Visa Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Visa (NYSE: V) today announced its fiscal third quarter 2026 financial results through an earnings release that will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and available on its Investor Relations website at investor.visa.com/financial-information/quarterly-earnings/default.aspx .

Visa will host a live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results. The webcast and all related materials can also be accessed through Visa's Investor Relations website at investor.visa.com .

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

Investor Relations: Jennifer Como, 650-432-7644, InvestorRelations@visa.com

Media Relations: Fletcher Cook, 650-432-2990, Press@visa.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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