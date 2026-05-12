Visionary Metals Corp. Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Visionary Metals Corp. Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Visionary Metals CORP. (TSXV: VIZ,OTC:VIZNF) ("VIZ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on June 30th. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis for its first and third quarters.

  • Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter ending September 30, 2026, and the third quarter ending March 31, 2027; and

  • Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited financial statements (due within 120 days of June 30th) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of December 31st).

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Visionary Metals Corp:

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company with two paths to value creation for shareholders: Advancement of two nickel and copper sulfide projects within a 40 km² land package in Wyoming's Granite Mountains as part of a Strategic Exploration Alliance with Teck American Incorporated; and the exploration of the newly acquired Slipstream copper-gold-silver porphyry project spanning tier one mining jurisdictions of Utah and Nevada. Visionary aims to create value for shareholders by systematically advancing these assets toward discovery and resource definition to become a leading explorer and future developer of U.S. nickel, copper, gold and silver projects.

For further information, contact:

Wes Adams, Chief Executive Officer
Visionary Metals Corp.
325 Howe St, Suite 407
Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1Z7
Tel: (303) 809-4668

For additional information, please visit:
https://visionarymetalscorp.com/

About Visionary

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company with two paths to value creation for shareholders: Advancement of two nickel and copper sulfide projects within a 40 km² land package in Wyoming's Granite Mountains as part of a Strategic Exploration Alliance with Teck American Incorporated; and the exploration of the newly acquired Slipstream copper-gold-silver porphyry project spanning tier one mining jurisdictions of Utah and Nevada. Visionary aims to create value for shareholders by systematically advancing these assets toward discovery and resource definition to become a leading explorer and future developer of U.S. nickel, copper, gold and silver projects.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wes Adams Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 303.809.4668 |

Email: info@visionarymetalscorp.com www.visionarymetalscorp.com

For further information, please contact: Wes Adams, CEO 303.809.4668 | info@visionarymetalscorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the commencement and timing of exploration activities by the Company, the completion of any subsequent funding, the completion of exploration activities, the exercise of any option by Teck and the funding related thereto and the entering into of any joint venture, the use of proceeds from any funding and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration plans; Teck may choose not to exercise any option; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297087

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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