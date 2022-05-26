Life Science News Investing News

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the " Company " or " Viemed ") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a home medical equipment supplier and the nation's largest independent provider of ventilation that provides post-acute respiratory care services, announced that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Thursday, June 2 nd 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

During the webcast, Casey Hoyt, CEO, and Todd Zehnder, COO, will conduct a presentation that will cover key areas of Viemed's business. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask questions through an interactive Q&A portal.

To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1540530&tp_key=9232bce539 .

Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.viemed.com .

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed's service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com .

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod
Bristol Capital
905-326-1888
glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder
Chief Operating Officer
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
337-504-3802
investorinfo@viemed.com


