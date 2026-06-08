VINFAST'S GLOBAL REVENUE IN Q1 2026 INCREASED 42% YEAR OVER YEAR

VINFAST'S GLOBAL REVENUE IN Q1 2026 INCREASED 42% YEAR OVER YEAR

VinFast Auto Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

VinFast (

In the first quarter of 2026, VinFast ("the Company") delivered 58,577 electric vehicles, representing an increase of 61% from the same period last year. International markets accounted for approximately 8% of total deliveries during the quarter.

In Vietnam, VinFast's EV deliveries in the first quarter of 2026 increased by 53% year over year. The Company maintained its position as the number one OEM in the domestic automotive market since September 2024.

Southeast Asia and India continue to be key growth markets for VinFast. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, VinFast ranked #1 BEV brand in the Philippines, #4 in India and #8 in Indonesia.

The Company also delivered 143,136 units of e-scooters and e-bikes in the first quarter, representing an increase of 219% from the first quarter of 2025. In March alone, VinFast received more than 135,000 e-scooter orders and shipped over 93,000 e-scooters to dealers in Vietnam. VinFast currently holds the leading position in Vietnam's electric motorcycle market and, in March, expanded its share of the overall motorcycle market (including both electric and internal combustion engine models) to 17%.

In the first quarter of 2026, VinFast recorded revenues of VND23,111.1 billion (US$920.7 million), representing an increase of 41.7% from the same period last year. Revenue growth was driven by strong growth in EV sales volumes in Vietnam, together with contributions from overseas markets such as India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

VinFast continued to expand its retail and after-sales network as part of its global expansion strategy. By the end of Q1 2026, customers can purchase VinFast EVs from 447 showrooms globally.

Mr. Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Chairman of VinFast, said: "VinFast has entered a new phase focused on disciplined execution, long-term sustainability, and scalable growth. As we continue expanding globally, we remain committed to strengthening our operational foundation, enhancing capital efficiency, and advancing our transition toward a more asset-light and resilient business model in Vietnam. We believe the long-term global shift toward electrification, supported by increasing focus on energy security and operating efficiency, continues to create meaningful opportunities for VinFast across our core markets."

Ms. Lan Anh Nguyen, Chief Financial Officer of VinFast, added: "Our priorities remain centered on disciplined financial management, operational excellence, and the efficient deployment of capital. We continue to focus on improving productivity, optimizing our cost base, and strengthening the financial resilience of the business. These efforts are intended to support sustainable growth while maintaining the flexibility needed to execute our long-term strategic objectives."

Recently, VinFast signed new Memoranda of Understanding with 29 after-sales partners across multiple markets to establish EV service workshops that meet VinFast's global standards. Building on this network, VinFast aims to expand to more than 1,100 service workshops globally in 2026, spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In the field of autonomous vehicle technology development, on June 1, at the NVIDIA GTC Taipei event of the COMPUTEX 2026 technology exhibition, VinFast, NVIDIA, and Autobrains announced a strategic collaboration for a next-generation level 4 program for Southeast Asia built on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion. The collaboration marks a new step in VinFast's roadmap to make advanced autonomous driving technology more accessible at a reasonable cost, while expanding its practical application in markets that have complex traffic environments.

These achievements further validate the effectiveness of VinFast's global expansion strategy. Leveraging the strength of the Vingroup ecosystem and an increasingly broad network of partners, VinFast continues to expand its footprint across key international markets while building a strong foundation for sustainable long-term growth.

Looking ahead, VinFast plans to further grow its presence through a variety of distribution models, with dealership partnerships remaining the primary channel. To support market demand, the Company plans to further strengthen its manufacturing, assembly and distribution capabilities across international markets where it currently operates. VinFast also continues to evaluate additional vehicle segments, technologies, and smart mobility solutions as part of its long-term development strategy.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host its first quarter 2026 earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on June 8, 2026. Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mauga9qr

For more information, please visit: http://ir.vinfastauto.us.

About VinFast Auto Ltd.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS) – a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC – is Vietnam's leading automotive company, committed to its mission of creating a green future for everyone. VinFast offers a range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-buses in Vietnam and exports to key markets across Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East. Learn more at www.vinfastauto.us.

(PRNewsfoto/VinFast Automotive)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinfasts-global-revenue-in-q1-2026-increased-42-year-over-year-302794027.html

SOURCE VinFast

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

vinfast autovfsnasdaq:vfscleantech investing
VFS
The Conversation (0)
Yugo Metals

Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)

Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Usha logo

Usha Resources Announces Warrant Extension

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange... Keep Reading...
CO2 Milestone with Yinson Expands Commercialisation

CO2 Milestone with Yinson Expands Commercialisation

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced CO2 Milestone with Yinson Expands CommercialisationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CHARBONE and Vema Hydrogen Build Quebec Hydrogen Supply Chain to Meet Wellhead-to-Industrial Gas Demand and Reduce Transport Costs

CHARBONE and Vema Hydrogen Build Quebec Hydrogen Supply Chain to Meet Wellhead-to-Industrial Gas Demand and Reduce Transport Costs

(TheNewswire) New agreement anchors a scalable hydrogen supply chain in one of North America's fastest-growing energy hubs Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 19, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE et Vema Hydrogen met en place une chaine d'approvisionnement en hydrogene a partir de tetes de puits au Quebec afin de repondre a la demande des gaz industriels, et de reduire les couts de transport

CHARBONE et Vema Hydrogen met en place une chaine d'approvisionnement en hydrogene a partir de tetes de puits au Quebec afin de repondre a la demande des gaz industriels, et de reduire les couts de transport

(TheNewswire) Une nouvelle entente ancre une chaîne d'approvisionnement en hydrogène évolutive dans l'un des pôles énergétiques à la croissance la plus rapide en Amérique du Nord Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 19 mai 2026 - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) («... Keep Reading...
K LINE Co-operation on Norway H2 Supply Chain

K LINE Co-operation on Norway H2 Supply Chain

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced K LINE Co-operation on Norway H2 Supply ChainDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CHARBONE to Host First Quarter Results Webinar on May 29th

CHARBONE to Host First Quarter Results Webinar on May 29th

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 15, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE tiendra un webinaire sur les resultats du premier trimestre le 29 mai

CHARBONE tiendra un webinaire sur les resultats du premier trimestre le 29 mai

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 15 mai 2026 - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une entreprise verticalement intégrée spécialisée dans les gaz industriels, axée sur la production, la distribution et le stockage... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes CAPEX Budget for the 3N Primary Silica Sand Purification Plant

EraNova Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Metalsource Mining Strengthens Strategic Communications and Market Awareness as Exploration Advances at America's First Silver Mine

Sun Summit Commences Fully Funded 10,000 Meter Drill Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

Related News

lithium investing

American Battery Technology Reclaims DOE Lithium Grant After Successful Appeal

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes CAPEX Budget for the 3N Primary Silica Sand Purification Plant

precious metals investing

EraNova Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Strengthens Strategic Communications and Market Awareness as Exploration Advances at America's First Silver Mine

base metals investing

Sun Summit Commences Fully Funded 10,000 Meter Drill Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

precious metals investing

Heliostar Announces Closing of Option Agreement with Zacatecas Silver for Non-Core Properties

copper investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Tintina Mines Soars 200 Percent