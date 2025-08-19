Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
August 19, 2025
Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced VIANI DRILLING AND SAMPLING RESULTS
The Conversation (0)
15 August
Horn Island Mining Lease Application Registered
Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced HORN ISLAND MINING LEASE APPLICATION REGISTERED
31 July
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports
Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports
13m
Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone
3h
Sitka Intersects Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold from near Surface in Initial Six Diamond Drill Holes Completed at the Contact Zone, RC Gold Project, Yukon
Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that multiple occurrences of visible gold have been observed, beginning near surface, in the first six drill holes to be completed by the Company at the Contact zone. Visible gold has now been observed in the drill core from every target that has been drilled within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex so far this year, including Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger and Rhosgobel. Up to 5,000 metres of drilling is currently underway at the Contact-Pukelman zone (see Figures 3, 4 and 6) as part of the fully funded 30,000 metre diamond drill program currently underway at Sitka's 100% owned, road accessible RC Gold Project located in the Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. Over 25,000 metres of drilling has been completed at RC Gold this year where drilling has focused on growing the Blackjack and Eiger deposits, expanding the mineralized footprint of the Saddle zone, and testing the potential of the Rhosgobel, Contact-Pukelman and Bear Paw targets to host additional intrusion-related gold deposits. Four drill rigs are currently operating on the Project with two rigs at Pukelman, one rig at Rhosgobel and one rig at Bear Paw (see Figure 6) with assay results currently pending for 52 holes.
- Visible gold observed in first six diamond drill holes drilled at the Contact zone
- Drilling to date has traced mineralization along a strike of approximately 900 m and to a depth of approximately 430 m from surface at the Contact zone
- Visible gold has now been observed in drill core from all five targets drilled within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex this year
- First drilling completed since 2010/2011 that produced historical intersections in Contact zone of 38.3 m of 1.54 g/t gold, 74.3 m of 1.01 g/t gold and 43.4 m of 1.20 g/t gold in Holes CC11-043, 044, 045 respectively and 10.7 m of 20.46 g/t gold in CC10-22
- Six holes totalling 2,172 m completed as part of the ongoing 5,000 m of drilling planned at Contact-Pukelman target
- Drilling has also recently commenced at the Bear Paw target
- Results are currently pending for all holes drilled at Contact-Pukelman along with holes completed across Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger, Rhosgobel and Bear Paw
- Over 25,000 metres of the ongoing 30,000 m planned drill program completed with assays currently pending for 52 holes
"The Contact zone is now the fifth target drilled by Sitka Gold in 2025 to yield multiple occurrences of visible gold within the core of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex," said Cor Coe, CEO and Director of Sitka Gold. "The widespread and robust gold mineralization being intersected in our drilling across this area continues to demonstrate that the RC Gold project is a unique gold camp with multiple intrusions that display the potential to host several multi-million ounce gold deposits within this relatively small 3 by 5 kilometre core area. With an existing multi-million ounce gold resource open for expansion and numerous other high-quality targets within the 431 square kilometre land package, RC Gold is quickly emerging as the foundation of a potential new mining district in the Yukon."
Figure 1: Examples of coarse visible gold (VG) observed in drill core at the Contact Zone. Recent drilling at the Contact Zone has intersected VG in all six holes completed so far this year, including the largest VG particles observed on the property in drill core to date (scale is the same for all pictures).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/263028_3e4ae39d74986bb2_001full.jpg
Figure 2: Example of large particles of visible gold seen within a quartz vein in metasedimentary rock in the drill core of DDRCCC-25-115 from 39.4 to 39.7 m length drilled at the Contact zone.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/263028_3e4ae39d74986bb2_002full.jpg
Contact-Pukelman Target
Six holes totalling 2,172 metres have been completed as part of the ongoing 5,000 metres of drilling planned at the Contact-Pukelman target. Drilling intersected broad intervals of strongly altered metasediments cut by several quartz monzonite, and biotite-feldspar porphyritic dykes, along with abundant, cm scale, sheeted quartz veins. Visible gold was observed in the sheeted quartz veins and was often associated with arsenopyrite, bismuthinite, and minor scheelite (see Figures 1 and 2).
