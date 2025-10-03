Verizon Business collaborates with GE Vernova to Deliver Utilities Enhanced Grid Modernization Solutions

Verizon Business today announced the GE Vernova MDS™ Orbit an industrial wireless platform that enables utility companies to secure and protect their networks and assets, is now available on Verizon's award-winning network. The combined offering enables GE Vernova customers a secure, reliable and flexible solution to modernize and manage their electrical grid.

"As Utilities accelerate their digital transformation, they need communication platforms that are resilient, intelligent, secure and efficient", said Mitesh Parikh, Product Line Leader, GE Vernova. "The MDS™ Orbit platform, powered by Verizon's cellular network, enables our customers to modernize their grid operations with confidence – delivering the performance required for SCADA, automation, and other critical applications. Together with Verizon, we are helping utilities build the grid of the future with the connectivity and flexibility they need."

The MDS™ Orbit platform provides a robust and resilient communications backbone for a wide range of applications, including SCADA, automation, and workforce mobility. By adding Verizon's award winning network to the platform, utilities can help accelerate their transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

"The energy grid is undergoing a massive transformation, and utilities require reliable and flexible communications to manage this evolution," said Jim Kilmer, VP, Global Enterprise Americas, Verizon Business. "Our collaboration with GE Vernova is about co-innovating to meet this critical need. By integrating our network with the MDS™ Orbit platform, we are providing a powerful solution to help utilities accelerate their grid modernization efforts and deliver more resilient and efficient energy services to their customers."

This latest collaboration builds on Verizon and GE Vernova's long-standing, strategic partnership bringing together Verizon's leadership in wireless technology and GE Vernova's deep expertise in industrial applications.

For more information, visit GE Vernova MDS™ Orbit and Managed Wireless Solution , powered by Verizon, and contact get.wireless@gevernova.com .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

About GE Vernova
GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across approximately 100 countries around the world. Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future.

