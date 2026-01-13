Visa 2026 Global Economic Outlook: AI Adoption and Shifting Trade Patterns Drive Economic Transformation Beneath Steady Growth

Visa forecasts structural economic transformation driven by AI adoption, supply chain rewiring and accelerating business investment that supports stable 2.7% global growth

  • Global GDP projected to grow 2.7% in 2026, with surface stability masking fundamental shifts in trade, technology and demographics
  • Rise in business investment gains should offset softening consumption
  • Small businesses outpace consumers in AI adoption, with AI-integrating firms showing significantly higher transaction growth

Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today released its Global Economic Outlook for 2026, revealing that while headline growth appears steady at 2.7%, the global economy is undergoing fundamental transformation driven by artificial intelligence adoption, evolving trade networks and shifting investment patterns.

Analysis from Visa Business and Economic Insights shows that beneath the surface of stable GDP growth, three powerful forces are rewiring the structure of global commerce: generative AI acceleration, supply chain fragmentation and demographic pressures.

"What appears to be an 'average' year is actually a period of profound economic transformation," said Visa Chief Economist, Wayne Best. "Consumer spending remains solid, providing a stable foundation, while business investment accelerates to drive the next phase of expansion. The economy is being fundamentally rebuilt by AI, new trade patterns and digital innovation."

Key Findings

Steady Growth Masks Structural Transformation: Global GDP is projected to grow 2.7% in 2026, down slightly from 2.9% in 2025. While headline figures suggest continuity, three structural forces are reshaping the economy: geonomics displacing globalization, generative AI accelerating across sectors and population aging pressuring growth. The composition and drivers of economic expansion are changing rapidly beneath this surface stability.

Investment Accelerates as Consumption Moderates: Consumer spending remains resilient at 2.4% growth in 2026, moderating from 2.7% in 2025, while inflation eases from 3.4% to 3.1%. Business investment is accelerating, driven by AI infrastructure buildout and declining policy uncertainty, offsetting the consumption slowdown. This shift from consumption-led to investment-led growth should support commercial payments as business activity resumes.

Supply Chains Rewire; Trade Patterns Fragment: Intra-regional trade now drives two-thirds of global trade growth as supply chains shorten and companies broaden supplier bases in response to tariffs and de-risking mandates. This restructuring is fueling business travel growth, particularly in mining and technology, and driving faster recovery in cross-border commercial payments versus domestic corporate payments.

GenAI Adoption Transforms Small Business Competition: Small businesses now adopt generative AI faster than consumers, with AI-integrating firms showing significantly higher transaction growth. This technology enables lean teams to achieve scale previously requiring much larger workforces, potentially redefining what it means to be a "small business." While North American tech hubs lead in absolute adoption, faster growth abroad suggests global markets may produce the next wave of AI-driven business models.

The baseline forecast of 2.7% GDP growth reflects resilient fundamentals: stable consumer spending, accelerating business investment, and continued AI adoption across sectors, balanced against policy uncertainties and demographic pressures.

"The global economy demonstrated remarkable resilience in 2025 despite significant policy changes," Best said. "As we enter 2026, the pace of structural transformation is accelerating, creating challenges and opportunities. Organizations that combine timely insights with operational agility will be best positioned to navigate this evolving landscape and capitalize on growth drivers like AI adoption and evolving trade networks."

Read the full Visa 2026 Global Economic Outlook report here and take a deeper dive into the key findings on Visa Perspectives .

About the Visa 2026 Global Economic Outlook

The Visa 2026 Global Economic Outlook provides broad analysis of global economic trends, regional forecasts and sector-specific insights based on proprietary Visa transaction data, economic modeling, and analysis of emerging trends. The report includes detailed projections for consumer spending, business investment, inflation, and trade patterns across major economies.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to, among other things, our financial outlook. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "projects," "could," "should," "will," "continue" and other similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. We describe risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements in our filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we DO NOT intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact
Raelle Alfaro
408-505-9701
press@visa.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

VisaVNYSE:VFintech Investing
V
The Conversation (0)
Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Including Intersecting: 3.05 Metres at 1,331.00 g/t Ag, 0.16 g/t Au,14.17% Mn, 2.19% Pb, and 4.45% Zn VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC,OTC:PRNCF)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(Frankfurt:T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce assay... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Mobilizes for Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project Targeting Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

SAGA Metals Mobilizes for Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project Targeting Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to confirm the full mobilization of SAGA's exploration team, drilling crews and additional equipment for the... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the launch of drilling activities at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the historic, silver rich Cobalt Camp of Ontario, approximately 500km north of Toronto (Figure 1). The... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs

Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website and the expansion of its official social media platforms, marking an important step forward as the Company advances its high-grade silver... Keep Reading...
Kobo Delivers Significant Progress at its Kossou Gold Project in 2025, Establishes a Scalable West African Gold Platform for 2026 and Hosted the 2nd Annual Kobo Cup

Kobo Delivers Significant Progress at its Kossou Gold Project in 2025, Establishes a Scalable West African Gold Platform for 2026 and Hosted the 2nd Annual Kobo Cup

Work at the Kossou Gold Project in 2025 advanced the project toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate through more than 20,000 m of drilling and the identification of new gold targets on the western portion of the permit Initial exploration at the Kotobi Permit outlined multiple gold-in-soil... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Pinnacle Provides Progress Update for El Potrero Gold-Silver Project

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Related News

resource investing

2026: A Year of Mining Policy Overhauls Across the Americas

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Provides Progress Update for El Potrero Gold-Silver Project

Base Metals Investing

Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Precious Metals Investing

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold: 114m Grading 0.33 g/t Au Eq at York; 23m Grading 0.42 g/t Au Eq at Slab

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Corporate Update

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Provides 2026 Guidance and Growth Plan