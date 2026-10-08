Visa to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2026 Financial Results on October 27, 2026

Visa (NYSE: V) will report its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2026 financial results on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. After market close, Visa will furnish the results with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post them, along with accompanying financial information, on the Visa Investor Relations website. Visa will issue a news wire alert when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Visa's executive management team will then host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast at investor.visa.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Visa Investor Relations website for 30 days.

Visa is currently in its customary "quiet period" during which time company executives will not be interacting with the investment community. This quiet period will be in place until fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2026 earnings are publicly available on October 27, 2026.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

Investor Relations: Jennifer Como, 650-432-7644, InvestorRelations@visa.com
Media Relations: Fletcher Cook, 650-432-2990, Press@visa.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

nyse:vfintech investing
V
The Conversation (0)
Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO)

Culpeo Minerals Marks Milestones at Lana Corina and Fortuna Projects

Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQD:CPQRF) Non-Executive Chairman Geoff McNamara said in an October 5 corporate video that the company has begun drilling at its Vista Montana prospect in Chile's Lana Corina project. The initial four-hole, 2,000-metre program is intended to confirm that Vista Montana... Keep Reading...
Coles Orders Fiji Kava® FZZR™ – First Flavoured Kava Product to Launch in Australia

Coles Orders Fiji Kava® FZZR™ – First Flavoured Kava Product to Launch in Australia

The Calmer Co. International Limited (ASX: CCO), a leading consumer packaged goods company specialising in kava and other natural products that promote relaxation and sleep support, refers to its ASX announcement of 24 June 2026 and is pleased to advise that Coles has placed its initial order... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Successfully Acquires Four Blocks in Brazil's Open Acreage Bid Round

Alvopetro Successfully Acquires Four Blocks in Brazil's Open Acreage Bid Round

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) was awarded four blocks in the 6th Cycle of the Permanent Concession Offer of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (the ANP) in Brazil. The four blocks cover 462.4 square kilometres and are all located in the Tucano... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0082, -0083, -0084, -0085, -0086, and -0087 drilled as part of its... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0082, -0083, -0084, -0085, -0086, and -0087 drilled as part of its... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has received gross proceeds of CAD$35,073,967 from the exercise of warrants.In January 2026,... Keep Reading...

Visa Expands Fan-First Strategy with New and Renewed Team Partnerships Across Pro Football

Visa's portfolio of 13 team relationships brings fans closer to pro football culture in some of the sport's most passionate markets Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, is building a fan-first pro football platform designed to connect more directly with fans, teams, communities,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Cloud Releases Agenda for 2026 Fall Mining Showcase; Investor Registration Open

Culpeo Minerals Marks Milestones at Lana Corina and Fortuna Projects

Equity Metals Reports Assays from 2026 Validation Drilling on the No. 3 Vein and Active Q4 Exploration Initiatives, Silver Queen Project, BC

Marvel Biosciences Reports MB-204 as Highly Effective at Treating Autism Behaviours in Shank3 Mouse Model

Related News

nickel investing

BHP Sells Kambalda Nickel Concentrator to Gold Fields

nickel investing

Anglo Warns EU it Will Shut Brazil Mine if MMG Deal Blocked

Red Cloud Releases Agenda for 2026 Fall Mining Showcase; Investor Registration Open

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Reports Assays from 2026 Validation Drilling on the No. 3 Vein and Active Q4 Exploration Initiatives, Silver Queen Project, BC

base metals investing

Chalice First Assays Hit Broad, High-Grade Gold

gold investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Prices, Plus Uranium's "Slam Dunk" Setup

silver investing

Silver Cycle Just Starting, in Growth Mode Now | Americas Gold and Silver's Paul Huet