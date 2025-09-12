VINFAST TO PARTICIPATE IN ELECTRIFY EXPO CHICAGO 2025

VINFAST TO PARTICIPATE IN ELECTRIFY EXPO CHICAGO 2025

VinFast today announced its participation in the Electrify Expo Chicago 2025, taking place from September 13-14, 2025 at 5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy in Hoffman Estates, Illinois . VinFast's presence at one of North America's largest electric vehicle events underscores the Company's long-term commitment to the market and marks a strategic step forward in its global expansion.

With its significant scale and wide-ranging influence, Electrify Expo Chicago attracts thousands of visitors and many of the leading automotive manufacturers. The event's sprawling, nearly 1-million-square-foot festival space offers an immersive experience, featuring test drives, hands-on displays, and live music.

At Electrify Expo Chicago, VinFast will showcase its two premium electric SUVs, the midsize VF 8 SUV and the VF 9 seven passenger full size SUV. These models represent VinFast's core values, distinguished by their refined Pininfarina design, smart technology, all-wheel drive capability and superior safety standards.

Attendees will have the opportunity to test-drive both vehicles at the event, gaining a firsthand understanding of the unique features that define VinFast's electric lineup.

The VinFast booth at the event is designed with an open and modern aesthetic, embodying the brand's strong commitment to a green transition. A dedicated team of VinFast experts will be on hand to provide detailed insights into vehicle features, sales policies, and after-sales services, ensuring a professional and informative experience for every visitor.

Mr. Loren Angelo , Vice President of Marketing, VinFast North America, shared: "At Electrify Expo Chicago, VinFast is once again underscoring our pledge to partner with American consumers in shaping the future of green mobility. In partnership with our local dealer VinFast Lisle, this activation highlights our commitment to supporting our dealer network, driving not only brand awareness to the local market but also fostering meaningful community engagement and long-term relationship building."

Both vehicles featured at Electrify Expo Chicago showcase VinFast's vision to promote the green transition and make electric vehicles more accessible by offering highly competitive sales policies for the U.S. market. The VF 8 starts at $39,900 and $44,900 for the Eco and Plus trims, respectively, with competitive lease rates from $279 /month. The VF 9 is priced from $62,900 , with a lease rate starting at $449 /month. Both models are also eligible for 0% financing promotions.

All VinFast electric vehicles in the U.S. are backed by an exceptional warranty policy: 10 years or 125,000 miles for the vehicle and an impressive 10 years with unlimited mileage for the battery (when not used for commercial purposes). Attendees can learn more about both models and VinFast's warranty policy from the experts at the booth.

VinFast's participation in Electrify Expo Chicago highlights the Company's confidence in the U.S. market and determination to expand its market share. It provides an ideal platform for the Company to connect directly with consumers, gather feedback, and forge lasting relationships with both customers and partners.

Following its strategic transition from a direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales model to a dealership-based network, VinFast has partnered with authorized dealers across 14 states nationwide. This move is designed to ensure customers receive high-quality products and services through a more accessible and established retail channel.

After establishing a foothold in North America and Europe , VinFast is continuing its global expansion by entering new, high-potential markets such as Indonesia , the Philippines , India , and the Middle East . With a diverse product portfolio, ranging from the VF 3 mini-SUV to the full-size VF 9, VinFast has quickly become Vietnam's best-selling automotive brand.

The Company remains committed to flexibly adjusting its business strategies and goals based on in-depth market analysis and macroeconomic conditions, while steadfastly pursuing its pioneering vision to drive the global green revolution.

For more information on how to see VinFast at Electrify Expo Chicago, please visit: https://www.electrifyexpo.com .

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, e-bikes and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America , Europe and Asia . Learn more at https://vinfastauto.us/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinfast-to-participate-in-electrify-expo-chicago-2025-302554808.html

SOURCE VinFast Auto LLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

VinFast AutoVFSNASDAQ:VFSCleantech Investing
VFS
The Conversation (0)
Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Pilot Plant Downstream Process Produces Lithium Carbonate with 99.78% Purity


Keep reading...Show less