US Entrepreneurs Turn to AI to Drive Growth and Hiring, HSBC Study Finds

- 94% have changed or plan to change how their business operates because of AI
- 63% expect AI to increase their employee headcount within the next 2 years
- Data privacy and security are their biggest concerns about AI
Wealthy US entrepreneurs are putting AI at the center of their growth strategies, with nearly all already changing or planning to change how they operate their businesses as a result, according to HSBC's Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2026 . The study surveyed 3,085 high net worth and ultra-high net worth business owners worldwide.
In the US, 94% of entrepreneurs have made or plan to make changes to their business operations in response to AI in the next 12 months. Notably, rather than replacing people, US entrepreneurs largely see AI as a catalyst for hiring. About two-thirds (63%) of US entrepreneurs believe AI integration will increase employee headcount within the next two years (compared with 44% globally). Only 12% expect a decrease (versus 23% globally).
US entrepreneurs are also putting capital behind AI. Over the next 12 months, 59% plan to invest between 11% and 30% of turnover in AI. US entrepreneurs plan to use AI in their businesses to improve profit margins (53% vs. 39% globally), increase employee productivity (42% vs 43% globally) and gain a competitive advantage (41% vs. 33% globally).
Despite that enthusiasm, US entrepreneurs recognize that integrating AI into their business comes with challenges. They flagged data privacy and security risks (48% vs. 34% globally) as their leading concern, followed by the cost of implementation (43% vs 36 globally) and integrating AI with legacy systems without disruption (36% versus 33% globally).
Still, confidence in AI remains high. More than half (54%) of US entrepreneurs say they have a great deal of trust in AI to support their business activities, compared with 46% globally. Overall, 98% of US entrepreneurs feel positive about their current business prospects, up from 95% last year. AI advancements and business performance (43% for each) are the top reasons they cite for this optimism. Confidence also carries into their personal finances, with 92% of US entrepreneurs (versus 90% globally) expecting their wealth to improve over the next few years.
Racquel Oden, US Head of International Wealth, Premier and Private Banking, HSBC , said: "Wealthy US entrepreneurs are committed to growing their businesses through strategic investments, and AI is a key part of that equation. They're particularly confident in the opportunity AI presents to improve their current business operations and to support future growth. As their businesses gain momentum, the opportunity to build their personal wealth grows too, and that's an important part of the conversation for entrepreneurs."
Other key findings include:
- Entrepreneurs are looking beyond traditional investments for personal investments. The top three investments held by US entrepreneurs are gold (40%), real estate funds (33%) and private credit funds (29%). Further among those who currently own alternative assets, 60% are planning to increase investment in real estate funds. The same percentage of US entrepreneurs also plan to increase their investment in private equity funds and 58% plan to invest more in infrastructure funds (among those currently holding those assets).
- Returns remain a key driver of alternative investment decisions . Higher risk-adjusted returns are the leading factor influencing alternative investment decisions (58% US, 47% global – among those currently holding alternative assets), followed by inflation protection (44% US, 46% global) and reduced volatility (42% US, 37% global). Similarly, US entrepreneurs cite having liquidity and easy access to their financial wealth (41%) as the leading factor influencing their investment decisions, followed by protecting their wealth against inflation (40%).
- International connectivity. US entrepreneurs also have an international footprint with 58% living abroad for some of the year (compared with 72% of entrepreneurs globally). Most of those surveyed pointed out lifestyle reasons for owning property abroad. In the US, 55% of those surveyed cite leisure for the leading reason for owning property abroad and 48% say they plan to have a future retirement home. For 38% of US entrepreneurs, international business expansion is a key motivation. When it comes to personal movement, 59% of US entrepreneurs plan to relocate abroad.
About HSBC Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report
The findings are based on extensive research conducted by Ipsos UK on behalf of HSBC among 3,085 high net worth business owners with at least US$2m of investable assets, with 198 from the US. A third (1,101) were ultra-high net worth with a net worth of more than US$100m. The research was conducted online in mainland China, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK and US. See the report for the full methodology.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 56 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,438bn at 30 June 2026, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.
HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB) and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). Deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. It operates Wealth Centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc.
For more information, visit: HSBC in the USA
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007888465/en/
Media Contact
US – Cassandra Osei
Email: cassandra.osei@us.hsbc.com