[Video Enhanced] Northern Lights Releases 3D Geophysical Animation of the Horetzky Copper Project

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC September 3, 2026 TheNewswire Northern Lights Resources Corp. (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) (FSE: 0ZH0) ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") is pleased to release a 3D animation illustrating the deep structure of the Horetzky porphyry system. The animation complements the Company's August 31, 2026 exploration update, which described how the MobileMT results, the previously reported 3D aeromagnetic model and modern inversion of historical IPresistivity data are being evaluated together to refine and prioritize future exploration targets at Horetzky.
Luka Capin, Interim CEO of Northern Lights, commented, "We are pleased to provide shareholders and potential investors with this animation that brings the deep structure of the Horetzky porphyry system to life, it provides a clear visual representation of how the magnetic and resistivity models relate at Horetzky. Static 2D renderings simply cannot do justice to a target of this scale and complexity and give us a stronger technical basis for refining and prioritizing future exploration targets but helps us better appreciate and understand the impressive potential size and scale of Horetzky."
3D Geophysical Animation
The animation displays the previously reported aeromagnetic susceptibility inversion and the 2026 MobileMT resistivity inversion within a common 3D viewing environment. The magnetic model outlines an interpreted multi-phase magnetic intrusive complex extending more than 2,500 metres from surface to the stated depth limit of the inversion. The MobileMT model images inferred resistivity architecture to more than 1,000 metres depth.
The models are separate inversion products displayed together to illustrate their spatial relationship. Geophysical responses are inferred and require evaluation alongside geological, geochemical and drilling information.
Integration of 3D Inversion Models
Inversion of the detailed aeromagnetic survey flown by Precision GeoSurveys for Volatus Capital Corp in 2021 with the AFMAG inversion is now possible. Displaying both the magnetic susceptibility and AFMAG resistivity clearly show the magnetic porphyry intrusive, overlain by the high resistivity silica lithocap.
Magnetic susceptibility inversion (pink) indicates the deep magnetic porphyry intrusion, AFMAG inversion (yellow) shows the resistive silica lithocap
Overview of the Horetzky Project
The Horetzky Copper Project covers 5,057 hectares in British Columbia's Babine Porphyry Belt. The Project has a five-year Multi-Year Area Based exploration permit authorizing exploration activities including geophysical surveying, trenching and the drilling of up to 100 holes.
The Babine porphyry belt in an arc volcanic- and sedimentary belt which has been intruded by Eocene age diorite to granodiorite porphyries. The Babine belt is well-endowed with porphyry-style and related Cu-Ag and Mo mineralization, including the past-producing Bell and Granisle copper mines, and advanced exploration projects including Nak operated by American Eagle Gold Corp., (American Eagle) and the Duke district, operated by Amarc Resources Ltd. (Amarc).
The Horetzky project covers The Mt. Horetzky Porphyry, which was first explored in 1965 by Falconbridge using modern exploration methods. The Hecla Operating Company followed Falconbridge, and drilled 8 diamond drill holes based on surface geochemistry and geophysics, and encountered typical porphyry-style Cu mineralization. A series of small exploration programmes was conducted by several operators (Rio Algom, CJL Enterprises, Volatus Capital) with encouraging results.
Qualified Person
Steven McMullan, P.Geo., supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For Further Information
Luka Capin
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 (236) 232-0988
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented mineral exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon, and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona.
Northern Lights trades under the ticker "NLR" on the CSE, on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF", and on the FSE under the ticker symbol "0ZH0". This and other Northern Lights news releases can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.northernlightsresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the Company's future exploration activities, and its corporate plans and objectives.
Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates as of the date of this news release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to the Company's exploration activities, changes in market conditions, the Company's ability to execute its business plans, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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