Visa Direct Stablecoin Payouts Pilot Speeds Up Access to Funds for Creators & Gig Workers

New Visa Direct pilot sends USD-backed stablecoin payouts directly to stablecoin wallets, giving creators and gig workers faster access to their funds.

At Web Summit today, Visa Inc. (V) announced a breakthrough pilot allowing businesses and platforms to send payouts directly to recipients' stablecoin wallets. For businesses using Visa Direct, payouts can be funded in fiat currency, while recipients can choose to receive their funds in USD-backed stablecoins like USDC, transforming the speed and accessibility of global payouts. This innovation expands the reach of Visa Direct by providing creators, freelancers, and marketplaces with a stable store of value and faster access to funds - even in markets facing currency volatility or limited banking infrastructure.

"Launching stablecoin payouts is about enabling truly universal access to money in minutes - not days - for anyone, anywhere in the world," said Chris Newkirk, President, Commercial & Money Movement Solutions, Visa. "Whether it's a creator building a digital brand, a business reaching new global markets or a freelancer working across borders, everyone benefits from faster, more flexible money movement."

According to new research from Monetized: Visa 2025Creator Economy Report , faster access to funds is ranked as the top reason digital content creators prefer using digital payment methods. Fifty-seven percent (57%) cited instant access as their leading motivation for choosing digital payment methods to get paid for content creation work.

This latest pilot advances Visa's innovation in stablecoin-powered payments. At SIBOS in September, Visa Direct announced a pilot program enabling businesses to pre-fund payouts using stablecoins, together, these pilots unlock access and greater financial flexibility for Visa's clients and for millions of consumers around the world.

Visa Direct Stablecoin Payout Highlights:

  • Continuous convenience: Consumers, creators and freelancers will be able to access payouts in stablecoins with near-instant speed.
  • Borderless currency for the digital age: Stablecoins can unlock access for those in underbanked regions, or where USD bank accounts are not available.
  • Increased transparency: Every transaction is permanently logged on the blockchain, supporting auditability, compliance, and receipt confirmation.
  • Expanding access: The pilot launches with select partners, with broader rollout planned for the second half of 2026 as client demand grows and regulatory frameworks advance.

FAQ

Q: What is the Visa Direct stablecoin payout pilot?

  • Visa Direct's latest pilot will allow platforms and businesses in the US to send payouts directly to users' or workers' or employees' stablecoin wallets, instead of sending to a card or bank account.
  • Funds are delivered in USD-backed stablecoins, such as USDC.

Q: What are the advantages of stablecoin payouts?

  • Near-instant, cross-border payouts, eliminating banking hours and cross-border lags.
  • Consistent, USD-pegged value helps establish predictability.
  • Every transfer is transparently recorded on blockchain.
  • Flexible access for consumers to: hold, spend, or convert their stablecoins.

Q: Who is this for?

  • Ideal for international businesses, marketplaces, creator/gig economy platforms, fintechs, and recipients with a compatible stablecoin wallet and who meet KYC/AML checks.

Q: How is this different from Visa's September announcement?

  • In September, Visa Direct announced its stablecoin pre-funding pilot: letting businesses fund Visa Direct payouts using stablecoins instead of only fiat, a back-end treasury innovation.
  • Today's pilot enables payouts to end recipients, like consumers, in stablecoins -putting digital dollars directly in recipients' wallets.

Q: Do FIs and companies funding these payouts fund in stablecoin or fiat?

  • Clients fund payouts in fiat currency.

Q: When will more partners have access?

  • Visa is in the process of onboarding select partners. Wider access is projected for 2026, with Visa encouraging clients to express interest as global rollout ramps up.
  • Visa continues to lead the evolution of digital payments - bridging the power of blockchain with the reliability and reach of the world's leading digital payments network.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

Media Contacts
Jackie Dresch - jdresch@visa.com
Conor Febos – febos@visa.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

VisaVNYSE:VFintech Investing
V
The Conversation (0)
Nimy Resources

Extremely high-grade gallium and rare earths Maiden Resource

Gallium resource grade more than 100g/t with mineralisation wide open for growth sets up Nimy to be key supplier to westernmarkets

Nimy Resources (ASX: NIM) is pleased to announce the extremely high-grade gallium and rare earths Maiden Resource. The Resource:Maiden JORC gallium Inferred Resource of 7.23Mt at 102g/t Ga₂O₃ using 70g/t Ga₂O₃ cut-off (740t contained Gallium Trioxide) and 538ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREOs)... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase 1 diamond drilling at the high-priority Trapper Zone on its 100%-owned Radar... Keep Reading...
VIDEO - CEO Clips Angkor Resources: Triple Opportunity in Oil, Gas & Minerals

VIDEO - CEO Clips Angkor Resources: Triple Opportunity in Oil, Gas & Minerals

Angkor Resources (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) (OTCQB: ANKOF Angkor is making moves across both the mineral and energy sectors. With three milestones on deck-including expanded oil production in Alberta and copper-gold assay results from Cambodia-Angkor is building value across borders, driven by a... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup (TSXV:GGA)

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on Cerro Prieto Project

Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSXV:GGA)(OTCQX:GGAZF) is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report on the Cerro Prieto gold project located in Sonora State, Mexico. The report is entitled "Cerro Prieto Project, Heap Leach Project,... Keep Reading...
Unico Silver Limited

New Discoveries Reinforces District Potential at Joaquin

High-grade results from La Morocha, La Negra SE and La Morocha SE confirm Joaquin as a district-scale silver-gold system.

Unico Silver Limited (“USL” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results for 21 holes (3587m) as part of an ongoing drill program at the Company’s 100%-owned Joaquin Project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. This includes exceptional high-grade silver gold intercepts at three prospects – La... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Questcorp and Riverside Complete the First Phase of Drilling at the La Union Gold and Silver Project

Extremely high-grade gallium and rare earths Maiden Resource

ReeXploration: Building the Next Generation of Responsible Critical Minerals Supply

Mine life extensions indicated with Laverton drilling

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Complete the First Phase of Drilling at the La Union Gold and Silver Project

Rare Earth Investing

ReeXploration: Building the Next Generation of Responsible Critical Minerals Supply

Gold Investing

Trump’s Fed Feud: Fears Over Fed Independence Benefit Gold

Gold Investing

Jordan Roy-Byrne: Gold, Silver Going Much Higher, "Powerful Signal" to Watch

Gold Investing

Omar Ayales: Is Gold's Run Over? Signals I'm Watching, Plus What I'm Buying

Precious Metals Investing

Mine life extensions indicated with Laverton drilling

uranium investing

Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth