Viper Energy, Inc., a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call for November 3, 2026

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNOM) ("Viper"), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) ("Diamondback"), today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2026 financial results on November 2, 2026 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Viper will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Access to the live webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found here. The live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via Viper's website at www.viperenergy.com under the "Investor Relations" section of the site.

About Viper Energy, Inc.

Viper is a corporation formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin. For more information, please visit www.viperenergy.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.  For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Chip Seale
+1 432.247.6218
cseale@viperenergy.com


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