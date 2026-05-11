Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. Reports Q1 2026 Results

- Maintains strong balance sheet with $54.3 million cash and no debt
- Continues to advance strategic alternatives process and cost savings initiatives
Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. ("Verde" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VGAS) announced today financial results for the first quarter 2026.
"We continue to advance our strategy of disciplined technology deployment while significantly reducing costs and preserving balance sheet strength. We also continue to evaluate strategic opportunities that could maximize shareholder value, including partnerships, mergers, or other strategic transactions," said George Burdette, CEO of Verde.
As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $54.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and no debt. The Company's cash and cash equivalents exceeded its previously issued guidance of more than $50 million by quarter-end. Shares outstanding remained unchanged at 44.5 million shares including both Class A and Class C common stock.
For the first quarter 2026, the Company recorded a net loss of $(2.3) million and diluted net loss per share of Class A common stock of $(0.05) compared to a net loss of $(2.7) million and diluted loss per share of Class A common stock of $(0.08) for the same period in 2025. The decrease was primarily due to lower general and administrative expenses resulting from implementing cost savings initiatives targeting a 50% reduction in costs in 2026 as compared to 2025.
About Verde Clean Fuels, Inc.
Verde owns an innovative and proprietary gas-to-liquids processing technology capable of converting low-value or stranded feedstocks into higher-value clean transportation fuels. Our synthesis gas ("syngas")-to-gasoline plus (STG+ ® ) process is designed to convert syngas, derived from a variety of feedstocks, including natural gas and biomass, into fully finished liquid fuels that require no additional refining. The STG+ ® technology is engineered for industrial-scale deployment and intended to be delivered in standardized modular units. Over $150 million has been invested in the development and demonstration of the STG+ ® technology since 2007, including the construction and operation of a demonstration plant that has completed over 10,000 hours of operation.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, regarding the Company's expectations and any future financial performance, the Company's strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans, goals and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words "could," "should," "would," "will," "aim," "may," "focus," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "advance," "project," "plan," "potential," "goal," "strategy," "proposed," "positions," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, financial, legal, regulatory, political, governmental and business conditions; changes in domestic and foreign markets and policies; the failure of the Company to deploy its technology; the failure of the Company to commercialize its technology for any reason; the failure of the Company to complete any transaction; the risks and uncertainties relating to the implementation of the Company's strategy and the timing of any business milestone; and delays in acquisition, financing, construction and development of any potential project. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein and in any oral statements made in connection therewith occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's filings with the SEC are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .
|
Verde Clean Fuels, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
2,673
|
|
|
$
|
2,998
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
Total operating loss
|
|
|
2,854
|
|
|
|
3,181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (income)
|
|
|
(507
|
)
|
|
|
(530
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(2,347
|
)
|
|
|
(2,651
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(2,393
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,704
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
$
|
(1,186
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,457
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to Verde Clean Fuels, Inc.
|
|
$
|
(1,207
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,247
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding, basic and diluted
|
|
|
22,070,453
|
|
|
|
14,808,300
|
|
Loss per share of Class A common stock
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
Verde Clean Fuels, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
As of
|
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
March 31, 2026
|
|
December 31, 2025
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
54,281
|
|
|
$
|
57,215
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Accounts receivable – other
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
943
|
|
|
|
466
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
55,328
|
|
|
|
57,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Intellectual property and patented technology
|
|
|
1,925
|
|
|
|
1,925
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
439
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
2,582
|
|
|
|
2,321
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
57,910
|
|
|
$
|
60,247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
284
|
|
|
$
|
985
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
786
|
|
|
|
906
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
429
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
1,540
|
|
|
|
2,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,572
|
|
|
|
2,112
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 22,049,621 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Class C common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 22,500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Additional paid in capital
|
|
|
64,666
|
|
|
|
64,070
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(35,422
|
)
|
|
|
(34,215
|
)
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
27,090
|
|
|
|
28,276
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
56,338
|
|
|
|
58,135
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
57,910
|
|
|
$
|
60,247
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511211390/en/
Investor Relations:
Caldwell Bailey (ICR)
verdeIR@icrinc.com