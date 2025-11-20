Veritone to Host AI and Data Economy Investor Forum on December 1, 2025

Senior Leadership and Prominent Customers to Participate
Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced that it will host its virtual AI and Data Economy Investor Forum on Monday, December 1, 2025, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time).
During the event, Chairman and CEO Ryan Steelberg, Chief Revenue Officer Sean King, and additional senior Veritone executives will present Veritone's vision for the AI and Data market, outline the company's product and platform strategy, detail its go-to-market approach, and share insights into Veritone's expanding role in the emerging AI and Data Economy.
Participants can also expect:
- Product demonstrations;
- An overview of Veritone's aiWARE™ platform and industry-specific AI applications and solutions; and
- Testimonials from prominent Veritone customers from both commercial and public sectors.
To register for the forum, please use the following link: AI and Data Economy Investor Forum registration , or visit the IR Calendar section of Veritone's Investor Relations website. A replay will be made available following the conclusion of the event.
About Veritone
Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds enterprise AI and data solutions. Serving customers in the commercial and public sector industries, Veritone's software and services empower many of the world's largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone's leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com .
Company:
Mike Zemetra
Chief Financial Officer
Veritone, Inc.
investors@veritone.com
Investor Relations:
Cate Goldsmith
Prosek Partners
914-815-7678
cgoldsmith@prosek.com