Drill Permit Announced in December for up to 15 holesDrill Program will Focus on Relationship to High Li Zone to adjacent Jindalee PropertyVictory Resources Corporation is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has mobilized to the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada to prepare the property for drilling"Building from extensive exploration work and analysis conducted to date, the Company's ...
  • Drill Permit Announced in December for up to 15 holes
  • Drill Program will Focus on Relationship to High Li Zone to adjacent Jindalee Property

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has mobilized to the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada to prepare the property for drilling

"Building from extensive exploration work and analysis conducted to date, the Company's exploration team has identified drill targets that will determine whether a relationship exists to the high Li zone on the adjacent Jindalee property," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President and CEO.

Smokey Lithium Drilling Strategy Highlights

  • The adjacent Jindalee property has a claystone unit outcropping on its land holdings that have assayed as high as 700 ppm Lithium at surface
  • The outcrop identified by Jindalee is cut by an east/northeast trending fault. The claystone beds have been dropped down into the valley and then covered by alluvial sand and gravel
  • Jindalee has completed their first phase drilling program and have identified claystone intersections on the dropped downside of the fault
  • Victory is pursuing a strategy based upon its theory that the down-dropped clay presents an opportunity to locate the extension of the lithium clays ‘buried at depth'
  • Deposits ‘buried at depth' are anticipated to be preserved from surface erosion and weathering. This may help to maintain grade and total thickness
  • The depths are unknown for locating the buried extension, and drilling will confirm both depths, grade, and nature of the deposit

Victory has permitted a total of 15 holes, designed in an array to provide maximum resource potential, the latitude to adjust based on results, and provide access nearest to known lithium occurrences at surface. A total of 3 holes will be drilled initially as Victory attempts to locate the buried/preserved claystone beds. The strategy will be to test along the Jindalee boundary margins, nearest to the fault line to reduce the depths required to reach clays and attempt to capture the full thickness of the claystone.

About Smokey Lithium, Nevada

Victory's Smokey Lithium project is a clay lithium property that lies approximately 20 miles north of Clayton Valley, and 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project. Smokey Lithium is located 25 km northwest of Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project and 35 km southwest of American Lithium Corporation's Tonopah Lithium Claims Property in southwest Nevada. Esmeralda County Nevada is a prolific region for lithium clay deposits, (Noram, Cypress, American Lithium, Spearmint, Enertopia, and Jindalee).

The Smokey Lithium property is located 35 km west of Tonopah, Nevada within the Walker Lane trans tensional corridor on the western margin of the Basin and Range province. The property's geology consists of Miocene - Pliocene tuff deposits, claystones, and siliciclastic beds (Esmeralda Formation) with overlying younger alluvium deposits and desert pavement formation. The claystone, which can carry high lithium concentrations, is observed as highly weathered light grey to tan mounds of unconsolidated clay from 0.10 - 1.50 meters thick. The flat lying nature of the claystones, together with the frequent occurrence of transported cover requires drilling to fully validate and assess Smokey Lithium's potential as indicated by surface sampling.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President
Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)
E-mail: IR@victoryresourcescorp.com

About Victory Resources Corporation

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The Company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Victory Resources Corp.



Victory Resources (CSE:VR) is an international mining company working to grow a portfolio of gold, silver and precious metals opportunities. The company is currently developing a pair of projects located in safe and stable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including its flagship Hammond Reef South project located in Ontario. As part of its acquisition strategy, Victory Resources is focused on identifying and acquiring projects that are conducive to mining and benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project and its Mal-Wen gold project also offer the potential for year-round exploration and development.

Total Shares Outstanding: =

Total Reserve: 61,847,132

The Hammond Reef South project adjoins Agnico Eagle Mines’ (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) Hammond Reef property and is located only three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit, a large and low-grade gold deposit that hosts open-pit measured and indicated mineral resources estimated at 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold. Victory Resources believes there is the possibility that Hammond Reef South could contain extensions of the Hammond Reef zone or similar structures. The company has begun a 2020 exploration program at Hammond Reef South that is expected to include prospecting and mapping of anomalous trends previously identified by Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK). The data from this exploration program is expected to help define further drill targets.

Victory Resources Hammond Reef South

In addition to Victory Resources’ Hammond Reef South project, the company is also working to explore its Mal-Wen project, located in South-central British Columbia. The Mal-Wen project comprises six land claims totaling 1,143.58 hectares that have shown various types of mineralization, including copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization and hydrothermal breccias.