Sitka's 2025 drill program is planned to expand the mineralized footprint of the Contact zone, test the zone with oriented diamond drill core to better understand controls on the mineralization and test the linkage between the metasedimentary and intrusion hosted mineralization of the Contact and Pukelman zones. The Contact zone was previously drilled in 2010 and 2011 with 1,660 metres in 12 holes of reverse circulation drilling and 254 metres in 2 holes of diamond drilling (see Table 1) and encountered significant mineralization in quartz veining within metasedimentary rocks up to 450 metres south of the Pukelman intrusion. Current drilling to date has traced gold mineralization across a lateral extent of approximately 900 metres x 650 metres and from surface to a depth of approximately 430 metres (see Figure 3 and Table 1). While this is an encouraging indicator of the potential size of this target, the Company cautions that additional drilling and assay results are required to confirm the extent and continuity of gold mineralization within this area.
* While visible gold observations are very encouraging and confirm the presence of gold mineralization, they are not intended to imply potential gold grades. Gold assays will be published after they are received from the lab for mineralized intervals in which visible gold particles were noted.
Figure 3: A location map of the Pukelman/Contact area showing the location of drill holes DDRCCC-25-111 to -116. Drilling to date has traced gold mineralization across a lateral extent of approximately 900 m x 650 m and from surface to a depth of approximately 430 m.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/263028_3e4ae39d74986bb2_003full.jpg
Table 1: Highlights of reverse circulation drilling from 2010 and 2011 at the Contact zone
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/263028_sitkatbl108192025.jpg
*Intervals are drilled core length, as insufficient drilling has been completed at this time to determine true widths.
(a) O'Brien, 2010; Assessment Report, 2010 Diamond Drilling Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment report 095539)
(b) Shutty, 2011; Assessment Report, 2011 Exploration Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment Report 095984)
Figure 4: Long Section showing target areas within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC), from the Blackjack deposit to the Rhosgobel target and the proposed drilling metres that were allocated as part of the 30,000 metre diamond drilling program planned for 2025. Visible gold has now been observed in drill core from all of the targets drilled this year within the CCIC.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/263028_3e4ae39d74986bb2_004full.jpg
Figure 5: Regional map of the RC Gold Project located in the western portion of Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/263028_3e4ae39d74986bb2_005full.jpg
Figure 6: A plan map of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger, and the six additional areas that have drill targets indicated by the mauve hatched areas. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the road network on the project and occur in an area measuring five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Additional areas highlighted by strong gold in soil anomalies are being advanced to the drill ready stage with additional geological work in 2025.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/263028_3e4ae39d74986bb2_006full.jpg
About the Flagship RC Gold Project
Sitka's 100% owned RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.
The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. These resource estimate numbers are supported by the recently updated technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. This report is available on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.sitkagoldcorp.com).
Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and amenable to heap leaching, with initial bottle roll tests indicating that the gold is not refractory and has high gold recoveries of up to 94% with minimal NaCN consumption (see News Release July 13, 2022).
As of the end of 2024, the Company has drilled 72 diamond drill holes into this system for a total of approximately 25,136 metres. Other targets drilled to date include the Saddle, Josephine, Rhosgobel and Pukelman zones. The resource expansion drilling in 2023 at Blackjack produced results of up to 219.0 metres of 1.34 g/t gold including 124.8 metres of 2.01 g/t gold and 55.0 metres of 3.11 g/t gold in drill hole DDRCCC-23-047 (see news release dated September 26, 2023) and in 2024 results of up to 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface in DDRCCC-24-068, including 409.5 metres of 1.36 g/t gold, 93.0 metres of 2.57 g/t gold and 5.5 metres of 17.59 g/t gold (see news release dated October 21, 2024). Results from DDRCCC-25-075, completed during winter drilling in 2025, produced the best high-grade intercepts drilled to date at Blackjack, returning 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t gold including 108.9 metres of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 metres of 4.52 g/t gold (see news release dated April 22, 2025).
