BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing

BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing

Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing

Download the PDF here.

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Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2026

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2026

Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026

Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Maritana Commences Resources Conversion Drilling

Maritana Commences Resources Conversion Drilling

Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced Maritana Commences Resources Conversion DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
BSPH Project Update Increases Capacity to 2.5MT per annum

BSPH Project Update Increases Capacity to 2.5MT per annum

Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced BSPH Project Update Increases Capacity to 2.5MT per annumDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Kanowna East Project Acquired in Strategic Tenement Swap

Kanowna East Project Acquired in Strategic Tenement Swap

Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced Kanowna East Project Acquired in Strategic Tenement SwapDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold bars overlaid with Chinese flag.

Chinese Banks Halt Retail Paper Gold Trading: Risk Mitigation or Price Discovery?

In a development causing a stir in the gold sector, Chinese banks are pulling the plug on retail paper gold trading. Major Chinese banks, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China — the world’s largest by assets — have announced they will cease offering retail paper trading products... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass highlighting Alaska on a detailed US map.

Novagold to Take Full Ownership of Donlin Gold in Buyout

Novagold Resources (NYSE:NG) announced it has entered into definitive agreements to buy out Paulson Advisers’ 40 percent stake in the Donlin gold project in Alaska, unifying ownership of what is projected to become the largest single gold mine in the US.Under the arrangement, Paulson will... Keep Reading...
Barrick Invests US$15 Million in Kingfisher for Golden Triangle Exploration

Barrick Invests US$15 Million in Kingfisher for Golden Triangle Exploration

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has agreed to purchase a 9.9 percent stake in Canadian explorer Kingfisher Metals (TSXV:KFR,OTCQB:KGFMF) for roughly US$15.25 million to fund copper-gold exploration in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.Kingfisher committed to directing at least 80 percent of the... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Rudi Fronk, gold bars.

Rudi Fronk: Gold Price to Retake Highs, Bull Run Still Early

Rudi Fronk of Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA) shares his outlook for the gold price, saying he sees another breakout by the end of 2026. "We believe by the end of the year gold will be back through its all-time highs. And then a year from now, even US$1,000 added on to that," he said. Don't... Keep Reading...
Lynette Zang, gold and silver bars.

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Prices Nowhere Near True Value, This is Why

Gold and silver prices have pulled back, but for Lynette Zang, founder and CEO of Zang International, their true value is much higher.She sees sound money as key as this currency lifecycle ends, and emphasizes the importance of becoming independent and self-sufficient in eight key areas: food,... Keep Reading...

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