Victory Resources has targeted projects in both British Columbia and Ontario due to the provinces’ friendly mining policies and the potential to conduct exploration year-round. According to the Fraser Institute’s 2019 Survey of Mining Companies, Ontario ranked as the 16th best jurisdiction in the world when it comes to investment attractiveness, while British Columbia was recognized as the 19th most favorable jurisdiction. Moving forward, Victory Resources intends to pursue strategic acquisitions that fit this profile, specifically those that allow for year-round exploration and development.

Victory Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Flagship Hammond Reef South property located in Ontario has returned anomalous grab samples between 0.18 and 4.75 g/t gold.
  • Hammond Reef South is three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit, home to a measured and indicated resource of 208 million tonnes at .67 g/t gold.
  • Mal-Wen property comprises six land claims totaling 1,143.58 hectares that are 100 percent owned by Victory Resources.
  • Exploration at Mal-Wen has shown mineralization that includes copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization and hydrothermal breccias.
  • Wen Prospect vein has returned locally high grades including up to 16.6 g/t gold.
  • Both Ontario and British Columbia are safe and stable mining jurisdictions that offer the potential for year-round exploration.

Victory Resources’ Hammond Reef South

Victory Resources acquired the Hammond Reef South property in August 2020 via an option agreement, giving the company complete control of the project. Under the terms of the agreement, Abitibi Royalties has retained a 2 percent net smelter royalty on the project, with the expectation that Victory Resources makes cash payments totaling C$275,000 and spends C$550,000 in exploration during the first three years of ownership.

Victory Resources Hammond Reef and Reef South

The Hammond Reef South property is located in Northwestern Ontario and adjoins Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef project, which contains an open-pit measured and indicated mineral resource of 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold with an open-pit inferred mineral resource of 0.5 million tonnes grading 0.74 g/t gold. Hammond Reef South is situated in the Wabigoon subprovince of the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield.

Exploration

In August 2020, Victory Resources announced an exploration program to be conducted at Hammond Reef South that will include an extensive soil survey, mapping and magnetometer surveys. The company hopes to put this information towards a drill program in 2020, pending the appropriate permits. Victory Resources has engaged Clark Exploration of Thunder Bay to complete the proposed work program.

Victory Resources Mal-Wen

Victory Resources began the first phase of exploration at Hammond Reef South in September 2020. The company intends to continue prospecting and mapping along anomalous trends that have previously been identified by Osisko Mining. Moving forward, Victory Resources and its exploration team are focused on defining a gold trend at Hammond Reef South similar to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef project, which adjoins Hammond Reef South.

Victory Resources’ Mal-Wen Property

Victory Resources’ flagship Mal-Wen property comprises six land claims that are wholly owned by Victory Resources. The land claims cover approximately 1,143.58 hectares in South-central British Columbia, located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of Merritt. The property can be accessed via road by taking highway 97C southeast to the Loon Lake Road Exit, which connects to the logging road network and the property.

Exploration

Victory Resources has established an exploration target at Mal-Wen that is an alkalic porphyry with similar age and mineralization as the Afton and Copper Mountain deposits, which are located nearby. Like Afton and Copper Mountain, Mal-Wen occurs within the Nicole Group of rocks and is found along the same trend.

Victory Resources believes alkalic porphyry deposits such as that found at Mal-Wen have significant potential for a number of reasons, including their ability to form larger copper deposits compatible with open-pit mining. These deposits have also been found to be rich in gold relative to calc-alkalic porphyry deposits and are often lower in sulfides.

Copper mineralization has been found across the Mal-Wen property, including the HN-Wen, Mal, Malachite7 and Echo showings. Various types of mineralization have been identified on the Mal-Wen property including copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization, hydrothermal breccias and possible propylitic and localized potassium alternations. A total of six drill programs and a number of geochemical and geophysical surveys have been conducted at Mal-Wen, targeting the various styles of copper-gold mineralization. The Wen Prospect vein, a chalcopyrite-bearing quartz vein with erratic, locally high gold values, returned up to 16.6 g/t gold.

Moving forward, Victory Resources is focused on the under-explored areas between the Mal and Wen deposits while also working to assess the possibility of extending the northern boundary of the Wen Zone.

