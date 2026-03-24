Verana Health and Guardant Health Partner to Advance Precision Medicine with Real-World Data

Combination of high quality, variable-rich, curated EHR data with genomics enhances understanding of the patient journey and aids in therapy development 

- Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), has announced a new partnership with leading precision oncology company Guardant Health Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) that will allow biopharmaceutical researchers to access the combined resources of Verana's regulatory-grade, therapeutic-specific EHR curated datasets from leading medical societies and academic and community medical centers and Guardant's clinicogenomic testing data to accelerate the development of new therapies and enhance on-going patient care.

Using the extensive datasets the collaboration provides, research scientists can more easily understand and further validate correlations between molecular biomarkers, treatment decisions and clinical outcomes. For example, from an urology perspective novel use cases of combining genomics data with NMIBC EHR curated data could enhance understanding the patient journey in risk refinement beyond stage/grade, lead to better treatment selection insights (i.e., who benefits from Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), the standard of care for most Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients vs. who needs earlier escalation, and validate biomarker measures (e.g., Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB)) using real-world response and outcome endpoints. Ultimately, the combination provides greater insights into existing research data with comprehensive real-world data—including critical longitudinal serial testing information—needed to optimize drug development and accelerate programs that treat cancer across diverse patient populations.

"Clinicogenomic data empowers research scientists to test hypotheses by studying patient genomic profiles and real-world outcomes to guide the development of targeted therapies that can be used to personalize treatment for each cancer patient," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "Connecting Guardant's data to Verana Health's in-depth, real-world oncology, and urology data assets will also allow researchers to anticipate treatment responses and accelerate drug development for existing and new population segments."

"The real-world data partnership with Verana marks another significant milestone in our mission to advance novel therapies, in particular cancer, with data," said Craig Eagle, MD, Guardant Health chief medical officer. "Giving biopharmaceutical researchers the ability to connect detailed information about tumor biology and therapy response with real-world patient outcome data will expedite the discovery of new biomarker-based therapies for patients and make the drug development process more economical as well."

Guardant's extensive real-world longitudinal serial testing datasets span all stages of the disease, from initial tumor profiling for therapy selection to recurrence and therapy response monitoring, while Verana Health's highly curated data tracks a patient's complete cancer care journey, drawing from both academic and community care center settings. This new collaboration with Guardant deepens Verana Health's data by expanding its breadth into solid tumors, particularly lung, breast, and colorectal cancers, creating a broader, more diverse data set with considerable patient overlap for enhanced clinical insights.

The recent merger of COTA with Verana Health has expanded the therapeutic footprint. With its focus on real-world patient data in oncology, COTA complements Verana Health data and technology offerings across ophthalmology, urology, and neurology. The company is an exclusive partner of the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) and the American Urological Association (AUA) Quality (AQUA)® Registry. The combined portfolio supports life sciences companies with clinical trials, drug submissions, health economics research, market-access strategies, and clinicians with MIPS advisory services.

The merger strengthens Verana Health's relationships within the biopharma industry. The combined company will serve 17 of the top 20 global biopharma companies, with access to over 95 million patients, over 20,000 contributing clinicians, including expanded network access to more than 30 Academic Medical Centers, increasing accessible oncology patients to over 10 million.

Additionally, the companies' combined regulatory expertise positions them as a top-tier partner for organizations working closely with the FDA. Together, the joint entity represents a powerhouse of RWD offerings and clinical trial solutions for accelerating results in the life sciences industry.

Join us on an upcoming webinar Precision Oncology Has a Blind Spot—and It's Not Genomics on Tuesday, April 14 to learn more. Register now.

Researchers interested in more information can schedule a time to meet Verana Health representatives during the American Urological Association (AUA) 2026 Annual Meeting (Booth 2469) or post-event.

About Verana Health

Verana Health, Inc.® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world's largest patient data sources in oncology, ophthalmology, neurology, and urology. Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com.

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SOURCE Verana Health

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