A planned 30,000 metre diamond drilling program for 2025 is currently underway at RC Gold.
RC Gold Deposit Model
Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Measured and Indicated Resources of 233 million tonnes at a grade of 0.57 g/t Au at the Eagle Main Zone (4.303 million ounces; Harvey et al, 2022)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the AurMac Project with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 347.49 million tonnes grading 0.63 gram per tonne gold (7.00 million ounces)(4) and the Valley Deposit, with a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.94 million oz gold at 1.21 g/t and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.89 million oz at 0.62 g/t gold(5), and the Raven deposit with an inferred mineral resource of 1.1 million oz (19.96 million tonnes at 1.67 g/t gold)(6). The QP has been unable to verify the information regarding the above resource estimations and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.
(1) Sims J. Fort Knox Mine Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska, USA National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report. June 11, 2018. https://s2.q4cdn.com/496390694/files/doc_downloads...
(2) Harvey N., Gray P., Winterton J., Jutras M., Levy M.,Technical Report for the Eagle Gold Mine, Yukon Territory, Canada. Victoria Gold Corp. December 31, 2022. https://vgcx.com/site/assets/files/6534/vgcx_-_202...
(3) Hulse D, Emanuel C, Cook C. NI 43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resources. Gustavson Associates. May 31, 2020. https://minedocs.com/22/Brewery-Creek-PEA-01182022...
(4) Thornton T., Jutras M., Malhotra D. Technical Report Aurmac Property Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada. JDS Energy and Mining Inc. February 6, 2024. https://banyangold.com/site/assets/files/5251/bany...
(5)https://snowlinegold.com/2025/05/15/snowline-gold-...
(6) Jutras, M. 2022. Technical Report on the Raven Mineral Deposit, Mayo Mining District Yukon Territory, Canada, prepared for Victoria Gold Corp and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) with an effective date of September 15, 2022
Upcoming Events
Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:
- Precious Metals Summit, Beaver Creek, Colorado: September 9 - 12, 2025
- Yukon Geoscience Forum, Whitehorse, YT: November 16 - 19, 2025
- Swiss Mining Institute, Zürich, Switzerland: November 19 - 22, 2025
*All events are subject to change.
About Sitka Gold Corp.
Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut, all of which are 100% owned by the Company.
*For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
SITKA GOLD CORP.
"Donald Penner"
President and Director
For more information contact:
|Donald Penner
President & Director
778-212-1950
dpenner@sitkagoldcorp.com
|or
|Cor Coe
CEO & Director
604-817-4753
ccoe@sitkagoldcorp.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions and the Company's anticipated work programs.
These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market uncertainty and the results of the Company's anticipated work programs.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.
Keep reading...Show less
4h
Completion of Wudinna Gold Assets Sale & Payments Received
Further to the Company's announcement on 30 June 2025, Cobra (LSE: COBR), the mineral exploration and development company advancing a potentially world-class ionic Heavy Rare Earth Element ("HREE") discovery at its Boland Project ("Boland") in South Australia, is pleased to announce it has completed the sale of the Wuddina Gold Assets and received the first post-Completion cash payment and share issue from Barton Gold Holdings Ltd (ASX: BDG).
Pursuant to the Transaction, Cobra has to date received A$1 million, comprising A$200,000 in cash payments and A$800,000 through the issue of 1,025,619 Barton Gold shares. Details of the remaining consideration of up to a further A$14 million in cash and Barton Gold shares are set out in the 30 June 2025 announcement.
Rupert Verco, Managing Director of Cobra, commented:
"An important milestone, being the final granting of subdivided ELAs, has been reached, triggering the first post-Completion payments of the Transaction. We are now working through the required mechanisms for Final Settlement that will enable further cash and share payments and the Barton Gold team to commence exploration and resource expansion works from which we hope to gain further value through our Barton Gold shareholding."
