US Autism Diagnostic Study Commences with First Child Tested

US Autism Diagnostic Study Commences with First Child Tested

BlinkLab Limited (BB1:AU) has announced US Autism Diagnostic Study Commences with First Child Tested

Download the PDF here.

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

BlinkLab Limited (BB1:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Download the PDF here.

Syntheia Reports Subscription Business has Doubled to 4,000 Subscribers

Syntheia Reports Subscription Business has Doubled to 4,000 Subscribers

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management is pleased to report, further to its press release dated February 21, 2025, that subscriptions to our Assistant NLP platform doubled yet again now to 4,000 subscribers and keep growing.

" Subscription growth since launch continues to exceed expectations in every way. Subscriptions now stand at 4,000+ subscribers as of March 4, 2025. Remarkably, since launch, we have seen increasing subscriber growth every single day on our dashboard. It has been truly extraordinary to watch this unfold! As many know, 10,000 subscribers for 2025 was our initial milestone. To see 4,000 in month one was the greatest surprise to Paul - our Chief Technology Officer - myself and the team. With Syntheia's autonomous operating systems in place, Management will be looking at revising our existing advertising budget with the intent to build our community further, " commented Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Building with Intel logo.

Tech 5: Intel Faces M&A Rumors, Apple Debuts New iPhone

This week brought major moves in the tech space, including a new product release from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and reports of a potential shakeup for Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) businesses.

Meanwhile, big things are brewing for two former OpenAI members, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has made a quantum leap. Plus, following a remarkable period of growth, Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) experienced an unexpected shift.

Read on to learn more about what happened during a busy week in the tech sector.

Syntheia Reports Subscription Business Has Doubled in Past 7 Days to 2,000 Subscribers

Syntheia Reports Subscription Business Has Doubled in Past 7 Days to 2,000 Subscribers

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management is pleased to report, further to its press release dated February 14, 2025, that subscriptions to our Assistant NLP platform doubled to 2,000 subscribers and keeps growing.

" We are overwhelmed by the response AssistantNLP has received from users. It is becoming increasingly clear that our AI platform is in tune with the times and is something that small and medium-sized businesses have been waiting for, " said Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer of Syntheia. " What we can also clearly see is the increase in daily subscribers, from an average of 10 initially to 200 recently.   We look to grow our subscriber base and have continued strong engagement with our community no different than other well known social media companies that we are all familiar with. We have built the technical system that can support, grow, and scale this   objective very quickly with minimal spend that is fully autonomous; something we have great technical expertise with. Numbers continue to exceed our expectations. We are    reassessing our growth projections again and will provide shareholder guidance in Q1 2025 when we have a sense of what levels we can realistically achieve. Stay   tuned! "

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Maple leaf on top of stock charts.

New Purpose ETFs Give Canadian Investors Access to Leading Tech Stocks

Asset management firm Purpose Investments launched seven new Yield Shares exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Thursday (February 20), including four that offer Canadians exposure to key tech companies.

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Signs Maiden Enterprise Deal with Van-Fort Ontario

Syntheia Signs Maiden Enterprise Deal with Van-Fort Ontario

Deploying up to 60,000 minute-per-month Call Centre Initiative with Van-Fort in Nunavut, Canada

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

UFO-shaped structure.

Tuttle Capital Files for ETF Tied to UFO-Related Technologies

Tuttle Capital Management has submitted regulatory filings for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to invest in companies potentially involved in advanced technologies linked to unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

The proposed fund, called the Tuttle Capital UFO Disclosure AI Powered ETF (UFOD), will allocate the majority of its assets to aerospace and defense firms believed to have exposure to classified research and development projects.

According to documentation sent to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), UFOD is designed to track companies engaged in research that may involve technology beyond conventional scientific advances.

