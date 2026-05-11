Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. Reports Q1 2026 Results

  • Maintains strong balance sheet with $54.3 million cash and no debt
  • Continues to advance strategic alternatives process and cost savings initiatives

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. ("Verde" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VGAS) announced today financial results for the first quarter 2026.

"We continue to advance our strategy of disciplined technology deployment while significantly reducing costs and preserving balance sheet strength. We also continue to evaluate strategic opportunities that could maximize shareholder value, including partnerships, mergers, or other strategic transactions," said George Burdette, CEO of Verde.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $54.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and no debt. The Company's cash and cash equivalents exceeded its previously issued guidance of more than $50 million by quarter-end. Shares outstanding remained unchanged at 44.5 million shares including both Class A and Class C common stock.

For the first quarter 2026, the Company recorded a net loss of $(2.3) million and diluted net loss per share of Class A common stock of $(0.05) compared to a net loss of $(2.7) million and diluted loss per share of Class A common stock of $(0.08) for the same period in 2025. The decrease was primarily due to lower general and administrative expenses resulting from implementing cost savings initiatives targeting a 50% reduction in costs in 2026 as compared to 2025.

About Verde Clean Fuels, Inc.

Verde owns an innovative and proprietary gas-to-liquids processing technology capable of converting low-value or stranded feedstocks into higher-value clean transportation fuels. Our synthesis gas ("syngas")-to-gasoline plus (STG+ ® ) process is designed to convert syngas, derived from a variety of feedstocks, including natural gas and biomass, into fully finished liquid fuels that require no additional refining. The STG+ ® technology is engineered for industrial-scale deployment and intended to be delivered in standardized modular units. Over $150 million has been invested in the development and demonstration of the STG+ ® technology since 2007, including the construction and operation of a demonstration plant that has completed over 10,000 hours of operation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, regarding the Company's expectations and any future financial performance, the Company's strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans, goals and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words "could," "should," "would," "will," "aim," "may," "focus," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "advance," "project," "plan," "potential," "goal," "strategy," "proposed," "positions," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, financial, legal, regulatory, political, governmental and business conditions; changes in domestic and foreign markets and policies; the failure of the Company to deploy its technology; the failure of the Company to commercialize its technology for any reason; the failure of the Company to complete any transaction; the risks and uncertainties relating to the implementation of the Company's strategy and the timing of any business milestone; and delays in acquisition, financing, construction and development of any potential project. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein and in any oral statements made in connection therewith occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's filings with the SEC are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

Verde Clean Fuels, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2026

2025

General and administrative expenses

$

2,673

$

2,998

Research and development expenses

181

183

Total operating loss

2,854

3,181

Other (income)

(507

)

(530

)

Loss before income taxes

(2,347

)

(2,651

)

Income tax expense

46

53

Net loss

$

(2,393

)

$

(2,704

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

$

(1,186

)

$

(1,457

)

Net loss attributable to Verde Clean Fuels, Inc.

$

(1,207

)

$

(1,247

)

Earnings per share

Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding, basic and diluted

22,070,453

14,808,300

Loss per share of Class A common stock

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.08

)

Verde Clean Fuels, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

As of

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

54,281

$

57,215

Restricted cash

100

100

Accounts receivable – other

4

145

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

943

466

Total current assets

55,328

57,926

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment, net

57

62

Intellectual property and patented technology

1,925

1,925

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

439

173

Deposits

161

161

Total non-current assets

2,582

2,321

Total assets

$

57,910

$

60,247

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

284

$

985

Accrued liabilities

786

906

Operating lease liabilities

429

174

Other current liabilities

41

35

Total current liabilities

1,540

2,100

Non-current liabilities:

Operating lease liabilities

32

12

Total non-current liabilities

32

12

Total liabilities

1,572

2,112

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity

Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 22,049,621 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

2

2

Class C common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 22,500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

2

2

Additional paid in capital

64,666

64,070

Accumulated deficit

(35,422

)

(34,215

)

Noncontrolling interest

27,090

28,276

Total stockholders' equity

56,338

58,135

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

57,910

$

60,247

Investor Relations:
Caldwell Bailey (ICR)
verdeIR@icrinc.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Verde Clean FuelsVGASNASDAQ:VGAScleantech investing
VGAS
The Conversation (0)
Arizona Sonoran

Arizona Sonoran Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cactus Project

Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Annonce la Nomination de Gregory Fourel au Conseil d'Administration

CHARBONE Annonce la Nomination de Gregory Fourel au Conseil d'Administration

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 7 mai 2026 - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une entreprise verticalement intégrée spécialisée dans les gaz industriels, axée sur la production, la distribution et le stockage... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces the Appointment of Gregory Fourel to the Board of Directors

CHARBONE Announces the Appointment of Gregory Fourel to the Board of Directors

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 7, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces the Opening of its First Hub in the United States in Albany, NY

CHARBONE Announces the Opening of its First Hub in the United States in Albany, NY

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 6, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce l'ouverture de son premier Hub aux Etats-Unis a Albany, NY

CHARBONE annonce l'ouverture de son premier Hub aux Etats-Unis a Albany, NY

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 6 mai 2026 - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une entreprise verticalement intégrée spécialisée dans les gaz industriels, axée sur la production, la distribution et le stockage... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce les resultats financiers annuels 2025 et mises-a-jour corporatives

CHARBONE annonce les resultats financiers annuels 2025 et mises-a-jour corporatives

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 30 avril 2026 - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une entreprise verticalement intégrée spécialisée dans les gaz industriels, axée sur la production, la distribution et le stockage... Keep Reading...
Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Extension to Rights Issue Closing Date

Canada Carbon Inc. Announces Cease Trade Order, Financial Review and CRA Audit

Skyharbour Closes $5.25 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on San Francisco Gold Project

Related News

energy investing

Extension to Rights Issue Closing Date

gold investing

David Hunter: Final Melt-Up, Then Global Bust? Gold, Silver, Oil Price Targets

energy investing

Skyharbour Closes $5.25 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

gold investing

Barrick Launches US$3 Billion Share Buyback Following Stellar First Quarter

uranium investing

Cameco Halts Key Uranium Mill as Saskatchewan Faces Flooding

gold investing

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on San Francisco Gold Project

precious metals investing

Providence Gold Reports Up to 8.0 g/t Au from Mojave Girl Stockpile Sampling; Phase 2 Evaluation at Tarantula Site To Begin