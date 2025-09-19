VanadiumCorp Resource Submitted Documents for Final Approval of Financing

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire September 19, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") Further to its July 10, 2025, July 11, 2025, July 13, 2025 and Aug 25, 2025 news releases, the Company announces that it has submitted documents seeking final approval of its $0.11 unit ("Units") private placement financing (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of $396,099.99.

The Company has issued 3,600,909 Units, each Unit consisting of 1 common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant ("Warrants"), each Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 for 2 years from the date of issue.  All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a 4-month hold.

The Financing is subject to final Exchange approval. Proceeds from the financing will be allocated for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp is a Canadian Critical metals exploration company owning 100% of two strategic properties in Quebec: The Iron T and the flagship Lac Doré property. The company is advancing innovative technologies to extract vanadium-titanium and potentially high-grade iron from its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects. The successful implementation of these technologies is expected to ensure a stable, long-term supply of the company's critical metal deposits, which include vanadium feedstock for electrolyte production. Our initial electrolyte facility, located in Val-des-Sources, Quebec, will serve a dual purpose: evaluating the quality of the outputs and facilitating the initial production of electrolytes. Furthermore, the company intends to expand its production of electrolytes for the international market, specifically for long-duration Vanadium Flow Batteries (VRBs).

On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

"Kristien Davenport"

President, CEO and Director

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCES INC.

For more information, please visit the company website www.vanadiumcorp.com

Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

