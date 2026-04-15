VanadiumCorp Resource Receives Conditional Approval, Closes First Tranche of Financing

VanadiumCorp Resource Receives Conditional Approval, Closes First Tranche of Financing

(TheNewswire)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
 

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire April 15, 2026 – VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") Further to its April 6, 2026 news release, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") of its private placement financing (the "Financing").

 

The Financing consists of up to 5,833,333 $0.12 units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at $0.22 for a period of two years from the date of issue, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $700,000.  

 

Further, the Company has closed a First Tranche of the Financing, issuing 3,983,333 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $477,999.96.

 

The Financing is subject to final Exchange approval and all securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month hold from date of issue.  Proceeds from the financing will be allocated for working capital and general corporate purposes.

  

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

 

VanadiumCorp is a Canadian Critical metals exploration company owning 100% of two strategic properties in Quebec: The Iron T and the flagship Lac Doré property. The company is advancing innovative technologies to extract vanadium-titanium and potentially high-grade iron from its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects. The successful implementation of these technologies is expected to ensure a stable, long-term supply of the company's critical metal deposits, which include vanadium feedstock for electrolyte production.

 

On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

 

"Kristien Davenport"

 

President, CEO and Director

Tel: 778‑719‑4366

Email:info@vanadiumcorp.com
Website:www.vanadiumcorp.com

 

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCES INC.

    

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

 

Forward‑Looking Statements

 

This press release contains forward‑looking statements and forward‑looking information (collectively, "forward‑looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds, exploration and development activities, and future business plans.

 

Forward‑looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, market conditions, financing risks, exploration uncertainties, and those risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward‑looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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