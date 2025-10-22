Visa Live Takes Flight with Benson Boone at the Rocket Garden

From le Louvre to the Launch Pad, Visa Live returns with another unforgettable music experience that puts fans at the center of the action.

Prepare for lift-off this November as Visa presents another unforgettable cultural moment with Visa Live at the Rocket Garden featuring global chart-topping sensation, Benson Boone on November 29.

After the global success of Visa Live at le Louvre , the next chapter of the series lands at one of the world's most iconic locations, the Rocket Garden at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Merritt Island, Florida. Headlined by Benson Boone, with a special guest to be announced , this event will be livestreamed on TikTok, inviting fans everywhere to join a night of music under the stars in a setting typically reserved for daylight exploration.

"The Visa Live experience speaks to a fundamental truth in music: the space or environment in which the music is performed actually matters to both the artist and the audience," said Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer, Visa. "We believe that Visa Live at the Rocket Garden embodies the history of real space travel and the promise of future exploration, providing a setting for Benson Boone to deliver a never-been-seen-before experience. It reflects our commitment to reimagining the fan experience and creating new spaces for artists to create."

Set against the awe-inspiring backdrop of the Rocket Garden at night, the event promises an atmosphere unlike anything fans or artists have experienced before. Towering rockets from the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo eras are dramatically lit beneath the stars, creating a stunning and unforgettable landscape.

"Visa and NASA have truly gone above and beyond bringing this show together," said Benson Boone. "This show is going to be so insanely sick and one I'll remember forever. I hope everyone likes my outfit as much as I do…"

Onsite Experiences

Visa Live at the Rocket Garden brings fans even closer to the action, pushing the boundaries for how brands, creators and technology connect global audiences to cultural moments:

  • Florida residents can enter for a chance to win free tickets to this exclusive nighttime event, experiencing the Rocket Garden like never before. Florida residents ages 18+ can visit this site beginning at 9am EST on November 6 to register and enter for a chance to win 1 .
  • CashApp Visa cardholders will receive a special cash back discount on all concert merchandise and concession purchases during the event.

Experience Visa Live on TikTok

Fans around the world can join Visa Live at the Rocket Garden via an exclusive TikTok livestream, sharing in this one-of-a-kind musical experience. The event will harness TikTok's real-time interactivity, inviting viewers to comment, share and participate alongside those in Merritt Island - pushing the future of live music into new territory and connecting global audiences.

FAQ

Q: What is Visa Live?
Visa Live is a global music experience series from Visa, designed to unite fans and artists in iconic locations through unforgettable, often livestreamed, performances. The series puts audiences at the center of cultural moments, forging connections through music in unique settings.

Q: Where and when is this event taking place?
This Visa Live event happens at night in the Rocket Garden at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex - usually closed to the public after dark - November 29, 2025, making it an exceptionally exclusive experience.

Q: Who can attend the concert in person?
Tickets are not on sale to the general public, but eligible Florida residents can register to enter and have a chance to win free tickets to attend the show live in Merritt Island, while fans worldwide (and those in Florida who do not win the ticket sweepstakes) can join via a TikTok livestream.

Q: What are the benefits for CashApp Visa cardholders?
CashApp Visa Card holders will receive a special cash back discount on all concert merchandise and concession purchases during the event.

Q: Why the Rocket Garden? What makes it a unique concert venue?
The Rocket Garden features nine authentic, towering rockets from NASA's Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs. At night, their silhouettes shine under the stars, providing an awe-inspiring backdrop that celebrates the adventurous spirit of space exploration.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

______________________________
1 No purchase necessary. Open only to legal U.S. residents of Florida, 18+. Ends at 11:59 pm ET on 11/20/25. Void outside Florida and where prohibited

Media Contact
Jackie Dresch - jdresch@visa.com

V