About Barton Gold
Barton Gold is an Australian gold exploration and development company with a strategic focus on South Australia's central Gawler Craton. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: BGD), the OTCQB (BGDFF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: BGD3), with a current market capitalisation of around A$180 million.
Barton Gold holds 100% ownership of historic operating mines:
· Tarcoola Gold Project
· Challenger Gold Project; and
· The Tunkillia Gold Project (which it is advancing through prefeasibility to target total Barton gold production of 150,000 ounces annually)
Further information on Barton Gold can be found at: www.bartongold.com.au.
Further information relating to Cobra's Boland HREE project is presented in the appendix.
Capitalised terms used herein without definition shall have the same meanings given to them in the 30 June 2025 "Conditional Sale of Wudinna Gold Assets" announcement released at 12:00 p.m.
Enquiries:
Cobra Resources plc
Rupert Verco (Australia)
Dan Maling (UK)
via Vigo Consulting
+44 (0)20 7390 0234
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Nick Emerson
Sam Lomanto
+44 (0)1483 413 500
Global Investment Strategy (Joint Broker)
James Sheehan
+44 (0)20 7048 9437
james.sheehan@gisukltd.com
Vigo Consulting (Financial Public Relations)
Ben Simons
Kendall Hill
+44 (0)20 7390 0234
cobra@vigoconsulting.com
The person who arranged for the release of this announcement was Rupert Verco, Managing Director of the Company.
About Cobra
In 2023, Cobra discovered a rare earth deposit with the potential to re-define the cost of rare earth production. The highly scalable Boland ionic heavy rare earth discovery at Cobra's Wudinna Project in South Australia's Gawler Craton is Australia's only rare earth project amenable for in situ recovery (ISR) mining - a low cost, low disturbance method enabling bottom quartile recovery costs without any need for excavation or ground disturbance. Cobra is focused on de-risking the investment value of the discovery by proving ISR as the preferred mining method and testing the scale of the mineralisation footprint through drilling.
Cobra's Wudinna tenements also contain extensive orogenic gold mineralisation, including a 279,000-ounce gold JORC Mineral Resource Estimate, characterised by low levels of over-burden, amenable to open pit mining.
Regional map showing Cobra's tenements in the heart of the Gawler Craton
Follow us on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cobraresourcesplc
X: https://twitter.com/Cobra_Resources
Engage with us by asking questions, watching video summaries and seeing what other shareholders have to say. Navigate to our Interactive Investor hub here: https://investors.cobraplc.com/
Subscribe to our news alert service: https://investors.cobraplc.com/auth/signup
Appendix 1: Background information - the Boland HREE Project and ISR
Cobra's unique and highly scalable Boland discovery is a strategically advantageous ionic rare earth discovery where high grades of valuable heavy and magnet rare earths occur concentrated in a permeable horizon confined by impermeable clays. Bench-scale ISR testing has confirmed that mineralisation is amenable to ISR mining. ISR has been used successfully for decades within geologically similar systems to recover uranium within South Australia. Results of this metallurgical test work support that, with minor optimisation, ISR techniques should enable non-invasive and low-cost production of critical REEs from Cobra's Boland discovery.
