Investor Insight VanadiumCorp is advancing its flagship Lac Doré Project and the Iron-T Project in Québec, leveraging its globally patented process technology and pilot electrolyte plant to secure a global supply of vanadium, titanium and iron.

Overview The IMF finds that demand for vanadium can grow more than 8 times the current demand by 2050, given the use of vanadium flow batteries for grid-level applications. Furthermore, Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) offer a lifespan of over 25 years, unlimited cycles, no thermal runaway risk and fully recyclable electrolyte. VanadiumCorp Resource (TSXV:VRB,FSE:NWNA,OTC:VRBFF) is a Canadian critical-mineral exploration and technology company dedicated to establishing a stable domestic supply of vanadium, alongside titanium and iron. Operating exclusively within Québec, the company positions itself as a multi-commodity, polymetallic and innovative player in the sector. The company’s strategy focuses on maximizing its fully owned VanadiumCorp Electrochem Process Technology (VEPT™) to recover battery metals, alongside Vanadium Énergie Nordique's pilot electrolyte designed to test future feedstock and supply electrolyte for vanadium flow battery manufacturers.

Company Highlights Fully Integrated Supply-to-Electrolyte Strategy: Combines ownership of vanadium bearing mineral assets, proprietary extraction technology, and planned commercial scale electrolyte manufacturing to support the development of a secure domestic supply chain for long duration energy storage applications.

Combines ownership of vanadium bearing mineral assets, proprietary extraction technology, and planned commercial scale electrolyte manufacturing to support the development of a secure domestic supply chain for long duration energy storage applications. Significant Québec Mineral Asset Portfolio: Holds 100 percent ownership of its flagship Lac Doré project in Québec, which hosts extensive vanadiferous titanomagnetite mineralization and a historical resource estimate. Metallurgical test work has demonstrated strong recovery characteristics, supporting ongoing evaluation of potential feedstock sources for downstream processing.

Holds 100 percent ownership of its flagship Lac Doré project in Québec, which hosts extensive vanadiferous titanomagnetite mineralization and a historical resource estimate. Metallurgical test work has demonstrated strong recovery characteristics, supporting ongoing evaluation of potential feedstock sources for downstream processing. Proprietary Process Technology: Fully owns the VanadiumCorp Electrochem Process Technology (VEPT), an environmentally focused hydrometallurgical process designed to recover vanadium, iron, titanium, and other valuable products from vanadiferous titanomagnetite concentrates and a wide range of compatible global vanadium bearing feedstocks.

Fully owns the VanadiumCorp Electrochem Process Technology (VEPT), an environmentally focused hydrometallurgical process designed to recover vanadium, iron, titanium, and other valuable products from vanadiferous titanomagnetite concentrates and a wide range of compatible global vanadium bearing feedstocks. Electrolyte Manufacturing Platform: Advancing the development of electrochemical electrolyte production capabilities designed to support the growing global market for vanadium redox flow batteries and long duration energy storage applications, subject to financing, regulatory approvals, feedstock availability, and market conditions.

Key Project Lac Doré Vanadium Project

Sloped, rocky surface surrounded by trees and greenery under a clear blue skyat VanadiumCorp Resource' Lac Dore property Located just 27 kilometers from the historic mining hub of Chibougamau, Québec, Lac Doré is one of North America’s largest and highest-grade undeveloped vanadium-titanium-iron deposits. The 100-percent-owned property spans an extensive mineral footprint with surface-cropping mineralization, ensuring an optimal low strip ratio and highly favorable project economics. The asset benefits from premium existing regional infrastructure, including direct road access and low-cost 161Kv Hydro-Québec power. The project also features exceptional metallurgy, delivering an ultra-low impurity magnetite concentrate grading 1.4 percent vanadium pentoxide. With low silica and low oxidation parameters enabling high-yield recovery, the asset is uniquely suited to meet the rigid purity requirements of global energy storage. VanadiumCorp has initiated an active modernization phase to move the historical resource toward current economic modeling. This includes successfully deploying Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) geophysical surveys to delineate subsurface structures and maximize precision for upcoming targeted drilling programs.

Lac Laura Gold Property

Map of northeastern Canada showing VanadiumCorp Resource' Lac Laura Gold Project over Quebec. Lac Laura is a 100-percent-owned, 550.65-hectare exploration-stage project in the Chibougamau-Chapais mining camp, adjacent to the Cooke copper-gold mine. It comprises 39 mineral claims in Lévy Township and benefits from comprehensive local infrastructure. The company acquired the property in 2007, with limited drilling conducted from 2007 to 2012. VanadiumCorp noted that it has not independently verified the data, with any historical estimates, such as the 1997 estimate of 163,295 tonnes at 5.83 grams per tonne gold in the 113 North Zone, not assumed as current mineral resources or reserves. Meanwhile, a staged technical program toward NI 43-101 of the project was launched in February 2026.

VanadiumCorp Electrochem Process Technology (VEPT™) VEPT™is a 100-percent-owned, globally patented hydrometallurgical chemical process designed to replace capital-intensive, high-emission conventional roasting and smelting. The technology was invented by Dr. Francois Cardarelli, and is known to utilize “either direct soda-ash roasting of the magnetite, followed by water leaching, or the arc smelting and slagging of the magnetite, followed by soda-ash roasting of the vanadium-rich slag.” The technology also isolates high-purity vanadium electrolyte while concurrently recovering premium titanium hydrolysate, high-grade iron co-products and silica without generating standard carbon footprints or carbon waste streams. Optimization and testing are actively underway in key international mining hubs, including Australia. Nordique Electrolyte Facility (Electrolyte Production) Operated through its wholly owned subsidiary, Vanadium Énergie Nordique Inc., the Nordique Electrolyte Facility in Val-des-Sources, Québec, represents a key component of VanadiumCorp’s downstream strategy and its participation in the emerging long duration energy storage sector. The facility is being developed to support the growing deployment of vanadium redox flow batteries by establishing domestic electrolyte manufacturing capabilities in Canada. Initial pilot scale operations are intended to demonstrate production processes, product quality, and commercial readiness while providing valuable operating data and customer qualification opportunities. By leveraging globally available vanadium feedstocks and market based supply sources, the facility is designed to provide flexibility in sourcing while supporting the development of a resilient North American vanadium battery supply chain. This approach enables the Company to pursue commercial opportunities in the rapidly growing energy storage market while validating the electrolyte business model independently of the timing of any future upstream mineral development activities. The Nordique Electrolyte Facility is expected to serve as a foundation for future growth and may provide opportunities to integrate additional vanadium supply streams through internal development, strategic partnerships, or other commercial arrangements as market conditions evolve. The initiative aligns with broader efforts to strengthen Canada’s role in critical minerals processing, energy storage manufacturing, and domestic clean energy infrastructure.