold Project in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, consistent with management's core values. Viva Gold is led by CEO James Hesketh, a 40-year mining industry veteran who has led the development and construction of eight mines globally. The Board and management team include experienced mining professionals with expertise in exploration, project development, construction, and mine operations. Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (VAU), the OTCQB (VAUCF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (7PB). Viva currently has approximately 172 million shares outstanding. The Company is advancing its Tonopah Gold Project in mining-friendly Nevada with the support of institutional shareholders. More information is available on https://www.sedar.com and at www.vivagoldcorp.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Viva Gold Corp.
Name: Jim Hesketh
Title: President & CEO
Phone: (720) 291-1775
Email: jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Name: Graham Farrell: Graham Farrell
Title: Investor Relations
Phone: (416) 842-9003
Email: graham.farrell@vivagoldcorp.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com


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