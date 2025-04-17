Advancing Monument Gold Project - Exploration Update

Advancing Monument Gold Project - Exploration Update

Verity Resources Limited (ASX:VRL) (Verity or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities and strategy at its 100%-owned Monument Gold Project, located in the prolific Laverton gold district of Western Australia. The Company is advancing a pipeline of highly prospective gold targets across the Monument Project as part of its strategy to define a larger, higher-confidence gold resource base in one of Australia’s most active gold belts. The Monument Gold Project comprises 195km2 of highly prospective greenstone, along strike of Genesis Minerals (GMD:ASX) 3.3Moz Laverton Gold Project

.

Verity’s exploration strategy is underpinned by a dual focus on upgrading and expanding the existing Mineral
Resource Estimate while systematically testing high-potential greenfields targets. The Monument Project
provides an opportunity to delineate a district-scale gold system supported by:
• a strategic location within a Tier 1 gold district;
• 20km of prospective BIF strike, largely untested;
• proximity to major gold deposits and infrastructure; and
• a growing pipeline of advanced and early-stage targets.

Upcoming exploration programs will be funded through a combination of existing cash reserves and funds
raised via the renounceable Rights Issue (partially underwritten) scheduled to close on 2 May 2025 (Refer
Prospectus released to ASX on 4 April 2024 for further information).


B2Gold First Quarter 2025 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold First Quarter 2025 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

Elevated view of gold mine processing plant.

Mines and Mills: An Investment Case for the Abitibi Gold Belt

The Abitibi Gold Belt has played a key role in Canada's rich mining heritage and continues to be a powerhouse in global gold production. Stretching from Wawa, Ontario to Val-d'Or, Québec, this geological marvel has been the cornerstone of Canadian gold mining for over a century.

Since its discovery, the Abitibi Gold Belt has yielded more than 190 million ounces of gold since 1901, cementing its status as one of the world's most prolific gold-producing regions. This impressive figure underscores the belt's enduring significance in the global gold market.

The belt's robust geological formations, known as greenstone belts, have supported numerous gold mines throughout its storied history. Events like the Porcupine Gold Rush of 1909 were pivotal in establishing key mining towns such as Timmins, which remain vital to the industry today. The Abitibi Gold Belt's ongoing relevance is underscored by the continuous exploration and production activities that persist, making it a focal point for investors seeking opportunities in the gold sector.

Blue Lagoon Announces Final Tranche Of Private Placement

Blue Lagoon Announces Final Tranche Of Private Placement

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

April 16, 2025 Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: BLLG; FSE: 7BL; OTCQB: BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it will be completing a final tranche of its previously announced private placement financing (see news releases Feb 24 and March 31) by issuing up to 7,200,000 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $ 1,800,000 (the " Offering "). The Offering is in addition to the $2,646,750 raised across three previous tranches for a total of $4,446,750 to be raised by the Company.

Map of West Africa with a red pin in Ghana.

Ghana Expels Foreigners from Local Gold Market in Sweeping Sector Overhaul

As part of a sweeping policy shift aimed at tightening control over its most lucrative natural resource, Ghana has banned all foreigners from trading in its domestic gold market, BBC reported.

The directive, announced by the newly created Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), forms part of the national government’s legislative overhaul to increase state revenues, curb illegal mining and regain regulatory control over the country’s booming artisanal and small-scale gold sector.

GoldBod was created as part of the Ghana Gold Board bill 2025, which was passed by parliament on March 29 and signed into law by President John Mahama on April 2. The act rendered all previously issued licenses invalid, except for licenses granted to large-scale mining companies.

“All foreigners are hereby notified to exit the local gold trading market not later than 30th April, 2025,” said GoldBod spokesperson Prince Kwame Minkah in a statement.

Newmont Completes Its Non-Core Divestiture Program With the Sale of Akyem and Porcupine

Received More Than $2.5 Billion in Cash Proceeds to Date in 2025 1

Win Metals

WIN Advances Butchers Creek Towards Development Following Resource Update

WIN Metals Ltd (ASX: WIN) (“WIN” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for its flagship Butchers Creek Gold deposit, part of the Butchers Creek Gold Project (“BCGP”) located in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia.

×