- The Boland HREE Project was discovered by Cobra in 2023. Mineralisation is ionically bound to clays and organics within palaeochannel sands within the Narlaby Palaeochannel
- Mineralisation occurs within a permeable sand within an aquifer that is saltier than sea water and is confined by impermeable clays
- ISR is executed through engineered drillhole arrays that allow the injection of mildly acidic ammonium sulphate lixiviants, using the confining nature of the geology to direct and lower the acidity of the orebody. This low-cost process enables mines to operate profitably at lower grades and lower rates of recovery
- Once REEs are mobile in solution in groundwater, it is also possible, from an engineering standpoint, to recover the solution to surface via extraction drillholes, without any need for excavation or ground disturbance
- The capital costs of ISR mining are low as they involve no material movements and do not require traditional infrastructure to process ore - i.e. metals are recovered in solution
- Ionic mineralisation is highly desirable owing to its high weighting of valuable HREOs and the cost-effective method in which REEs can be desorbed
- Ionic REE mineralisation in China is mined in an in-situ manner that relies on gravity to permeate mineralisation. The style of ISR process is unconfined and cannot be controlled, increasing the risk for environmental degradation. This low-cost process has enabled China to dominate mine supply of HREOs, supplying over 90% globally
- Confined aquifer ISR is successfully executed globally within the uranium industry, accounting for more than 60% of the world's uranium production. This style of ISR has temporary ground disturbance, and the ground waters are regenerated over time
- Cobra is aiming to demonstrate the economic and environmental benefits of recovering ionic HREOs through the more environmentally aquifer controlled ISR - a world first for rare earths
Figure 1: Comparison between the Chinese and the proposed Boland process for ISR mining of REEs
Keep reading...Show less
5h
Lahontan Acquires Strategic Claims South of The York Pit, Expanding The Santa Fe Mine Project
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company signed a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") on August 18, 2025 to acquire 27 unpatented lode mineral claims (the "YorkClaims") from Emergent Metals Corp. ("Emergent"),adding approximately 2.1 km2 of strategic mineral rights to the Santa Fe Mine Project. The claims adjoin the Santa Fe Mine Project immediately south and southeast of the York open pit and gold mineral resource* (please see map below). Resource modeling completed as part of the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the Santa Fe Mine Project* demonstrated that gold-silver mineral resources extended in the direction of the York Claims. The acquisition of the York claims will allow the expansion of the York open pit and potentially, a substantial increase of mineral resources in the York area.
Detailed map of the eastern portion of the Santa Fe Mine Project, Mineral County, Nevada. Modeled gold and silver mineral resource blocks are shown in yellow, red and orange; the conceptual pit shells used to constrain the mineral resource estimate* are shown in red. An approximate outline of the newly acquired York Claims is shown in bold red.
Kimberly Ann, Lahontan Gold Corp CEO, Executive Chair, and Founder commented: "Lahontan is very excited to acquire the York Claims that are directly adjacent to the York gold mineral resource*. The newly acquired claims will allow a considerable layback of the York pit during mine planning and in mineral resource estimation. Modeling of gold and silver mineralization at York in the Santa Fe Mine Project PEA was constrained by a pit shell that must honor the property boundary*. With the addition of the York Claims, that pit can be greatly expanded, potentially adding resource ounces plus opening up compelling targets for further gold and silver mineral resource expansion. Coupled with recently completed exploration drilling, the Company continues its path of growing size and scale of the Santa Fe Mine Project and enhancing shareholder value".
Emergent and Lahontan contemplate completing a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") within 30 days of signing the Term Sheet. The transaction (the "Transaction") is subject to all necessary approvals, including regulatory approval. Terms of the Transaction include:
- On signing the Term Sheet, Lahontan will pay Emergent's U.S. subsidiary, Golden Arrow Mining Corporation ("GAMC"), a sum of US$10,000.
- On signing the Agreement, Lahontan will issue GAMC a US$50,000 promissory note, with a 1% per month interest rate, and payable within six months of signing the Agreement.
- On signing the Agreement, Lahontan will issue 2,000,000 common shares of Lahontan Gold Corp. to GAMC or its designee.
- On signing of the Agreement, payment of the cash, issuance of the shares, and issuance of the promissory note outlined above, GAMC will facilitate the transfer of the York Claims to Lahontan or its designee, to be completed within 30 days.
