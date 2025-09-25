Vicarious Surgical Announces Appointment of Joseph Doherty as Chairman of The Board

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT.WS) (the "Company"), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve lives by transforming robotic surgery, today announced the appointment of Joseph Doherty as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). Mr. Doherty has served as a member of the Board since June 2025.
"Since joining Vicarious Surgical, I've had the opportunity to work closely with Joe and greatly value his perspective," said Stephen From, Chief Executive Officer. "As Chairman of the Board, he brings a wealth of experience and thoughtful leadership that will serve the Company well. I look forward to partnering with him and the Board as we advance on our mission of transforming surgical robotics and driving value for patients and shareholders."
Since January 2025, Mr. Doherty has served as CEO of the Worcester City Campus Corporation, a not-for-profit corporation whose base corporate purpose is to foster, promote and support the University of Massachusetts. Mr. Doherty has held a range of senior leadership positions across the healthcare and medical device industries. He served as President of Scapa Healthcare and sat on the Board of Directors of Scapa Group, a publicly traded company on the AIM Stock Exchange. He was also President of Olympus Surgical Technologies America, a subsidiary of Olympus Corporation of the Americas. Earlier in his career, he spent 24 years at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) in roles of increasing responsibility, ultimately serving as Vice President of Integration and Transformation.
In addition to his executive experience, Mr. Doherty has served on the boards of the Massachusetts Biomedical Initiative, Immertec, and ZATA Pharmaceuticals, and as an advisor to AccuTec and Boardwalk Robotics.
He earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Business Administration from Nichols College.
"I am honored to serve as Chairman at a pivotal moment for Vicarious Surgical. Our technology is designed to set a higher standard in minimally invasive surgery and has the potential to set a new standard for robotic surgery and enhance patient outcomes worldwide," said Mr. Doherty. "I look forward to partnering with Stephen, the Board, and the team to focus our strategy, execute with discipline, and deliver better outcomes for patients and value for shareholders."
About Vicarious Surgical
Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next-generation surgical robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company's novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to virtually transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and has received backing by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla's Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang's E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
