Uzbekistan Airways Finalizes Order for Eight More Boeing 787 Dreamliners

- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Uzbekistan Airways announced today the conversion of options into a firm order for eight 787 Dreamliners, bringing the flag carrier's total order book to 22 of the versatile widebody jets.

These ultra-efficient 787-9 airplanes will enable Uzbekistan Airways to expand its international network as part of the airline's growth strategy. The signing ceremony took place at the C5+1 Summit in Washington, DC, and was witnessed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov.

These ultra-efficient 787-9 airplanes will enable Uzbekistan Airways to expand its international network as part of the airline's growth strategy. The signing ceremony took place at the C5+1 Summit in Washington, DC, and was witnessed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov. 