- As part of the transfer, Lahontan will grant GAMC a 1% NSR royalty (the "Royalty") on the York Claims. At any time before the third anniversary of the Agreement, Lahontan may purchase the Royalty for US$500,000. After the third and before the seventh anniversary of the Agreement, Lahontan may purchase the Royalty for US$1,000,000. The terms and conditions of the Royalty will be defined in the Agreement.
Regarding scientific data on the York Claims by provided previous claimants, the QP has been unable to verify the information and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the York Claims property that is subject to the disclosure.
About Lahontan Gold Corp.
Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 26.4 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz Au Eq(48,393,000 tonnes grading 0.92 g/t Au and 7.18 g/t Ag, together grading 0.99 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz Au Eq (16,760,000 grading 0.74 g/t Au and 3.25 g/t Ag, together grading 0.76 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report and note below*). The Company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project towards production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025. The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael Lindholm, CPG, Independent Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Lindholm was not an author for the Technical Report* and does not take responsibility for the resource calculation but can confirm that the grade and ounces in this press release are the same as those given in the Technical Report. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
* Please see the "Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project", Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website and SEDAR+. Mineral resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t AuEq for oxide resources and 0.60 g/t AuEq for non-oxide resources. AuEq for the purpose of cut-off grade and reporting the Mineral Resources is based on the following assumptions gold price of US$1,950/oz gold, silver price of US$23.50/oz silver, and oxide gold recoveries ranging from 28% to 79%, oxide silver recoveries ranging from 8% to 30%, and non-oxide gold and silver recoveries of 71%.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kimberly Ann
Founder, CEO, President, and Executive Chair
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Executive Chair
Phone: 1-530-414-4400
Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com
Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.com
Click here to connect with Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG,OTCQB:LGCXF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
20h
Kobo Resources: Unlocking West Africa’s Untapped Gold Potential
Focused on unlocking West Africa’s untapped mineral potential, Kobo Resources (TSXV:KRI) is advancing its flagship Kossou Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Strategically located next to Perseus Mining’s (TSX:PRU) producing Yaouré Gold Mine, Kossou benefits from access to infrastructure, skilled local labor, and strong logistical advantages.
Kobo’s value proposition rests on a seasoned leadership team and backing from strategic partner Luso Global Mining, part of engineering giant Mota-Engil. Beyond capital, this partnership provides access to world-class mining expertise. With a phased exploration strategy, Kobo is advancing near-term catalysts—including updated technical reports, metallurgical studies, and a 2025 drill campaign aimed at delivering a maiden resource in 2026.
Aerial view of the Kossou gold project in proximity to nearby infrastructure and operators
The Kossou Gold Project (KGP) is Kobo Resources’ flagship asset in Côte d’Ivoire, located 40 km from Yamoussoukro and adjacent to Perseus Mining’s producing Yaouré Gold Mine. Covering 110 sq. km within the prolific Birimian greenstone belt, Kossou benefits from excellent infrastructure, logistical advantages, and strong exploration potential in one of West Africa’s fastest-growing mining jurisdictions.
Company Highlights
- Mining-friendly and Underexplored Location – Côte d’Ivoire’s gold production has grown significantly but still trails neighboring countries.
- Prime Location with Infrastructure Advantage – The Kossou Gold Project (KGP) is 40 km from Yamoussoukro and 9.5 km from a major operating gold mine.
- Proven Gold Discoveries with Strike Continuity – 24,471 m drilled at KGP with multiple mineralized zones that remain open along strike and depth.
- Promising Secondary Project – Kotobi gold project offers early-stage exploration upside in a highly prospective greenstone belt.
- Aggressive Growth and Near-term Milestones – +/- 20,000 m 2025 drill program targeting priority zones and advancing toward a potential MRE in 2026 with a strong project pipeline.
- Strong Team and Strategic Backing – Decades of exploration success combined with a strategic partnership with Luso Global Mining (Mota-Engil).
This Kobo Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Kobo Resources (TSXV:KRI) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
22h
Fast-Tracking Gold Production at Livingstone Project WA
Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Fast-Tracking Gold Production at Livingstone Project WA
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00