Victory Resources’ Management Team

David Lane—President

Mr. David Lane has over 35 years of experience as a startup specialist with a keen eye for strategic direction and raising capital. Mr. Lane has ample experience in senior management positions across multiple industries including oil and gas, major sports, financial services and health pharmaceutical. His roles have included, but were not limited to, Management, Ownership, Operations, Marketing and Corporate Finance positions within both the public and private sectors. Mr. Lane is currently President and CEO of Victory Resources. Before that, he was President and CEO of Quikflo Health Inc., which eventually became Friday Night Inc. and then 1933 Industries Inc., in the medicinal marijuana sector. Prior to Quikflo, Mr. Lane was President and CEO of M-Pharmaceutical, which focused on a biomedical device for the self-monitoring of glucose levels as it related to diabetes.

Glen Harder—Director

Glen Harder is the principal of Harder & Company, a Vancouver-based, boutique venture capital, corporate finance and securities law firm. He advises local and international clients on information technology, biotechnology, mining, the emerging cannabis industry, virtual currency, public and private capital raising and other matters. He advises clients on SaaS, PaaS, IaaS contracts and applications, assists with the formation and evaluation of Cloud Service Agreement models and assists clients in minimizing related contractual disputes. He also acts as a director, officer and special committee member of assorted publicly traded and private companies.

Allan Levien—Director

Allan Levien has been the owner and operator of full-service hotels since 1980. From 2006 to 2015 he served as the President, CFO and Director of Supreme Resources. Levien currently operates as a Director at Victory Resources.

Tatiana Kovaleva—Chief Financial Officer

Presently, Tatiana Kovaleva is Chief Financial Officer at Glenbriar Technologies, Inc., Chief Financial Officer for Codebase Ventures, Inc., and Chief Financial Officer of Victory Resources Corp. Kovaleva previously served as Chief Financial Officer at The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc., Chief Financial Officer at Callitas Health Inc. and Treasurer for Park Place Energy Corp.

David Deering, B.Sc. Mining Engineering—VP Exploration and Director

Mr. Deering achieved his B.Sc. degree in Mining Engineering – Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colorado) and has had extensive management experience in the mineral exploration industry strategic planning, budgeting, logistics and technical evaluation. Independent consultant for mine development: property acquisition, geology, evaluation of mineral deposits, mining, metallurgy and environmental assessment.

Victory Announces Mal-Wen IP Survey Results

Victory Announces Mal-Wen IP Survey Results

  • IP Survey Outlines Several Significant Anomalies
  • Exploration Target is Alkalic CU-AU Porphyry Style Mineralization
  • Mal East Anomaly Highest Priority Target

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FRA:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the results of the recently completed and extensive IP survey on its Mal-Wen project, located in south-central British Columbia, within the eastern belt of the Nicola Group

The 41.6 km IP survey, announced in November and completed in December, over the area of the Mal and Wen Prospects has outlined several significant chargeability anomalies (Figure 1 - below). The exploration target is alkalic Cu-Au Porphyry style mineralization.

Victory Completes IP Survey on Its Mal-Wen Property

Victory Completes IP Survey on Its Mal-Wen Property

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed an extensive IP survey on its Mal-Wen project, located in south-central British Columbia, within the eastern belt of the Nicola Group

The 45 km (approximate) IP survey, announced in November, has been completed, over the Mal-Wen Property. Preliminary results from the northern part of the grid indicate that two significant IP anomalies occur about 600 to 900 m east of the Mal Prospect (Figure 1). The Mal East and Far East anomalies form linear chargeability / resistivity highs about 600 m long in a north-south direction.

Victory Receives Smokey Lithium Drill Permit

Victory Receives Smokey Lithium Drill Permit

  • Following Extensive Exploration and Analysis Smokey Lithium Exploration Team Set to Begin Drill Program
  • Drill Program will Focus on Relationship to High Li Zone to adjacent Jindalee Property

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company's has received a drill permit to commence drilling on its Smokey Lithium property in Esmeralda County, Nevada

As a result of the extensive exploration work and analysis conducted to date, the Company's exploration team has identified drill targets that will determine whether a relationship exists to the high Li zone on the adjacent Jindalee property. The drill permit was expanded from the original 4 holes to 15 holes based upon further analysis by the Company's Exploration Team which included locations of key targets for drill holes.

Victory Initiates IP Survey on Its Mal-Wen Property

Victory Initiates IP Survey on Its Mal-Wen Property

Preliminary Results Indicate That There Is a Significant Chargeability Anomaly to the East of the Mal Prospect

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated an extensive IP survey its Mal-Wen project, located in south-central British Columbia, within the eastern belt of the Nicola Group

Victory Files Drill Permit Amendment To Expand Smokey Lithium Drill Program From 4 to 15 Holes

Victory Files Drill Permit Amendment To Expand Smokey Lithium Drill Program From 4 to 15 Holes

  • Extensive Exploration and Analysis Leads to Victory Expediting its plans for Smokey Lithium Nevada
  • Drill Program will Focus on Relationship to High Li Zone to adjacent Jindalee Property
  • Pending Permit, Victory's Exploration Team is equipped and ready to commence the Drill Program

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (FWB:VR61) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company's Exploration Team filed an amendment to its drill permit, expanding its plans for drilling its Smokey Lithium property in Esmeralda County, Nevada from 4 to 15 holes as previously indicated

As a result of the extensive exploration work and analysis conducted to date, the Company's exploration team has identified drill targets that will determine whether a relationship exists to the high Li zone on the adjacent Jindalee property.

Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Extend the Colorado SW Gold Zone Intersecting 1.2 g/t Au over 33.6m and 1.9 g/t Au over 26.4m at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Extend the Colorado SW Gold Zone Intersecting 1.2 g/t Au over 33.6m and 1.9 g/t Au over 26.4m at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results for hole FCG21-15 targeting the down dip extension of the Colorado SW gold zone at the Fondaway Canyon Gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

Lion Copper and Gold Company Logo

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Acquisition of Montana Copper-Gold Prospect

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired and staked a district scale exploration and resource discovery opportunity (the "Blue Copper Prospect"), comprising more than 7,430 acres in Powell County and Lewis & Clark County in Montana, USA.

The Blue Copper Prospect, located approximately 25 miles WNW of Helena, Montana, is centered on the Late Cretaceous Blackfoot City Stock (the "BCS"), which was intruded into the Black Mountain syncline, composed primarily of a Paleozoic sequence of limestone, dolomite, shale and sandstone. The BCS crystallized at the same time as the nearby Boulder batholith, which is host to the world-famous Butte copper mines. The area is prospective for high grade copper-gold skarns and porphyry copper-gold mineralization.

World Copper Clarifies News Release

World Copper Clarifies News Release

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), at the request of IIROC, clarifies and provides additional information related to its February 2, 2022 news release.

The Company retracts its stated endorsement of the future price targets and buy recommendation reports of Zack's Small-Cap Research ("Zack's") and Fundamental Research Corp. ("FRC"), which statement was made in error.

Pacific Empire Acquires 2% NSR Royalty

Pacific Empire Acquires 2% NSR Royalty

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to report that it has signed a purchase and sale agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with EnGold Mines Ltd. ("EnGold") to sell the Company's 100% interest in the LLH1 mineral tenure (the "Red Property"), covering 1,315 hectares contiguous to EnGold's Lac La Hache Property in central British Columbia.

"We are excited to have completed this transaction which provides PEMC with a 2% Net Smelter Return on prospective ground within EnGold's Lac La Hache Property," commented Brad Peters, President and CEO of Pacific Empire.

World Copper Provides Anniversary Commentary

World Copper Provides Anniversary Commentary

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), provides the public and its shareholders with a corporate update.

A Message from World Copper's CEO and President, Nolan Peterson:

Power Nickel Discovers Two New High-Grade Gold Zones at It's Golden Triangle Project, Stewart, BC, Canada

Power Nickel Discovers Two New High-Grade Gold Zones at It's Golden Triangle Project, Stewart, BC, Canada

SAMPLING RETURNS 16.2 G/T and 15.1 G/T GOLD IN OUTCROP

Power Nickel Inc. ("Power Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV:CMX)(OTCQB:CMETF) is pleased to report assay results from its summer 2021 Golden Ivan Property (the "Property") exploration. The highly successful 2021 prospecting and geologic mapping program has resulted in the discovery of two new high-grade gold zones yielding 16.2 grams-per-tonne (gt) gold (Au) and 15.1 gt Au in outcrop

